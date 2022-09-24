ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA vs. Colorado, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

By FTW Staff
 4 days ago
The UCLA Bruins will meet the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 4 college football action on Saturday afternoon from Folsom Field.

UCLA comes into today’s game on a three-game winning streak after knocking off South Alabama last week by one point to go 3-0. Meanwhile, Colorado has struggled this year while they are still looking for their first win, coming off a 49-7 loss at the hands of Minnesota.

This will be another great Saturday of college football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

UCLA vs. Colorado

  • When: Saturday, September 24
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: PAC 12 Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch College Football this season

fuboTV has complete NCAA college football coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN) as well as ACC Network, Big 10 Network, ESPNU, Pac12, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch every college football game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, and connected TV devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were updated at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

UCLA (-21.5) vs. Colorado

O/U: 57.5

Want some action on college football? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ.

