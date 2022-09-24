Maryland takes opening kickoff to the face in worst possible start at Michigan
It was going to be an uphill climb for the Maryland football team, as it went on the road to face a Michigan squad that is not only No. 4 in the country but also one that has scored at least 50 points in all three wins so far this season (including a 59-0 win over UConn last week).
The Terps were 17.5-point underdogs heading into the game, and Maryland needed things to go perfectly to hope for the huge upset.
Well, things didn’t get off to a great start. The Wolverines boomed the opening kickoff down the field, but Maryland’s Tai Felton misread the ball. Instead of a clean catch, it bounced off his face mask. Michigan would recover and score a touchdown one play later.
Here’s another angle of this not great start:
Maryland responded strongly, however, tying up the game 10-10 late in the first quarter. Can the Terps keep things close at the Big House?
