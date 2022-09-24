ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland takes opening kickoff to the face in worst possible start at Michigan

By Caroline Darney
 4 days ago
It was going to be an uphill climb for the Maryland football team, as it went on the road to face a Michigan squad that is not only No. 4 in the country but also one that has scored at least 50 points in all three wins so far this season (including a 59-0 win over UConn last week).

The Terps were 17.5-point underdogs heading into the game, and Maryland needed things to go perfectly to hope for the huge upset.

Well, things didn’t get off to a great start. The Wolverines boomed the opening kickoff down the field, but Maryland’s Tai Felton misread the ball. Instead of a clean catch, it bounced off his face mask. Michigan would recover and score a touchdown one play later.

Here’s another angle of this not great start:

Maryland responded strongly, however, tying up the game 10-10 late in the first quarter. Can the Terps keep things close at the Big House?

