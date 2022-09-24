Tim Tebow picked up and carried Paul Finebaum around like a child on live TV

Admit it, you’ve wanted to tackle Paul Finebaum before, right?

Whether it’s been on his long-running radio show or some other ESPN show, Finebaum has probably slighted your team, especially if you’re a fan of a squad in the SEC.

Well, you can live vicariously through Tim Tebow.

On Saturday’s SEC Nation, Roman Harper wanted to break down some X’s and O’s for viewers, so he enlisted Tebow, Jordan Rodgers and Finebaum to line up and simulate some live action football. Tebow was setting up as a wide receiver and Finebaum was the corner, and Finebaum got a little pushy when he was trying to jam Tebow at the line of scrimmage.

So, Tebow — who is a much larger human being than Finebaum — just scooped him up, like a toddler picking up a teddy bear. This is what happens when a former Heisman Trophy winner lines up against someone with a body built for radio.

SEC Nation is kind of like ESPN’s College Gameday; it’s a live Saturday morning show before a big game, but it’s southern and bit more fun. And Tebow carrying Finebaum around is a perfect example of that.

SEC Nation was broadcasting this week from No. 23 Texas A&M versus No. 10 Arkansas in Arlington, Texas. Despite Arkansas being 3-0, the Aggies (2-1) are 2.5-point favorites.