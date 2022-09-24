ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Tim Tebow picked up and carried Paul Finebaum around like a child on live TV

By Mitchell Northam
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yi4Qt_0i8uyWVM00

Admit it, you’ve wanted to tackle Paul Finebaum before, right?

Whether it’s been on his long-running radio show or some other ESPN show, Finebaum has probably slighted your team, especially if you’re a fan of a squad in the SEC.

Well, you can live vicariously through Tim Tebow.

On Saturday’s SEC Nation, Roman Harper wanted to break down some X’s and O’s for viewers, so he enlisted Tebow, Jordan Rodgers and Finebaum to line up and simulate some live action football. Tebow was setting up as a wide receiver and Finebaum was the corner, and Finebaum got a little pushy when he was trying to jam Tebow at the line of scrimmage.

So, Tebow — who is a much larger human being than Finebaum — just scooped him up, like a toddler picking up a teddy bear. This is what happens when a former Heisman Trophy winner lines up against someone with a body built for radio.

SEC Nation is kind of like ESPN’s College Gameday; it’s a live Saturday morning show before a big game, but it’s southern and bit more fun. And Tebow carrying Finebaum around is a perfect example of that.

SEC Nation was broadcasting this week from No. 23 Texas A&M versus No. 10 Arkansas in Arlington, Texas. Despite Arkansas being 3-0, the Aggies (2-1) are 2.5-point favorites.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says "It's Over" For 1 Major Head Coach

Paul Finebaum believes the curtains have all but closed on Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. A wild final play on Saturday allowed the Tigers to escape Jordan-Hare with a W (and Harsin with his job) but the ESPN personality doesn't see that lasting much longer. Saying on Monday's "McElroy and...
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is 'Really Depressed' About 2 Major Programs

Paul Finebaum was somehow able to watch the Missouri-Auburn game on Saturday. It was a game that featured both teams making countless mistakes but in the end, Auburn was able to win in overtime, 17-14. Finebaum made his weekly occurence on WJOX out of Alabama and slammed both teams after...
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Alabama On 'Upset Alert' For 1 Game

Before Week 5 of the college football season kicks off, Paul Finebaum was asked which games he's looking forward to. At the top of his list is an SEC showdown between Alabama and Arkansas. In fact, Finebaum suggested the Crimson Tide could be a bit vulnerable as they travel to take on the Razorbacks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
Roman Harper
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Jordan Rodgers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated AP Poll after Week 4

In conclusion of Week 4, the AP Poll has released its updated Top 25 college football rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide remains at No. 2 in the poll after taking care of business against the Vanderbilt Commodores by a whopping score of 55-3. The SEC currently boasts four teams in the top ten and seven in the top 25.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dave Portnoy suggests Ravens cheated, points out 'shady character' at Patriots game

Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens didn’t come without its fair share of drama. There was the spectacle of the game itself, which was full of highlight-worthy plays on both sides of the ball. Then there was the gut-wrenching sight of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones going down with an ankle injury. Now, there’s a suggested cheating accusation by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report

Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Live Action#American Football#Espn#Sec Nation#College Gameday#Texas A M
The Spun

Look: Swimsuit Model's Throwback Cheerleader Photo Goes Viral

Before Camille Kostek was a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model, she was an NFL cheerleader. Kostek, who now dates former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, was a New England cheerleader. Ahead of NFL kickoff on Sunday, Kostek threw it back to her cheerleading days. ""Verified Fun fact: my first NFL game...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Everyone made same joke about awful 49ers-Broncos game

Sunday night’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos was quite a snoozer, and the style of game felt very familiar to many football fans. The Broncos beat the 49ers 11-10 in a game that featured just one touchdown and 17 punts. That’s the type of game college football fans are used to watching from a couple of Big Ten teams.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Whiskey Riff

Buffalo Bills Fan Gets Parking Lot Beatdown From Miami Dolphins Fans Following 21-19 Loss

Incase you missed it yesterday, the Miami Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills in an absolute THRILLER, winning 21-19 after Josh Allen and the Bills failed to get out of bounds in the final few seconds to setup a field goal attempt to win the game. It was yet another win for the undefeated Miami Dolphins in what has already been a wild NFL season, and it’s easy to see that the Dolphins and Bills have made a strong case for […] The post Buffalo Bills Fan Gets Parking Lot Beatdown From Miami Dolphins Fans Following 21-19 Loss first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum "Fairly Concerned" About 1 College Football Team

The majority of college football teams are going to be playing in-conference games this week, giving us some extremely impactful games that could completely change the national title landscape. For ESPN's Paul Finebaum, there's one team that he's "fairly concerned" about heading into Week 5. That team is reigning SEC...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy