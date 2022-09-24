Read full article on original website
Here Are 10 Pumpkin Patches to Visit in the Chicago Area This Fall
Autumn is in full swing, which means pumpkins patches across the Chicago area are ripe and ready for visitors. In fact, Illinois may be the best place to hunt for squashes, as the state is the biggest pumpkin-producer in the game, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The department said Illinois harvested the largest share of U.S. pumpkins in 2020.
If you love watching the Food Network, don't miss this Sunday's (10/2) episode of 'Outrageous Pumpkins' featuring the awesome carving skills of one Rockford business owner. Please allow me to introduce you to Lincoln Bias, an award-winning fruit and vegetable carver who lives right here in Rockford... Besides creating incredible...
Controversial Halloween Candy Used To Be Made In Wisconsin
Don't worry, this isn't another social media post blasting candy corn. I think we've reached a saturation point on the candy corn slander in America. No one likes it. It feels like punching down at this point. I did just find out this morning that there's another classic candy out...
One Illinois Pumpkin Patch Is Jumping On the New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Movie Excitement
The long-awaited premiere of the new 'Hocus Pocus 2' movie is this Friday, (September 30), and one Illinois pumpkin patch is celebrating the movie's release with some very special, (and delicious), donuts for one day only!. 2 Types of Halloween People. Every year when Fall comes around you quickly realize...
Wisconsin Is Home To Massive 45 Acre Outdoor Halloween Haunt
The Return Of Fall In Wisconsin Means Halloween Is Coming Soon. The calendar says it's now finally officially fall. Our weather has started to change too. That means Halloween is just around the corner. Don't worry if you need some help getting into the holiday spirit because there are plenty of events to get you there. Leading the way are some scary haunts.
One of the Newest Wedding Venues in Illinois is the Truest Hidden Gem
If you're looking to plan a beautiful outdoor wedding, or maybe you just want to do a little wine tasting with your bestie tonight, we found the perfect spot. It isn't often we find hidden gems that actually have the word 'hidden' in their title, but today, that's true. Hidden...
kanecountyconnects.com
Fragments of a 26,000-year-old Glacier Unearthed in Kane County
A large tent and long tables lined with soil samples along the Kane/Dupage border became an outdoor classroom for dozens of researchers who were looking for remnants of a glacier. On property behind the gas station at Route 38 and Kirk Road, a hydraulic drill reached down approximately100 feet into...
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
A Spooktacular Event Is Creeping Its Way Into Rockford Next Month
If you're looking for some family-friendly fun in the Stateline for Halloween, join Anderson Japanese Gardens this October for trick-or-treating in the Gardens!. As a kid, my parents neighborhood had kids living in every single house, so Halloween time was pretty fun up and down our block. One house, a few blocks over, had a haunted house inside their garage and people running around on stilts in the streets, so I never really left the neighborhood!
Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car
Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
The frost in September, 1995
The weather has turned chilly and I’m hearing that there is a possibility of frost later this week in the outlying areas. I remember a severe September frost back in the 1990s. We came home from a vacation to find our garden decimated. What year was that?. Thanks,. Betsy...
Nearly 200 Basset Hounds Will Be Taking Over Rockford, Illinois Later This Week
The Basset Hound Club of America has chosen to hold its 2022 National Specialty in Rockford, Illinois, and the theme couldn't be more perfect; "The Basset Hound - In a League Of Their Own". I don't know who at the BHCA is responsible for coming up with that particular theme,...
Suburban Haunted House Ranked 3rd-Best in Country
A haunted house in the southwest suburbs preparing to open for the 2022 season was recently ranked third on a list of the Top 13 haunted houses in the country by Hauntworld. HellsGate in Lockport, ranked as the third-best scare in the nation, takes advantage of its nature-filled setting, offering an adventure deep in the woods with haunted trails, zombie cemeteries and hidden passages throughout the mansion.
Illinois Brunch Hot Spot Gives You Cookies if You Pay in Cash
Do you want a free cookie? Um yes. That my friend is an incentive for anything. Cookies make the world go round... that's a saying right?. If it's not it should be. And honestly free cookies are the cookies that make the world go round. And you can actually score...
Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot
There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall
Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
Illinois’ Coolest Hotspot for Drinks is 1000 Feet in the Air
The cocktails and the menu are a tribute to the Windy City featuring an unmatched view of one of America's most extraordinary places to be entertained. Regarding just altitude, there is no other place to grab drinks that can offer you what CloudBar at 360 Chicago can. I'm pretty freaked out by heights, so a seat too close to the window would not be a fun experience. That doesn't mean I don't want to at least take a look out the window to see Chicago from this angle. One-thousand feet, straight up into the clouds above the city.
Chicago Halloween Cruises from $10
Celebrate the spooky season with a fun-filled cruise along Lake Michigan that combines costumes, dancing and drinks with views of the iconic Chicago skyline. 312 Cruises offers discounts for cruises as cheap as $10 on October 29 and 30, 2022. Hop aboard a three-story, 140-foot luxury yacht for the most...
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, Il
I was out running errands with my wife early on a Sunday morning. I wanted to find somewhere to go for breakfast that wasn’t too far away. I ended up going to Walker Brothers Pancake House in Schaumburg.
IL Halloween decoration ‘stranger’ than most
An Illinois family’s home has a “stranger” Halloween decoration than most. The Plainfield home boasts a recreation of Sadie Sink’s ‘Max Mayfield’ character from the television series ‘Stranger Things’ on Netflix, giving the appearance of floating in mid-air. The decoration is astounding passersby, but as for the technique the family used for the effect, mum’s the word.
