Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
St Helens' Mark Percival hoping for positive news on injury ahead of England's World Cup campaign
Grand Final winner Mark Percival is hoping to get the all-clear from a knee specialist to play for England in the World Cup. The 28-year-old St Helens centre is driven by an underwhelming experience in the last World Cup in 2017 when he was taken to Australia by then coach Wayne Bennett but made his only appearance in the final group game against France as England went on to reach the final.
SkySports
Wheelchair Rugby League: England captain Tom Halliwell targeting Grand Final and World Cup glory
The Leeds Rhinos star has Rugby League World Cup victory in his sights, but first he has one last job to do for his club on Saturday. As Leeds take on Halifax in the Wheelchair Super League Grand Final, Halliwell wants to wrap up a clean sweep for the Rhinos who have dominated the wheelchair competition this year.
SkySports
Manu Tuilagi and Sam Simmonds in Eddie Jones’ England training squad; Danny Care misses out
Manu Tuilagi and Sam Simmonds have been named in Eddie Jones’ 36-man England training squad. The outfit will begin preparations for their four home Autumn Nations Series fixtures in November during a three-day training camp this weekend. Jones' squad includes first call-ups for Northampton Saints' Alex Coles and Saracens'...
SkySports
Pakistan vs England: Hosts triumph in thrilling finale to fourth T20I after Mohammad Rizwan's 88 set up victory
Pakistan took England's final three wickets in six balls in a thrilling finale to seal a dramatic three-run victory and level their T20I series at 2-2. Mohammad Rizwan's 88 from 67 balls helped Pakistan post 166-5 after the hosts had been put in to bat by Moeen Ali, before England embarked on a run-chase that saw huge swings of momentum.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav stars to help hosts to six-wicket win in T20I series decider
Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli struck half-centuries as India beat Australia by six wickets in their third and final Twenty20 International in Hyderabad on Sunday to claim a 2-1 series win. India lost openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul cheaply in the powerplay, but Yadav and Kohli put on a...
SkySports
Stradivarius: Frankie Dettori hails 'one in a lifetime' stayer after three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner is retired
Frankie Dettori has described three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner as a 'one in a lifetime' horse after the legendary stayer was retired on Monday morning. The seven-time Group One winner has been retired at the age of eight by owner Bjorn Nielsen and trainers John & Thady Gosden, having been slow to recover from the bruised foot he sustained last month in the build-up to the Lonsdale Cup at York.
SkySports
Croatia, Netherlands reach Nations League finals, France survive despite Denmark defeat
Croatia and the Netherlands finished warming up for the World Cup in style by qualifying for the Nations League finals, while holders France's poor form continued. Croatia topped Group A1 by winning 3-1 in Austria to relegate their opponents to the second tier of the Nations League, while the unbeaten Dutch defeated visiting Belgium 1-0 and won Group A4 with 16 points, six more than their second-placed hosts.
SkySports
Jamie Chadwick: Two-time W Series champion targets F1 'within five years' as she nears third title
The 24-year-old has had remarkable success in the all-female W Series, winning the championship in both seasons so far and all but one race this year, but has so far been unable to advance through other feeder series. She has been touted to be the first woman to race in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Cameron Norrie: British number one planning final push for ATP Finals spot
British number one Cameron Norrie is set to play five tournaments over the next six weeks in an attempt to qualify for the ATP Finals. The Wimbledon semi-finalist has been back playing in London this weekend at the Laver Cup as an alternate for Rafael Nadal, who pulled out of the Ryder Cup-style team event following his emotional doubles match alongside Roger Federer on Friday.
SkySports
Super League Grand Final: St Helens' Jonny Lomax comes back from the brink to write name in history
Seven years ago, Jonny Lomax was contemplating whether he would even play rugby league again. Now the St Helens half-back’s name is in the history books for his pivotal role in helping them to a previously unprecedented fourth-straight Betfred Super League Grand Final triumph. Knee injuries and surgery which...
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Gareth Southgate's side's must beat Germany in final game before World Cup
England have been relegated from Nations League Group A3 and Germany cannot reach the finals, but there will be far more than professional pride on the line when the sides meet at Wembley on Monday, writes Sky Sports News' senior reporter Rob Dorsett. England suffered a 1-0 defeat to Italy...
FIFA・
SkySports
Champions Day: Superstar Baaeed to bring down curtain on remarkable career in Ascot Champion Stakes
Connections of Baaeed are preparing themselves to say farewell to their star performer in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot next month. The four-year-old is unbeaten in 10 starts for trainer William Haggas and owners Shadwell, with his team opting to bring the curtain down over 10 furlongs on October 15 rather than switching up to a mile and a half in Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
SkySports
Scottish Premiership and Scottish Women's Premier League live on Sky Sports in 'historic' SPFL deal
Sky Sports will broadcast more Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) matches than ever before and for the first time, the Scottish Women's Premier League. From the 2024/25 season, a new four-year extension to the current deal will mean up to 60 cinch Premiership matches per season will be shown exclusively live until the 2029 campaign, with scope to increase this over the term of the deal.
SkySports
Liam Dawson: Pakistan v England series poised nicely | Chris Woakes set to return?
Liam Dawson admitted there were "a few sleepless nights" after England snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against Pakistan in game four of the seven-match T20 series, but the visitors could be set for a huge boost in Wednesday's fifth match. Chris Woakes could be set to return in...
SkySports
Gareth Southgate: Experience can help turn things around | Raheem Sterling: It is not time for England to panic
Gareth Southgate knows the negativity around him is "not healthy" for the team and urged England fans to vent any frustration at him rather than the players ahead of Monday's World Cup send-off against Germany. England's form has deserted them at just the wrong time with Southgate's side winless in...
SkySports
Jordan Spieth backs Team USA for Ryder Cup success in Rome after latest Presidents Cup win
Jordan Spieth has set his sights on ending Team USA’s 30-year wait for an away Ryder Cup victory after playing a pivotal role in another convincing Presidents Cup win. The three-time major champion became just the sixth player in Presidents Cup victory to win all five of his matches in the biennial contest, four when partnering Justin Thomas, as Team USA ran out 17.5-12.5 winners over an inexperienced International Team at Quail Hollow.
GOLF・
SkySports
Richarlison: Tottenham forward racially abused with banana as Brazil beat Tunisia in Paris friendly
Tottenham forward Richarlison had a banana thrown at him as he was racially abused during Brazil's friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. The incident occurred as the former Everton striker ran towards the corner flag to celebrate scoring his side's second goal in their 5-1 win at the Parc des Princes.
SkySports
What next for the Presidents Cup? Trevor Immelman backs 'no joke' International Team for future glory
Team USA continued their Presidents Cup dominance with a five-point victory over a depleted International Team, although what did the result do for the future of the biennial contest?. Davis Love III's American side were overwhelming pre-tournament favourites as they boasted their strongest-ever team in terms of world ranking, alongside...
GOLF・
SkySports
England coach Matthew Mott hails Liam Dawson effort in Pakistan defeat; Moeen Ali: We should have chased score down
England head coach Matthew Mott hailed Liam Dawson's fight in defeat to Pakistan, while skipper Moeen Ali conceded they should have chased down the hosts' score. Pakistan held on to claim a three-run win that squares the seven-match series 2-2, but only after control of the game swung like a pendulum.
SkySports
Gareth Southgate defiant on his selection of defenders despite more Harry Maguire woes for England
Gareth Southgate remained defiant in his backing of Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire but said he would consider dropping experienced players if the situation became "untenable". England came from behind to lead Germany 3-2 in the second half of their final game before the World Cup, before eventually drawing 3-3 as Shaw, Mason Mount and Harry Kane scored for Southgate's side.
FIFA・
Comments / 0