Rugby

SkySports

St Helens' Mark Percival hoping for positive news on injury ahead of England's World Cup campaign

Grand Final winner Mark Percival is hoping to get the all-clear from a knee specialist to play for England in the World Cup. The 28-year-old St Helens centre is driven by an underwhelming experience in the last World Cup in 2017 when he was taken to Australia by then coach Wayne Bennett but made his only appearance in the final group game against France as England went on to reach the final.
SkySports

Stradivarius: Frankie Dettori hails 'one in a lifetime' stayer after three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner is retired

Frankie Dettori has described three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner as a 'one in a lifetime' horse after the legendary stayer was retired on Monday morning. The seven-time Group One winner has been retired at the age of eight by owner Bjorn Nielsen and trainers John & Thady Gosden, having been slow to recover from the bruised foot he sustained last month in the build-up to the Lonsdale Cup at York.
SkySports

Croatia, Netherlands reach Nations League finals, France survive despite Denmark defeat

Croatia and the Netherlands finished warming up for the World Cup in style by qualifying for the Nations League finals, while holders France's poor form continued. Croatia topped Group A1 by winning 3-1 in Austria to relegate their opponents to the second tier of the Nations League, while the unbeaten Dutch defeated visiting Belgium 1-0 and won Group A4 with 16 points, six more than their second-placed hosts.
SkySports

Cameron Norrie: British number one planning final push for ATP Finals spot

British number one Cameron Norrie is set to play five tournaments over the next six weeks in an attempt to qualify for the ATP Finals. The Wimbledon semi-finalist has been back playing in London this weekend at the Laver Cup as an alternate for Rafael Nadal, who pulled out of the Ryder Cup-style team event following his emotional doubles match alongside Roger Federer on Friday.
SkySports

Champions Day: Superstar Baaeed to bring down curtain on remarkable career in Ascot Champion Stakes

Connections of Baaeed are preparing themselves to say farewell to their star performer in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot next month. The four-year-old is unbeaten in 10 starts for trainer William Haggas and owners Shadwell, with his team opting to bring the curtain down over 10 furlongs on October 15 rather than switching up to a mile and a half in Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
SkySports

Scottish Premiership and Scottish Women's Premier League live on Sky Sports in 'historic' SPFL deal

Sky Sports will broadcast more Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) matches than ever before and for the first time, the Scottish Women's Premier League. From the 2024/25 season, a new four-year extension to the current deal will mean up to 60 cinch Premiership matches per season will be shown exclusively live until the 2029 campaign, with scope to increase this over the term of the deal.
SkySports

Jordan Spieth backs Team USA for Ryder Cup success in Rome after latest Presidents Cup win

Jordan Spieth has set his sights on ending Team USA’s 30-year wait for an away Ryder Cup victory after playing a pivotal role in another convincing Presidents Cup win. The three-time major champion became just the sixth player in Presidents Cup victory to win all five of his matches in the biennial contest, four when partnering Justin Thomas, as Team USA ran out 17.5-12.5 winners over an inexperienced International Team at Quail Hollow.
SkySports

Gareth Southgate defiant on his selection of defenders despite more Harry Maguire woes for England

Gareth Southgate remained defiant in his backing of Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire but said he would consider dropping experienced players if the situation became "untenable". England came from behind to lead Germany 3-2 in the second half of their final game before the World Cup, before eventually drawing 3-3 as Shaw, Mason Mount and Harry Kane scored for Southgate's side.
