Every 4 Minutes And 18 Seconds, Someone In Illinois Moves Out
The U.S. Census Bureau released some population estimates a while back that show Illinois is continuing to lose population at a record-setting rate. How record-setting? According to the Census, between July of 2020 and July of 2021, Illinois lost more residents to other states than at any time in recorded history.
KSDK
Verify: Do Missouri and Illinois laws require 2 license plates?
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County resident says he is seeing more and more cars without a front license plate. Jack wants to know if it’s required?. Do laws in Missouri and Illinois require both a front and rear license plate?. SOURCES:. Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri...
You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois
Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
Wisconsin’s Oldest Boat Was Found On Bottom Of Popular Lake
If you're feeling a little Deja Vu don't worry because you're not losing it, another ancient boat was discovered on the bottom of a Wisconsin lake. Feeling Deja Vu With The Oldest Canoe Found In Wisconsin. If a scuba diver finding the oldest canoe on the bottom of a Wisconsin...
starvedrock.media
See the former jobs of the governor of Illinois
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Illinois using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Violent weekend in Chicago; another mayor denounces SAFE-T Act
It was another violent weekend in Chicago. Police report 38 people were shot and seven proved to be fatal. This follows one of the most violent weekends of the year last week when more than 60 people were shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.
Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car
Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
Controversial Halloween Candy Used To Be Made In Wisconsin
Don't worry, this isn't another social media post blasting candy corn. I think we've reached a saturation point on the candy corn slander in America. No one likes it. It feels like punching down at this point. I did just find out this morning that there's another classic candy out...
Democratic Illinois senator proposes changes to SAFE-T Act
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — A Democratic Illinois state senator wants to change the language of the SAFE-T Act. Cash bail will go away in Illinois on January 1. A judge can still order someone to be held under certain circumstances. Scott Bennett, a former prosecutor, represents the Champaign area. He wants to change the “flight […]
Wisconsin Is Home To Massive 45 Acre Outdoor Halloween Haunt
The Return Of Fall In Wisconsin Means Halloween Is Coming Soon. The calendar says it's now finally officially fall. Our weather has started to change too. That means Halloween is just around the corner. Don't worry if you need some help getting into the holiday spirit because there are plenty of events to get you there. Leading the way are some scary haunts.
Wisconsin Hosts One Of The Best Oktoberfest Celebrations In U.S.
When it's time to celebrate Oktoberfest, one of the best parties in the United States is held in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Wisconsin Is The Perfect U.S. Home For Oktoberfest. The original Oktoberfest is held in Germany every year. When it comes to a United States version of the iconic celebration, I think Wisconsin is the perfect home for it. Plus, LaCrosse is a fitting city to host the event. They really know how to party and are up for the challenge.
KWQC
Erik recommends three good beer stops in Illinois
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist is back with more craft beer recommendations (and road trips) as we settle into fall and prepare to celebrate upcoming Oktoberfests. In the spirit of Erik Maitland’s usual “Beer of the Month” selections, he shares three new beer stop discoveries while he and...
Did You Know? The Homecoming Tradition Was Invented In Illinois
We are firmly in the middle of homecoming season. Dresses are being bought, dinner plans are being made, and picturesque spots all over town are being flocked to by parents trying to catch their young adults in a perfect, timeless moment on their phones. We all know homecoming (or ho-co...
This is why gas prices in Illinois spiked over the last week
What is to blame for the sudden rise in gas prices?
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
Illinois Was Just Named One of the Happiest States in America
I'm not trying to be a cynic, but I must admit that I was somewhat surprised by this. Illinois has just been named one of the happiest states in America. It's apparently all sunshine and roses in the Land of Lincoln - allegedly. In defense of WalletHub, they include a...
riviera-maya-news.com
Package of fentanyl bound for Illinois discovered in Coahuila courier company
Torreón, Coahuila — A package containing approximately 2,000 fentanyl pills bound for the U.S. was intercepted inside a courier company. During a routine review of packages, canines of the National Guard picked up on the scent. During their physical review of the package, authorities located a black leather...
Did You Know Goats Have Important Role At O’Hare Airport In IL?
When it comes to job assignments at O'Hare in Illinois, goats play a vital role in keeping the airport running and safe. Goats Can Be Helpful In Places Besides Farms In Illinois. Honestly, until a couple of years ago I didn't know goats were useful in places besides farms. In...
Some say Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment would empower workers, others say it would cost state
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You may be hearing some talk about a so-called Workers' Rights Amendment on the November ballot in Illinois.But what does it actually do? CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported depending on whom you ask, it would either empower workers or give unions too much power.Giving Illinois workers the constitutional right to unionize is now Amendment No. 1 on the November ballot. Those in favor of it, like Joe Bowen with Vote Yes for Workers' Rights, have billed in the Workers' Rights Amendment."The Workers' Rights Amendment will also protect Illinois workers from politicians who try to pass anti-worker...
