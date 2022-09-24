Read full article on original website
Norse Atlantic Airways gains UK Air Operator Certificate
Norse Atlantic Airways has obtained an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and Operating Licence (OL) from the UK Civil Aviation Authority. The move will allow the airline to begin direct flights from the United Kingdom. For Norse Atlantic, it is a key part of its business plan since the inception of the airline in March 2021.
Bilt Rewards Double Points On All Categories On The First Of Every Month
I earn affiliate credit if you sign up for the Bilt Rewards Mastercard using links in this story. Double points? On all spending? Sign me up! There’s also 50% off on cruises and free SoulCycle classes. Bilt Rewards, the program that lets you earn points for paying your rent, is also turbo-charging their credit card. I’m a big fan of what Bilt Rewards has been building, and this latest double points offering is another example of them making their credit card a valuable one to have in your wallet. Hyatt has consistently done a good job making their card worthwhile to hold onto and Bilt seems to understand this value proposition. We covered this in detail on our podcast this week if you want to follow along there. Let’s dig into the details.
