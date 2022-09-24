Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWrightsville, PA
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
Major retailer plans to hire 400 people in Dauphin CountyKristen WaltersDauphin County, PA
3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
sprintcarandmidget.com
$75,000-To-Win National Open On Tap At Williams Grove
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Williams Grove Speedway will celebrate the Diamond Anniversary 60th annual Champion Racing Oil National Open for World of Outlaws sprint cars on Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1. The Champion Racing Oil National Open weekend will wrap up the racing season at Williams Grove Speedway...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Macri Banks $26,000 Selinsgrove Prize
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Anthony Macri captured his third straight victory in the Jim Nace Memorial 40th annual National Open for 410 sprint cars Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway. Macri, who won the division‘s first race of the year in April‘s Ray Tilley Classic, book-ended his season at the historic...
FOX43.com
Dietrich bounces back from injury twice; Cisney wins the in cheese state | Fast Lane
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — It doesn’t take a huge flip or accident to take you out of the drivers seat. One driver, saw it first hand but rebounds with a win. Download the FOX43 app here. On any giving Saturday, you would typically find Billy Dietrich racing 410...
susquehannastyle.com
Talk of the Town: Shippensburg
Your guide to plan a visit to Shippensburg! Check out these places to visit the scenic and historic town. Looking for relaxation? Treat yourself to a massage therapy session. Feeling adventurous? Take a hike on one of the trails we’ve located below. There’s plenty to do in the town of Shippensburg for everyone!
Enola chef wins national contest for ‘nightmare’ hot wing
Mager has been the head chef of Center Street Grill for over 10 years. He brought the first-place trophy back to the Midstate from the National Hot Wing Competition in Buffalo for the hottest special wings.
Fundraiser volleyball game held at Penn State York campus in honor of late player
YORK, Pa. — The first-ever "Gift of Life" fundraiser volleyball game was held at Penn State's York campus Monday night. Girls on the school's volleyball team were remembering their late teammate, Courtney Groft, who died in a car crash last year. The nineteen-year-old was an organ donor, who was...
theburgnews.com
“Thin Blue Line” football game to honor fallen police officers, firefighters
Dauphin County Sheriff Nicholas Chimienti expects that an upcoming event to honor first responders will be a touchdown. Chimienti and the Dauphin County Chiefs of Police Association will host its second “Thin Blue Line” high school football game on Oct. 7 to pay tribute to officers and firefighters who were killed in the line of duty.
‘Captain America’ jumps into wayward vehicle, saves driver from Dauphin County crash
Timothy White normally just pretends to be a superhero, but on Monday he became one for real when he dove into the side of a moving vehicle after the driver passed out behind the wheel near Harrisburg’s high school. It was around 5:30 p.m. and White — known among...
lebtown.com
Lebanon County real estate transfers (September 1 to September 15)
Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Harold E. Dice to Jayanth J. Franklin for $195,000. James L. Zechman, Sr. Estate, Deborah K. Zechman to Deborah K. Zechman for $1. 149 West Sheridan Avenue. Brian A. and Jeanne V. Cottone to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $90,000.
Discount chain growth; Harrisburg shooting; candidate debates: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. High: 72; Low: 52. Mostly cloudy. Ollie’s bargain store chain has weathered the ups and downs of the past two years, including staffing shortages and supply chain issues. This year, Ollie’s is expected to open between 41 and 43 stores, getting close to 500.
Restoration project takes a stand for historic wooden grandstand at central Pa. ball field
The grandstand at the New Bloomfield Borough baseball field was closed June 29 due to safety concerns. The closure concerned many residents who have decades of fond memories of the grandstand. In response, New Bloomfield residents Becky Smiley and James Woods have started the Bloomfield Grandstand Restoration Project. “One of...
Jalopnik
‘The Most Ticketed Car Show in America’ Came to My Town and Two People Are Dead
The infamous H20i car show is known for scores of slammed and tuned cars and an unfortunate subset of drivers who aren’t too concerned about public safety. This year this “unsanctioned car show” ended up in my corner of the Jersey Shore and a consequence was the death of two people.
WGAL
Route 462 Bridge in York County closes for replacement project
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge in York County is closed for the next month and a half for a replacement project, according to PennDOT. The Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge over Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships shut down at 6 a.m. Tuesday. PennDOT said the...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Pennsylvania Driver Charged As 2 Die From Wildwood NJ Crash
A Pennsylvania man faces charges for being responsible for the deaths of two people as the result of a crash in Wildwood Saturday night. The accident was reportedly one of several which took place on the island during an unsanctioned H2O car rally. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
lebtown.com
DHL spends $20 million on lot for Clear Springs Logistics Park
DHL-subsidiary Exel Inc. has purchased a 198 acre property from MFS, which also has a “doing business as” name of Eastern Land Resources Company, for the logistics firm’s planned 3 million-square-foot warehouse in South Annville Township. The $20,099,000 purchase was made effective Aug. 30. As part of...
Convoy escorting large transformer expected to cause traffic delays in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — Authorities in Lancaster County announced that several roadways in the area could be congested on Tuesday as PPL moves a large transformer from Columbia to Penn Township. It will take anywhere from four to eight hours for the gigantic piece of equipment to complete its 19.4-mile...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Things To Do In York PA
Some places you visit will equal your expectations. Then again, some places you visit surprise and delight you in ways you hadn’t expected. Such was the case with York, Pennsylvania, a south-central town about two hours’ drive from Philadelphia. Known as “The White Rose City,” after the symbol...
iheart.com
Transformer Transport To Take Eight Hours In Lancaster Tomorrow
>Transformer Transport To Take Eight Hours In Lancaster Tomorrow. (Lancaster County, PA) -- A larger transformer will be making its way through Lancaster County this week. Buckingham Heavy Transport will be moving the massive equipment tomorrow. The transport will start at the NS Railyard in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation on Bucknell Road. The eight-hour transport will start around 9 a.m. as the trailer carrying the transformer will be escorted by police and other vehicles.
Unidentified white light spotted flying over Hanover
HANOVER, Pa. — Several FOX43 viewers report seeing an unidentified white light flying through the night sky. In the video seen below, shot in Hanover by Lauren Jacoby, the light can be seen making its way through the sky above a parking lot. The light's appearance coincides with SpaceX's...
