Mechanicsburg, PA

sprintcarandmidget.com

$75,000-To-Win National Open On Tap At Williams Grove

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Williams Grove Speedway will celebrate the Diamond Anniversary 60th annual Champion Racing Oil National Open for World of Outlaws sprint cars on Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1. The Champion Racing Oil National Open weekend will wrap up the racing season at Williams Grove Speedway...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
sprintcarandmidget.com

Macri Banks $26,000 Selinsgrove Prize

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Anthony Macri captured his third straight victory in the Jim Nace Memorial 40th annual National Open for 410 sprint cars Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway. Macri, who won the division‘s first race of the year in April‘s Ray Tilley Classic, book-ended his season at the historic...
SELINSGROVE, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Talk of the Town: Shippensburg

Your guide to plan a visit to Shippensburg! Check out these places to visit the scenic and historic town. Looking for relaxation? Treat yourself to a massage therapy session. Feeling adventurous? Take a hike on one of the trails we’ve located below. There’s plenty to do in the town of Shippensburg for everyone!
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WGAL

Route 462 Bridge in York County closes for replacement project

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge in York County is closed for the next month and a half for a replacement project, according to PennDOT. The Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge over Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships shut down at 6 a.m. Tuesday. PennDOT said the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Rock 104.1

Pennsylvania Driver Charged As 2 Die From Wildwood NJ Crash

A Pennsylvania man faces charges for being responsible for the deaths of two people as the result of a crash in Wildwood Saturday night. The accident was reportedly one of several which took place on the island during an unsanctioned H2O car rally. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
WILDWOOD, NJ
lebtown.com

DHL spends $20 million on lot for Clear Springs Logistics Park

DHL-subsidiary Exel Inc. has purchased a 198 acre property from MFS, which also has a “doing business as” name of Eastern Land Resources Company, for the logistics firm’s planned 3 million-square-foot warehouse in South Annville Township. The $20,099,000 purchase was made effective Aug. 30. As part of...
ANNVILLE, PA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Things To Do In York PA

Some places you visit will equal your expectations. Then again, some places you visit surprise and delight you in ways you hadn’t expected. Such was the case with York, Pennsylvania, a south-central town about two hours’ drive from Philadelphia. Known as “The White Rose City,” after the symbol...
YORK, PA
iheart.com

Transformer Transport To Take Eight Hours In Lancaster Tomorrow

>Transformer Transport To Take Eight Hours In Lancaster Tomorrow. (Lancaster County, PA) -- A larger transformer will be making its way through Lancaster County this week. Buckingham Heavy Transport will be moving the massive equipment tomorrow. The transport will start at the NS Railyard in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation on Bucknell Road. The eight-hour transport will start around 9 a.m. as the trailer carrying the transformer will be escorted by police and other vehicles.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Unidentified white light spotted flying over Hanover

HANOVER, Pa. — Several FOX43 viewers report seeing an unidentified white light flying through the night sky. In the video seen below, shot in Hanover by Lauren Jacoby, the light can be seen making its way through the sky above a parking lot. The light's appearance coincides with SpaceX's...
HANOVER, PA

