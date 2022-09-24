Read full article on original website
Netflix Not Moving Forward with ‘Grendel,’ Show Being Shopped
A little over a year ago, it was announced that Netflix had given a series order to Grendel with Katy Keene‘s Abubakr Ali set to take on the titular role. The show’s first season would have consisted of 8-episodes and hailed from Resident Evil and Supernatural‘s Andrew Dabb, who was to serve as the showrunner. Unfortunately, Deadline has confirmed that Grendel is no longer happening.
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
How ‘Werewolf By Night’ Slighted VFX in Favor of Practical Effects
Marvel Studios’ first Special Presentation, Werewolf By Night, has been widely discussed as a love letter to monsters that was inspired and pays homage to the Classic Universal Monster movies of the early 20th Century. Among the first rumors about the project were that star Gael García Bernal’s lycanthrope appearance would be entirely practical in order to cement that “classic” aesthetic. In a recent interview with Phase Zero, director Michael Giacchino confirmed the rumors and detailed the work-intensive process.
People With ADHD Are Sharing The Jobs They Actually Love Doing And It's Super Eye-Opening
"ER nurse. You're always moving, assisting nurses and doctors, no two cases are the same, and you learn so much. It’s an ADHD wonderland, and there’s always something to do. I draw blood. I do EKGs. I participate in emergencies/traumas."
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ From Page to Screen: Episode 6
Welcome back to yet another From page to Screen focusing on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In the show’s first week, we looked at the differences between the comics’ and series’ versions of Jennifer Walters’ origin story. The following week, viewers got a live-action introduction to Jen’s new legal job, taken straight out of Dan Slott’s and Juan Bobillo’s 2004 She-Hulk run—Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway (GLK&H). Episode 3 introduced a reimagined version of comic book villains and in its fourth week, the show decided to focus on Jen’s love life and, the following week, on Jen’s nemesis, Titania.
‘Heartland’ actor Robert Cormier dead at 33
Robert Cormier, a Canadian actor best known for his TV roles on “American Gods” and “Heartland,” died Friday at the age of 33. Cormier’s sister confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he died at a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries sustained in a fall.
Buchwald Hires Ivo Fischer as Head of Unscripted Talent & Content
EXCLUSIVE: Buchwald is bolstering its unscripted efforts with the hire of Ivo Fischer as Head of Unscripted Talent and Content. Fischer will also focus on Buchwald’s relationships with talent, as well as content creators and producers in the unscripted space. Fischer joins Buchwald from Unleashed Entertainment, where he served as head of business development. Previously, Fischer spent nearly 20 years at WME, working his way from the mailroom to partner. He first joined Endeavor talent agency (which evolved into WME) in 2003 and was promoted to agent in less than three years. Fischer assisted in the launch of the agency’s unscripted division...
‘House of the Dragon’-Episode 6 Recap
Finally! The time jump I’ve been promising you all has come. It’s been 10 years since we last saw Rhaenyra, Viserys, Alicent, and company, and they’ve been busy in the meantime. Let’s get into it. Rhaenyra and Alicent’s Children. Another promise delivered! The opening scene...
REVIEW: ‘The Munsters’ Blu-Ray Review
When we here at Murphy’s Multiverse exclusively revealed that Rob Zombie was working on a reboot of The Munsters, it’s safe to say hopes were high. After all, the reboot has long been a passion project for the musician and filmmaker. Unfortunately, there’s nothing redeeming regarding this reboot.
Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series Takes ‘Cobra Kai’s Top Spot with 196M Hours Viewed
There’s been quite a few controversies surrounding Ryan Murphy‘s adaptaiton of the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Yet, it seemingly didn’t stop the series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story from reaching a rather impressive top spot with 196.2M hours of viewing after its September 21st premiere on Netflix. The series even managed to push Cobrai Kai‘s latest season off of the top spot and dominated the week.
‘Werewolf By Night’ May Be Paving the Way for Marvel Studios ‘Legion of Monsters’
While it’s already been screened by select members of the media, fans around the world are just more than a week away from being able to stream Marvel Studios’ first Halloween Special, Werewolf By Night. Starring Gael García Bernal as lycanthrope Jack Russell and Laura Donnelly as monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone, the nearly hour-long live-action special has been described as a love letter to monsters by director Michael Giacchino. Filmed in black and white and intended as an homage to the Universal monster movies of the 1930s and 40s, Werewolf By Night has been racking up monster reviews from those who have seen it. According to Giacchino, this special is just “peeling back the corner of monsters in the MCU” and fans can expect them to “pop up again.” And though Giacchino stopped short of revealing when and where they might pop up again, there’s one interesting potentiality with connections to several of the project’s characters: The Legion of Monsters.
