hotnewhiphop.com
Camila Cabello Twerks To Beyoncé's "Energy" On Stage: Watch
Beyoncé's latest project, Renaissance, has been massively successful. Big names throughout the entertainment industry have praised the album, and now Camila Cabello has shown her endorsement of Bey's newest offering. At Rock In Rio in Brazil, Cabello showed off her dance moves to a packed stadium as Beyoncé's "Energy"...
DIY Photography
Photographer sues Miley Cyrus for sharing his photo without permission
Famous singer Miley Cyrus recently found herself in the middle of a copyright infringement lawsuit. As it often happens with celebrities, she was sued after posting a photo of herself on social media without asking for permission first. What’s more, she was sued by the same paparazzo who sued Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande (twice) and Dua Lipa over the same thing.
Ne-Yo, Christina Milian Star In ‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer
STARZ has issued an official trailer for season three of the drama series Step Up. In a press release, the franchise is described as “a non-stop drama, scandalous romance, betrayals, and rivalries told through the intersection of the worlds of music and dance within a highly sought-after performance empire.” Starring Ne-Yo as High Water founder and megastar Sage Odom, his character faces murder charges, financial ruin, and powerful political enemies. Christina Milian stars as Collette Jones, Odom’s business and romantic partner who struggles to maintain their image as she balances a nationwide tour, and stepping out of her role as the...
Lil Baby, Tyler the Creator, G-Eazy Turn Out for Black Music Action Coalition Gala as Jon Platt, Kevin Liles Deliver Poignant Speeches
Lil Baby was recognized with the Black Music Action Coalition’s Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award on Thursday night at the Music in Action Awards Gala. After being introduced with a video congratulations from his mother Lashawn Jones and Quality Control Music Group founder Pierre Thomas (pictured above at left alongside Lil Baby and QC’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee) as well as a letter written by Quincy Jones, the rapper took the stage in a dapper velvet black suit, which he paired with some reading glasses on stage. “Not only have you made music history and impacted the course of modern hip-hop,...
Leonardo DiCaprio's breakup, Demi Lovato's '29' and criticism around relationship age gaps
Amid Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's breakup and Demi Lovato's new song "29," fans are calling out relationships with large age gaps.
Billboard
‘Boyfriend’ Singer Dove Cameron Signs With Sony Music Publishing
Singer, songwriter and award-winning actress Dove Cameron has inked a worldwide deal with Sony Music Publishing (SMP). News of the deal arrives just after Cameron won the best new artist prize at the MTV VMAs and went viral with her queer pop anthem “Boyfriend.”. In conversation with Billboard, Cameron...
hypebeast.com
Kid Cudi Shares ‘Entergalactic’ Tracklist Featuring Don Toliver, Steve Aoki and More
Less than a week out from the release of Entergalactic, Kid Cudi has released a tracklist for the album. The project is slated to drop this Friday, September 30, doubling as Cudi’s tenth studio album and the soundtrack for his eponymous Entergalactic series on Netflix. The adult animated series,...
NME
Harry Styles continues to break Billboard chart records with ‘As It Was’
Harry Styles is continuing to break records on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with ‘As It Was’ reaching its 15th week at Number One. The lead single from ‘Harry’s House’, which was released in April, is currently in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in the US. With this latest milestone, Styles has become the longest-reigning British artist to top the chart with a single track, usurping Elton John‘s 1997 hit ‘Candle In The Wind’ (which spent 14 weeks at Number One).
Nicky Jam will star in Universal Pictures’ upcoming action-comedy ‘Regulators’
Nicky Jam has secured the starring role in Universal Pictures’ upcoming action-comedy Regulators. The film will also be produced via Nicky’s music label La Industria. Although the story details are being kept under wraps, Brooks McLaren and D.J. Cotrona write the screenplay. In addition to Nicky Jam, other...
Recap: Mariah Shined, Metallica Rocked And Billions Were Raised At 2022 Global Citizen Fest NYC
We hit up Central Park for the 2022 Global Citizen Fest in NYC, featuring queen Mariah Carey, iconic rockers Metallica & more!
People
'Hold Me Closer' Music Video Director Wanted to 'Make Elton and Britney Proud' with Clip: Watch
Elton John and Britney Spears just released the official video for "Hold Me Closer" — and neither of them is in it. Instead of Spears, 40, or John, 75, the video follows several stylish pairs as they dance — and hug — their way through a myriad of vibrant locations in Mexico City.
