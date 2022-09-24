ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Camila Cabello Twerks To Beyoncé's "Energy" On Stage: Watch

Beyoncé's latest project, Renaissance, has been massively successful. Big names throughout the entertainment industry have praised the album, and now Camila Cabello has shown her endorsement of Bey's newest offering. At Rock In Rio in Brazil, Cabello showed off her dance moves to a packed stadium as Beyoncé's "Energy"...
CELEBRITIES
DIY Photography

Photographer sues Miley Cyrus for sharing his photo without permission

Famous singer Miley Cyrus recently found herself in the middle of a copyright infringement lawsuit. As it often happens with celebrities, she was sued after posting a photo of herself on social media without asking for permission first. What’s more, she was sued by the same paparazzo who sued Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande (twice) and Dua Lipa over the same thing.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Ne-Yo, Christina Milian Star In ‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer

STARZ has issued an official trailer for season three of the drama series Step Up. In a press release, the franchise is described as “a non-stop drama, scandalous romance, betrayals, and rivalries told through the intersection of the worlds of music and dance within a highly sought-after performance empire.” Starring Ne-Yo as High Water founder and megastar Sage Odom, his character faces murder charges, financial ruin, and powerful political enemies. Christina Milian stars as Collette Jones, Odom’s business and romantic partner who struggles to maintain their image as she balances a nationwide tour, and stepping out of her role as the...
MOVIES
Variety

Lil Baby, Tyler the Creator, G-Eazy Turn Out for Black Music Action Coalition Gala as Jon Platt, Kevin Liles Deliver Poignant Speeches

Lil Baby was recognized with the Black Music Action Coalition’s Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award on Thursday night at the Music in Action Awards Gala. After being introduced with a video congratulations from his mother Lashawn Jones and Quality Control Music Group founder Pierre Thomas (pictured above at left alongside Lil Baby and QC’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee) as well as a letter written by Quincy Jones, the rapper took the stage in a dapper velvet black suit, which he paired with some reading glasses on stage. “Not only have you made music history and impacted the course of modern hip-hop,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Billboard

‘Boyfriend’ Singer Dove Cameron Signs With Sony Music Publishing

Singer, songwriter and award-winning actress Dove Cameron has inked a worldwide deal with Sony Music Publishing (SMP). News of the deal arrives just after Cameron won the best new artist prize at the MTV VMAs and went viral with her queer pop anthem “Boyfriend.”. In conversation with Billboard, Cameron...
MUSIC
NME

Harry Styles continues to break Billboard chart records with ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles is continuing to break records on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with ‘As It Was’ reaching its 15th week at Number One. The lead single from ‘Harry’s House’, which was released in April, is currently in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in the US. With this latest milestone, Styles has become the longest-reigning British artist to top the chart with a single track, usurping Elton John‘s 1997 hit ‘Candle In The Wind’ (which spent 14 weeks at Number One).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Nft#Virtual Goods#Music Concerts#Web3#American#The United States Patent#Downloadable

Comments / 0

Community Policy