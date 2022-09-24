Read full article on original website
sprintcarandmidget.com
$75,000-To-Win National Open On Tap At Williams Grove
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Williams Grove Speedway will celebrate the Diamond Anniversary 60th annual Champion Racing Oil National Open for World of Outlaws sprint cars on Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1. The Champion Racing Oil National Open weekend will wrap up the racing season at Williams Grove Speedway...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Macri Banks $26,000 Selinsgrove Prize
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Anthony Macri captured his third straight victory in the Jim Nace Memorial 40th annual National Open for 410 sprint cars Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway. Macri, who won the division‘s first race of the year in April‘s Ray Tilley Classic, book-ended his season at the historic...
Onward State
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Four
Penn State rolled over Central Michigan this week to climb to 4-0 and was able to give playing time to some younger players in the process. As the Nittany Lions downed the Chippewas in a crazy day of college football, you may have missed how some former Penn Staters fared this week. Let’s check in and see how some Nittany Lion transfers performed this weekend.
Bloomsburg Fair concerts 2022
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We all know people come from far and wide for the rides and food at the Bloomsburg Fair. But don’t forget about the music and entertainment lineup for the week as well. The fair will feature shows from multiple performers including: John Stanky Comedy hypnotist Brad Matchett Chris Ruble Joan […]
New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
$139K PA lottery ticket won in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $139,000 on the game Mine Blowing Jackpot, to a player from Lycoming County. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Lycoming County player won a total amount of $139,283.70. Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Online players can […]
Amazing Huge estate sale in Muncy PA - Starting Wed September 28th, 2022
The next sale is here! We have to start by Saying Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. That is right, 4 days with Wednesday sale hours between 12 noon and 6pm. This is to give most everyone a chance to shop this great sale who have to work during the days of our normal sales. The calendar dates of the sale are September 28-October 1, 2022. Our hours for the remainder of our sale will be Thursday-Friday 9am-4pm and Saturday 9am-noon. Please note, guns will only be shown between the hours of 5pm-6pm on Wednesday, Thursday we will show firearms from...
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
rock107.com
ZZ Top Community Arts Center Williamsport
“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, delivering rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans. With iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ TOP is virtually synonymous with beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language. The band consists of singer/guitarist Billy F Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard (a/k/a “The Man With No Beard”) and bassist Elwood Francis, who stepped up in 2021 after the passing of longtime member Dusty Hill. With the release of each of their albums the band has explored new ground in terms of both their sonic approach and the material they’ve recorded. ZZ TOP is the same but always changing.
WNEP-TV 16
Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Walk around the Bloomsburg Fair, and all of your senses will get a treat, tasting a delicious apple dumpling, watching kids run and play, and touching all of the different farm animals. In this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens shows us why it's...
Inflation impacts a day at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and it's something many people look forward to. But this year, many folks are talking about the prices. They've gone up at many of the stands. Jeremy Evans owns Incredible Popcorn. He runs four stands at the...
Bloomsburg Fair Preview Day
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Most of the vendors are back in their usual spots on the fairgrounds ready for the 167th Bloomsburg Fair. "I personally think we're going to have a very good fair this year. It's going to be cool so people will want to come out," said Bob Auer, Clack Creek United Methodist Church.
wkok.com
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor Retiring
SUNBURY – Northumberland County’s longtime president judge will be retiring at the start of the new calendar year. Judge Charles Saylor announced Tuesday he’s retiring January 6, 2023, which will be his 73rd birthday. He says that will be the right time to retire to enable the position to be placed on the ballot for his successor.
New owners taking over the Acme BBQ location
Williamsport, Pa.— The owners of Lucky Bear BBQ, a catering business based out of Montoursville, announced on Facebook that they'd be taking over the location that formerly housed Acme BBQ in Williamsport to open a dine-in and take-out restaurant. "Lucky Bear BBQ will continue to offer catering at events but will be also be reopening Acme BBQ Company for dine in/take out," the post reads. The site of the former...
Oz, Shapiro set for ‘candidate conversations’ with Pa. Chamber after debates fall through
U.S. Senate Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro are confirmed for “candidate conversations” at a Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry dinner next month in Hershey. The separate 30-minute discussions on Oct. 3 at Hershey Lodge will occur after a point-counterpoint exchange featuring...
Bloomsburg Fair foods to check out this week
Bloomsburg, Pa. — It’s Bloomsburg Fair time and for many, that means a steady stream of deep-fried, cheese-covered, and unusual culinary delights. Here are a few of the new tasty treats to try when you hit the fairgrounds this week. Bowled over by Brazilian fare The Northeast Extension of the fairgrounds always has its share...
The Bloomsburg Fair is underway with food and fun
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday marked the official first day of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, following Friday’s preview day soft opening. Hundreds of people arrived first thing Saturday morning when the gates opened at 10 o’clock. One of the biggest attractions is always the food with so many choices from hundreds of vendors filling […]
abc23.com
Glenn O. Hawbaker Lawsuit
An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company’s ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution after being accused of wage...
Sunbury shooting suspect captured in Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The search for an alleged killer has come to an end in central Pennsylvania. Police in Sunbury say they have their man. Police took Randy Easton into custody late Monday night. Police and the U.S. Marshall's Service found him at a motel in Lewisburg just before midnight.
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pennsylvania state lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers
The GOP-led legislature moved five bills authored by the party’s gubernatorial candidate, forcing Democrats to choose between policies they might support and bolstering Doug Mastriano's record. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF...
