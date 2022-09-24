Read full article on original website
Convicted felon arrested, found with handgun, pills and cash in car: Escambia Co. Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a convicted felon and charged him with several crimes including possession of a firearm and marijuana with intent to sell, among other things, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. James Shoemo Jr., 26, was located and arrested on […]
navarrenewspaper.com
Mary Esther man faces three felony narcotics charges
A Mary Esther man taken into custody in April following a bond revocation now faces three felony narcotics charges after a search warrant turned up methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine in the car he was driving. The Volkswagon was towed to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Evidence Lot after the arrest...
Man found asleep in car at gas station, arrested for trafficking fentanyl: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with trafficking fentanyl after falling asleep in his car at a Tom Thumb on Mobile Hwy., on Sunday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. William Earl Davail Heard, 42, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, trafficking in fentanyl and […]
Sheriff’s office: Man brings shotgun into Florida gas station, clerk pulls gun on him
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man after security footage from inside a gas station shows him bringing a shotgun into the store in what deputies are calling an attempted robbery. Deputies said on Sept. 9, the man holding the shotgun entered the store and […]
WKRG
Man killed by deputies identified: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who was killed by deputies after shooting at his ex-wife wife last Wednesday night, according to a release from the OCSO. Berlin Gonzalez, 45, was shot and killed by OCSO deputies after shooting at his...
niceville.com
Crestview man charged with trafficking in fentanyl, meth
CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview man is accused of trafficking narcotics following a search of his home by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the agency has announced. The man, William Talbot, 35, was already facing a half dozen charges after reportedly fleeing an attempted traffic stop, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said in its statement. Later, after deputies served a search warrant on his residence, he was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in methamphetamine, the OCSO said.
WEAR
Driver runs from scene after fatal motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 29-year-old motorcyclist from Mississippi was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in Santa Rosa County. The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. at Hamilton Bridge Road and Oakleaf Drive. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Focus driven by a 30-year-old Pace man turned...
cw34.com
Caught on camera: armed robbery gone wrong
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man walked into a convenience store with a gun, ready to steal, but his plan was ruined when the store clerk was armed as well. On Sept. 9 Rakim Tate entered a convenience store in Pensacola with a shotgun, deputies say. Surveillance video...
WEAR
Walton County deputies arrest 20-year-old with reported stolen handgun
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Santa Rosa Beach Friday morning for having a reported stolen handgun. Eric Sutton Jr., 20, of Freeport was arrested for dealing in stolen property. The sheriff's office says while trying to perform a traffic stop on a...
wtvy.com
Enterprise donation bin body identified
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of the dead body found on Monday in a clothing donation bin. Authorities confirmed in a Tuesday morning release that the body found was identified as that of Bryan Thomas Pond, 54 of Enterprise. Pond, who was homeless according to...
WEAR
Deputies: 2 men dead following murder-suicide in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An unusual series of events unfolded early Saturday morning in Escambia County. A man named Jarrad Landry bonded out of jail before sunrise on battery charges and before noon, the sheriff's office named him a suspect in a murder that happened just before he took his own life.
niceville.com
Walton man handed two life sentences for molesting kids
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A Walton County man has been sentenced to two life sentences after his conviction for molesting children, the Office of the State Attorney for the Northern District of Florida said last week. On September 20, 2022, Jacob J. Ramirez was sentenced by Circuit Judge Kelvin...
WEAR
Deputies: Escambia County murder suspect shoots and kills himself
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The suspect in Saturday morning's Escambia County murder shot and killed himself about an hour after the incident, according to deputies. Deputies tell WEAR News that the suspect is 47-year-old Jarrad Landry. Deputies located Landry while driving on U.S. Highway 29 in Cantonment around 10 a.m.
sheriff-okaloosa.org
Man Killed During Armed Disturbance in Destin Identified
A gunman killed after he fired at Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies September 21st in Destin has been identified as 45-year old Berlin Gonzales. Deputies were called to Sailmaker Lane in Destin after getting reports of an armed disturbance at a home under construction. Gonzalez shot at his ex-wife,...
Fentanyl, meth trafficker arrested after chase: Okaloosa Co. deputies
Inside the vehicle, they found a gun, a “used syringe and silver capsule with narcotics residue,” according to the release. Inside the home, deputies found 10 grams of "suspected fentanyl" and two bags containing a total of 16 grams of meth, according to the release. Deputies found the drugs stuffed behind a fridge.
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating two deaths that happened on Sept. 24. Deputies said they responded to Jardine Road and Rowland Court after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who was dead from a gunshot wound. Investigations revealed […]
niceville.com
Alleged unfinished home remodel leads to grand theft charge
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man, who reportedly started but did not complete a home remodeling project, is facing a charge of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it arrested Robert Brezeale, 44, on...
Andalusia Star News
CCSO arrests suspect for possession of obscene materials
A McKenzie man was arrested this week on charges related to possession of obscene materials involving children. Jessy Morris Folmar, 59, was arrested Thursday by Covington County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Blayne Pruett on 12 counts of possession of obscene materials and two counts of dissemination of obscene materials. According...
Atmore Advance
Atmore women arrested on drug, obstruction charges
Arrest stemmed from APD officers pulling over vehicle with busted out windshield. Two women were arrested Sept. 21 on drug and obstruction charges, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Zenetreciaa Dailey, 30, of Atmore, and Cenkrystal Roberts, 38, also...
WEAR
'It hurts': Family identifies man who died in Escambia County Jail
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The family of a man who died in the Escambia County Jail Thursday have identified him as 42-year-old Adrian Hackworth. Hackworth was arrested in July on sexual battery charges. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says they found the man unresponsive in a jail cell Thursday morning.
