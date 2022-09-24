ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

navarrenewspaper.com

Mary Esther man faces three felony narcotics charges

A Mary Esther man taken into custody in April following a bond revocation now faces three felony narcotics charges after a search warrant turned up methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine in the car he was driving. The Volkswagon was towed to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Evidence Lot after the arrest...
MARY ESTHER, FL
niceville.com

Crestview man charged with trafficking in fentanyl, meth

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview man is accused of trafficking narcotics following a search of his home by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the agency has announced. The man, William Talbot, 35, was already facing a half dozen charges after reportedly fleeing an attempted traffic stop, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said in its statement. Later, after deputies served a search warrant on his residence, he was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in methamphetamine, the OCSO said.
CRESTVIEW, FL
cw34.com

Caught on camera: armed robbery gone wrong

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man walked into a convenience store with a gun, ready to steal, but his plan was ruined when the store clerk was armed as well. On Sept. 9 Rakim Tate entered a convenience store in Pensacola with a shotgun, deputies say. Surveillance video...
PENSACOLA, FL
wtvy.com

Enterprise donation bin body identified

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of the dead body found on Monday in a clothing donation bin. Authorities confirmed in a Tuesday morning release that the body found was identified as that of Bryan Thomas Pond, 54 of Enterprise. Pond, who was homeless according to...
ENTERPRISE, AL
niceville.com

Walton man handed two life sentences for molesting kids

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A Walton County man has been sentenced to two life sentences after his conviction for molesting children, the Office of the State Attorney for the Northern District of Florida said last week. On September 20, 2022, Jacob J. Ramirez was sentenced by Circuit Judge Kelvin...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Escambia County murder suspect shoots and kills himself

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The suspect in Saturday morning's Escambia County murder shot and killed himself about an hour after the incident, according to deputies. Deputies tell WEAR News that the suspect is 47-year-old Jarrad Landry. Deputies located Landry while driving on U.S. Highway 29 in Cantonment around 10 a.m.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
sheriff-okaloosa.org

Man Killed During Armed Disturbance in Destin Identified

A gunman killed after he fired at Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies September 21st in Destin has been identified as 45-year old Berlin Gonzales. Deputies were called to Sailmaker Lane in Destin after getting reports of an armed disturbance at a home under construction. Gonzalez shot at his ex-wife,...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating two deaths that happened on Sept. 24. Deputies said they responded to Jardine Road and Rowland Court after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who was dead from a gunshot wound. Investigations revealed […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Alleged unfinished home remodel leads to grand theft charge

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man, who reportedly started but did not complete a home remodeling project, is facing a charge of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it arrested Robert Brezeale, 44, on...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Andalusia Star News

CCSO arrests suspect for possession of obscene materials

A McKenzie man was arrested this week on charges related to possession of obscene materials involving children. Jessy Morris Folmar, 59, was arrested Thursday by Covington County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Blayne Pruett on 12 counts of possession of obscene materials and two counts of dissemination of obscene materials. According...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
Atmore Advance

Atmore women arrested on drug, obstruction charges

Arrest stemmed from APD officers pulling over vehicle with busted out windshield. Two women were arrested Sept. 21 on drug and obstruction charges, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Zenetreciaa Dailey, 30, of Atmore, and Cenkrystal Roberts, 38, also...
ATMORE, AL

