philomathnews.com
State legislators approve nearly $6 million for water emergencies in rural Oregon
State lawmakers granted nearly $6 million to address well water issues in eastern and southern Oregon. The money was approved at a meeting of the state’s legislative Emergency Board on Friday. The board approves emergency expenditures and federal grant applications between legislative sessions. In northeast Oregon, Morrow and Umatilla...
kptv.com
Oregon abandons plans for gas-fired power plant in Umatilla County
HERMISTON Ore. (KPTV) – The State of Oregon has terminated plans to allow a gas-fired power plant near the Columbia River, officials announced Tuesday. The 415-megawatt fracked gas power plant was being planned by Perennial Power Holdings Inc. in western Umatilla County. Over a 30-year span, the plant would have contributed 30 million tons of greenhouse gas pollution to the environment, according to the organization Columbia Riverkeepers.
Big Country News
Washington State Awards $683,000 for Asotin County Salmon Recovery Projects
OLYMPIA - The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board has announced the award of nearly $76 million in grants across the state intended to ensure survival of salmon. The grants went to 138 projects in 30 of the state’s 39 counties. The grants will pay for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded habitat in rivers, removing barriers blocking salmon migration and conserving pristine habitat.
ijpr.org
Oregon postpones wildfire risk mapping and rulemaking plans after public backlash
The Oregon Department of Forestry will spend an extra year talking with the public about its controversial plan to create a wildfire risk map and impose rules on property owners in high fire risk areas. The agency was overwhelmed by public outcry in June after it released a map of...
Idaho's Largest Wildfire of 2022 Sparked by Unattended Campfire, say Officials
SALMON, ID - Investigators with the U.S. Forest Service have determined Idaho's largest wildfire of the year was caused by an unextinguished and unattended campfire, which spread to adjacent vegetation on the afternoon of July 17th. The fire is still burning approximately 80 miles east of McCall, north of Salmon, Idaho.
opb.org
State fines Hermiston potato processing plant for groundwater contamination
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued a $127,800 fine Tuesday to a Hermiston potato processing plant for repeated wastewater violations that contaminated the groundwater in nearby communities. Lamb Weston’s Hermiston facility, which produces about 750 million pounds of french fries annually, violated its wastewater permit 90 times from 2015...
KDRV
Oregon Emergency Board sends $5-million to Klamath County, part of several disbursements
KLAMATH COUNTY & SALEM, Ore. -- A Klamath County state representative says this weekend he has $5-million routed to the County's residents "suffering from failed domestic wells due to drought." Representative E. Werner Reschke says he secured the emergency funding for Klamath County residents when the Oregon Emergency Board convened...
WATER WORRIES: Farmers, regulators struggle to address nitrate contamination
HERMISTON - It started last January with a multimillion-dollar fine levied by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality against the Port of Morrow. The port, situated along the Columbia River in northeastern Oregon, has for years collected nitrogen-rich wastewater from food processors and other businesses at its industrial park near Boardman and used it to irrigate neighboring farmland under a permit from DEQ.
KTVL
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
Illegal Dumping Threatening Recreation on Endowment Land in Southern Idaho
MOUNTAIN HOME - The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) says they are considering restricting large vehicle access and target shooting on endowment land near Mountain Home, ID due to repeated abuse of the land. According to the IDL, two trailers and two pickup beds were filled with trash after IDL...
Oregon gas prices jump 50 cents as refinery issues cut fuel supply
After a three-month reprieve from rising gas prices, Oregonians saw the average price per gallon jump 50 cents this week to $5.14, the largest increase of any state in the country. The sudden jump is tied to oil refinery issues, according to AAA. Several refineries in California and Washington are...
goeasternoregon.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Oregon
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Oregon using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Oregon byway makes list of 7 scenic drives for fall foliage in U.S.
Hardy, coniferous trees are an icon of Central Oregon, but the region gets its fair share of fall color -- just like western parts of the state.
opb.org
Oregon gas prices rising faster than anywhere in the country
If you’ve filled up your car recently, this may not be news to you: The average price of a gallon of gas in Oregon has gone up a lot recently. After 14 consecutive weeks of prices falling at the pump, they spiked over the past week, more sharply in Oregon than in any state in the country according to the American Automobile Association. The AAA analysis found the average gas price at Oregon pumps went up 50 cents per gallon.
Asotin County Awarded $683,100 in Grants for Restoration Projects to Improve Salmon Recovery
OLYMPIA - On Monday, the Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board announced it has awarded nearly $76 million in grants to 30 of the state's 39 counties to help ensure the survival of salmon in Washington. The grants will be used for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded...
kptv.com
How high inflation in Turkey is causing a ripple effect in Oregon
ST. PAUL, Ore. (KPTV) - High inflation in Turkey, is causing a big ripple effect all the way to Oregon. You’ll find the problem in the hazelnut farms of the Willamette Valley, where prices of the tasty nut are falling fast. That’s because Turkey produces about 70% of hazelnuts all over the world. And when prices fall there, they fall here too.
oregontoday.net
Oregon, Washington joined by Nevada in offering new prescription discount card, Sept. 27
PORTLAND, Ore.—Nevada has just joined Oregon and Washington in offering the ArrayRx card, a state-backed program that can save individuals up to 80% for generic drugs and 20% for brand-name drugs. The ArrayRx Card, formerly known as Oregon/Washington Prescription Discount Card, has helped more than 550,000 participants in both states save money on needed prescription drugs for nearly two decades. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak received his prescription discount card Sept. 22 to celebrate the state’s participation in the ArrayRx pharmacy discount program. “Since 2003, Oregonians have been able to access our state sponsored pharmacy discount card, and today we welcome Nevadans to the ArrayRx family,” said Trevor Douglass, DC, MPH, pharmacy purchasing director at Oregon Health Authority (OHA). “Oregon and Washington have a rich history of collaborating on the pharmacy purchasing front.” By implementing the ArrayRx Card program, Nevada will be able to offer the same savings that people in Oregon and Washington have enjoyed, thanks to the expansion of the ArrayRx pooled purchasing potential. How the ArrayRx card works: For people interested in using ArrayRx, the enrollment process is simple and free, and there no age or income restrictions. For those who have insurance, they can choose to use the ArrayRx Card or their pharmacy benefit at the point of sale, whichever provides a better price. All U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs prescribed by a licensed provider are eligible for a discount. Mail-order and specialty drugs are also available. “The ArrayRx card was supportive to many Oregonians during the historic wildfires that broke out during Labor Day weekend 2020,” said Heidi Murphy, pharmacy purchasing program and ArrayRx operations manager at OHA. “Evacuees were able to contact ArrayRx and quickly get discounted medications to replace those they had to leave behind when fleeing the fires. Receiving their needed medications helped provide some stability in an otherwise stressful and difficult situation.” Donna Sullivan, chief pharmacy officer for the Washington Health Care Authority, ArrayRx offers pharmacy benefit management services for local government, private sector businesses, labor organizations and individuals. “Between 2003 and 2022, 1.2 million participants in Oregon and Washington benefitted from the ArrayRx services,” Sullivan said. “We welcome the residents of Nevada to receive the same prescription drug discounts through the ArrayRx Card.” To learn more about the ArrayRX Discount Card, visit www.arrayrxcard.com. The website is available in Spanish at: https://www.arrayrxcard.com/es.
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Oregon DuneFest
Dangle the opportunity to put the hammer down on more than a dozen square-miles of the largest coastal dune complexes in the world, add in partying with family and friends at sand camps, spice it up a bit with a variety of motorsports competition and nightly concerts, and it's easy to see why the five-day DuneFest has drawn thousands of avid sand-lovers and their families every year for the past 20 years to this portion of Oregon's southern coast.
oregontoday.net
Rare Quake, Sept. 26
A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
Crowded campsites, high demand cause fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”
Big Country News
