Taylorville Kiwanis Club Inducts New Member, Installs Officers, Names "Kiwanian of the Year" at Weekly Meeting
The Taylorville Kiwanis Club inducted a new member, installed new officers, and heard from the former Kiwanis International President, at their weekly meeting at the Taylorville Moose Lodge on Tuesday. Brandon Bible (2nd from right), the new Country Financial insurance agent in Taylorville, was inducted as the club’s newest member....
Hot Chilli by the Bowl, Quart, Back at Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest This Weekend
The 37th annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest this Saturday and Sunday on the square will feature something that hasn’t happened the past 2 years: Hot Chamber chilli being sold by the bowl or quart at the Chamber Chilli tent on the south side of the Courthouse Park.
Mansfield Recognized as Taylorville Memorial Hospital Employee For August
An entrance attendant is August’s Taylorville Memorial Hospital Colleague of the Month. Kathleen Mansfield has been recognized for the month of August. Mansfield says that she is one of the first persons you see when you enter the hospital. She hopes to brighten peoples day by giving them a friendly greeting, provide encouraging words, and get them where they need to go.
City of Taylorville Receives Large Grant; Mayor Hoping For Another
City of Taylorville receiving a large grant from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, while the city works on another grant. Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry says the city received a DCEO grant worth over $3 million for improvements to the square. Mayor Barry says the city is applying for...
Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest Committee Holds Final Meeting Monday Night Before Weekend Event
Monday night was the final meeting for the Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest Committee, before this weekend's 37th annual installment of the event on the square. Committee members brought final preparations to the meeting to discuss and take action on. Chamber Executive Director Linda Allen told Regional Radio News...
TMH Offering Free Mammograms
A local hospital is offering free breast cancer screenings for women who are uninsured or underinsured during October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Taylorville Memorial Hospital will be offering the screenings from 7:30 AM until 4 PM Mondays through Fridays in October at the nonprofit hospital. Appointments are required and no walk-ins will be available. To schedule an appointment call 707-5550.
Oconee Family Fall Festival Kicks Off as Parish Celebrates 150th Anniversary
The 2022 Oconee Family Fall Festival kicked off on Sunday outside Sacred Heart Parish, located at 201 North Walnut Street in Oconee, IL. The festival featured plenty of great food, including Rib-eye sandwiches, Ribbon Fries, Kettle corn, homemade ice cream and more. There were also activities for the entire family to enjoy, such as hay rides, a petting zoo and live music.
Pana School District On Soft Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon
Pana School District was on soft lockdown Tuesday afternoon after police received reports of a suspicious person on a bicycle near the corner of Hickory and Washington Streets. Pana Police Chief Dan Bland tells Regional Radio News that the suspicious person may have had a gun and out of an abundance of caution, Pana Police informed the schools to have a soft lockdown.
Area Arrests And Accidents 09/26/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 9-22-22 Glen Ryerson, age 67 was arrested by Stonington PD for criminal trespassing. 9-24-22 David Foraker, age 36, of Taylorville was arrested by CCSO on a FTA warrant for driving on suspended license and for domestic battery. 9-25-22...
Theresa Pearl Edwards Thomas
Theresa Pearl Edwards Thomas, 86, of Kincaid, passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Theresa was born October 8, 1935, in Taylorville, the daughter of Otis and Mary C. “Mamie” (Graham) Owens. She married Leslie L. Edwards on October 8, 1952, and they later divorced. Theresa then married Kenneth L. Thomas on October 14, 1978, in Kincaid. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2004.
Hillsboro Police Investigating Burglary; Seeking Help From Public
A burglary in Schram City Illinois, has police investigating. The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place on the 600 block of 22nd Street on September 13th between 6:30 am to 3:45 PM. Someone made entry and stole multiple items including firearms, precious metals, and musical equipment.
Joseph L. Petty
Joseph L. Petty, 78, of Hillsboro, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Carle Hospital in Champaign, IL. He was born on January 22, 1944, in Pana, IL, the son of Donald and Helen (Bolte) Petty. Joseph was a self-employed contractor, focusing on home renovation and construction, for many years. Joseph was an avid cardinal fan, he enjoyed racing motorcycles, golfing, and he loved his dogs.
Brian Christopher Callan
Brian Christopher Callan, 34 of Stonington, passed away at 2:29p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Pana Community Hospital. He was born on November 18, 1987 in Taylorville, the son of Daniel E. and Lynn A. (Woodward) Callan. Brian worked as an assistant on a local farm and attended Davis Memorial Christian Church. He loved animals, especially his dog Hope. Brian enjoyed fishing, rock collecting, and could always manage to find a 4-leaf clover anywhere he looked. He will be remembered as an old soul who had a giving personality who would give you the shirt off his back even if he didn’t have one to replace it.
Darlene Patty Collebrusco
Darlene Patty Collebrusco, 88 of Taylorville passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Taylorville, IL. She was born on April 26, 1934 in Pleasant Plains, IL the daughter of Lloyd and Pearl (Pyle) Luttrell. She married John L. Collebrusco on June 15, 1954 in Taylorville, IL and he preceded her in death on November 29, 1997. She worked as the Secretary/Treasurer for the Langleyville Public Water District. Darlene was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Sharpsburg, IL and the TOPS Group.
Shelbyville Insurance Can Guide You to the Best Protection For Your Home
Storms present danger and liability to your home. Shelbyville Insurance Risk Advisor Derek Hayden helps folks navigate insurance policies to provide the best coverage possible. He says that standard home policies don’t cover everything. First up, Hayden explains that standard home insurance doesn’t necessarily cover water damage as a...
