TV Series

TV Fanatic

Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 5 Episode 2

On New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 2 he set out on a cost-cutting missing to help everyone. Meanwhile, Wilder struggled with a patient's decision to refuse life-saving surgery. Elsewhere, Reynolds came to an important realization about his father's behaviors. How did it all play out?. Use the video above to...
Deadline

‘Time Bandits’: Lisa Kudrow To Lead Cast Of Taika Waititi’s Apple Series

Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback) has been tapped to lead the ensemble cast of Time Bandits, Apple’s TV series adaptation of the beloved Terry Gilliam-directed movie, co-written, directed and executive produced by Taiki Waititi (Our Flag Means Death), Joining Kudrow as series regulars are Kal-El Tuck (Unseeing Evil), Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up), Tadhg Murphy (Conversations With Friends), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (You Don’t Know Me), Rune Temte (Eddie the Eagle), Kiera Thompson (Martyrs Lane) and Rachel House (Heartbreak High). The casting announcement also confirms the official series greenlight for the project, which had been in development at Apple since 2019. Waititi directs the...
TV Fanatic

Devils Season 2 Episode 7

Devils Season 2 Episode 7 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
TV Fanatic

Interview With the Vampire Season 2: Confirmed!

Interview With the Vampire is sticking around at AMC. The highly anticipated vampire drama has been renewed for a second season ahead of its series debut. A sensuous, contemporary adaptation of Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).
TV Fanatic

Watch Bachelor in Paradise Online: Season 8 Episode 1

How did Lace feel about being back five seasons later?. Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 1 kicked off a new search for love with many franchise veterans. However, there was a lot of drama between the women of Clayton's season, which threatened to derail the entire process. One of...
TV Fanatic

Elite Season 6 Release Date Confirmed: Is Samuel Really Dead?

Elite Season 6 gets underway later this year on Netflix. The streaming service revealed a new batch of episodes will arrive on Friday, November 18. “After Samuel’s death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to have a facelift by covering up disasters of the past,” reads the official synopsis.
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Reveals What Happened to Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom

With the news that Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) and William Petersen (Gil Grissom) would not be returning for CSI: Vegas Season 2, there have been plenty of questions about how they will be written out. Their arcs were seemingly complete at the end of CSI: Vegas Season 1, and TV...
TV Fanatic

Monarch Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Show Them What You Got, Baby

A few things came to light on Monarch Season 1 Episode 3; as Albie's infidelity became a topic of discussion among the sisters, Kayla found out that she was pregnant, and Nicky gave the slimy Clive the ole heave-ho. But, of course, more concerning than ever, that body Albie buried?...
TV Fanatic

The Resident Sneak Peek: A Chaotic E.R. Interrupts Concade Flirting!

The hallmark of a significant medical drama is often something as simple as the excitement that arises with a bustling E.R. And trust that The Resident can deliver that medical drama staple and bring all the entertainment in the process. TV Fanatic scored an exclusive sneak peek of The Resident...
Deadline

‘Yellowjackets’: Kevin Alves Upped To Series Regular As Travis Martinez

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Alves, who plays the role of Travis Martinez on Yellowjackets, has been upped to series regular. For those who missed the first season of the Showtime drama, Travis is the son of Bill Martinez, the head coach of the Yellowjackets girls soccer team. The players were bound for the nationals when their plane crashed in the wilderness of Canada and the coach was killed. Travis, who’s a guarded and insecure teen, ended up starting a romance with Natalie Scatorccio, played by Sophie Thatcher as a teen and Juliette Lewis as an adult. Travis was played as an adult in season one by Andres...
TV Fanatic

Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 4 Review: Spaces Fill

There were plenty of highs and lows on Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 4 from the surprise of Darla's past to Prosper proposing to Sandy, but only one character had me yelling at the screen. Micah. How could Micah do that to his mother? How could he dredge up one...
TV Fanatic

Robert Cormier, Heartland & Slasher Star, Dead at 33

Robert Cormier, who appeared in a string of popular TV shows, died Friday, September 23. Cormier played Finn on the long-running Canadian drama series Heartland, which is set to return on October 2. Finn was a potential love interest for Amy (played by Amber Marshall). Cormier is also known for...
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Quantum Leap & 9-1-1 Slip

FOX's 9-1-1 (4.6 million viewers/0.6 rating) and The Cleaning Lady (2.2 million/0.3 rating) each dipped. Both shows were big gainers for FOX in Live+3 last week, so they each have devoted audiences. The Neighborhood (5 million/0.5 rating), Bob Hearts Abishola (4.7 million/0.4 rating), and NCIS (6.1 million/0.4 rating) were relatively...
