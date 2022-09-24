Read full article on original website
Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 5 Episode 2
On New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 2 he set out on a cost-cutting missing to help everyone. Meanwhile, Wilder struggled with a patient's decision to refuse life-saving surgery. Elsewhere, Reynolds came to an important realization about his father's behaviors. How did it all play out?. Use the video above to...
La Brea Season 2 Episode 1
La Brea Season 2 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
The Last of Us: HBO Unveils Trailer for Highly Anticipated Drama
Last of Us Day brought us our most extensive look at the HBO adaptation of the hit Naughty Dog videogame to date. The excitement for the series has been off the charts, and now, we have our first trailer. The TV adaptation is set 20 years after the destruction of...
Interview With the Vampire Season 2: Confirmed!
Interview With the Vampire is sticking around at AMC. The highly anticipated vampire drama has been renewed for a second season ahead of its series debut. A sensuous, contemporary adaptation of Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).
One of Us Is Lying Season 2 Trailer: Can the Murder Club Escape the Truth?
Hiding the truth is a recipe for disaster. Peacock unveiled the official trailer for One of Us Is Lying Season 2 on Tuesday, and it looks like the net is closing in on the Bayview four. The trailer dials up the intrigue as we pick up following that huge death...
CSI: Vegas Reveals What Happened to Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom
With the news that Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) and William Petersen (Gil Grissom) would not be returning for CSI: Vegas Season 2, there have been plenty of questions about how they will be written out. Their arcs were seemingly complete at the end of CSI: Vegas Season 1, and TV...
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
Watch Bachelor in Paradise Online: Season 8 Episode 1
How did Lace feel about being back five seasons later?. Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 1 kicked off a new search for love with many franchise veterans. However, there was a lot of drama between the women of Clayton's season, which threatened to derail the entire process. One of...
Elite Season 6 Release Date Confirmed: Is Samuel Really Dead?
Elite Season 6 gets underway later this year on Netflix. The streaming service revealed a new batch of episodes will arrive on Friday, November 18. “After Samuel’s death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to have a facelift by covering up disasters of the past,” reads the official synopsis.
‘Time Bandits’: Lisa Kudrow To Lead Cast Of Taika Waititi’s Apple Series
Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback) has been tapped to lead the ensemble cast of Time Bandits, Apple’s TV series adaptation of the beloved Terry Gilliam-directed movie, co-written, directed and executive produced by Taiki Waititi (Our Flag Means Death), Joining Kudrow as series regulars are Kal-El Tuck (Unseeing Evil), Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up), Tadhg Murphy (Conversations With Friends), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (You Don’t Know Me), Rune Temte (Eddie the Eagle), Kiera Thompson (Martyrs Lane) and Rachel House (Heartbreak High). The casting announcement also confirms the official series greenlight for the project, which had been in development at Apple since 2019. Waititi directs the...
NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 2
NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
The Resident Sneak Peek: A Chaotic E.R. Interrupts Concade Flirting!
The hallmark of a significant medical drama is often something as simple as the excitement that arises with a bustling E.R. And trust that The Resident can deliver that medical drama staple and bring all the entertainment in the process. TV Fanatic scored an exclusive sneak peek of The Resident...
Dahmer Becomes Netflix's Biggest Series Debut
The promotional train for Dahmer may have started late, but the lack of publicity for the series has seemingly resulted in more interest. Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story beat Netflix records in its first week on the streaming service. After just five days available, it secured 196.2 million...
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6 Review: The Princess and the Queen
Shifting the action ten years into the future halfway through House of the Dragon Season 1 was risky, but House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6 was the best episode to date. Emma D'arcy, Olivia Cookie, Harry Collett, and Nanna Blondell helped make the big casting changes as seamless as possible, slipping into their respective roles with finesse.
Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 4 Review: Spaces Fill
There were plenty of highs and lows on Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 4 from the surprise of Darla's past to Prosper proposing to Sandy, but only one character had me yelling at the screen. Micah. How could Micah do that to his mother? How could he dredge up one...
FBI Season 5 Episode 2 Review: Love is Blind
That was the message behind FBI Season 5 Episode 2. Did watching young love in action make Nina and Scola think twice about their budding relationship?. Her, for sure, him, not so much. A possible relationship between the two of them had been hinted about as far back as FBI...
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody
Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
Zack Estrin Dies: Prison Break and Lost in Space Producer Was 51
Zack Estrin, the well-known writer and producer who shepherded Netflix's Lost in Space reboot, has died. According to reports, Estrin suffered a cardiac event while jogging on the beach. “Zack Estrin was our everything,” Estrin’s family said in a statement to Variety. “The best husband, father, son and...
People With ADHD Are Sharing The Jobs They Actually Love Doing And It's Super Eye-Opening
"ER nurse. You're always moving, assisting nurses and doctors, no two cases are the same, and you learn so much. It’s an ADHD wonderland, and there’s always something to do. I draw blood. I do EKGs. I participate in emergencies/traumas."
