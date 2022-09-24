ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monarch Season 1 Episode 3

Monarch Season 1 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Watch 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 2 Online

Watch 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 2 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the 9-1-1 S6E2 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. An emergency at a convention center brings the 118 in for help, while Hen struggles with all her responsibilities and Maddie welcomes in a new hire at the dispatcher center on 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 2.
The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 2

Thony visits Arman in prison. She's horrified by his attack and angry that Garrett followed her there. Thony and Fiona pick up the in-laws from the airport. They barely speak to Thony but are excited to see the kids. A detective stops by the house to get more info. After...
FBI Season 5 Episode 2 Review: Love is Blind

That was the message behind FBI Season 5 Episode 2. Did watching young love in action make Nina and Scola think twice about their budding relationship?. Her, for sure, him, not so much. A possible relationship between the two of them had been hinted about as far back as FBI...
The Last of Us: HBO Unveils Trailer for Highly Anticipated Drama

Last of Us Day brought us our most extensive look at the HBO adaptation of the hit Naughty Dog videogame to date. The excitement for the series has been off the charts, and now, we have our first trailer. The TV adaptation is set 20 years after the destruction of...
Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 4 Review: Spaces Fill

There were plenty of highs and lows on Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 4 from the surprise of Darla's past to Prosper proposing to Sandy, but only one character had me yelling at the screen. Micah. How could Micah do that to his mother? How could he dredge up one...
The Resident Sneak Peek: A Chaotic E.R. Interrupts Concade Flirting!

The hallmark of a significant medical drama is often something as simple as the excitement that arises with a bustling E.R. And trust that The Resident can deliver that medical drama staple and bring all the entertainment in the process. TV Fanatic scored an exclusive sneak peek of The Resident...
Interview with the Vampire

Interview With the Vampire is sticking around at AMC and AMC+. The series has landed a renewal ahead of its premiere. Get the details.
Monarch Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Show Them What You Got, Baby

A few things came to light on Monarch Season 1 Episode 3; as Albie's infidelity became a topic of discussion among the sisters, Kayla found out that she was pregnant, and Nicky gave the slimy Clive the ole heave-ho. But, of course, more concerning than ever, that body Albie buried?...
Zack Estrin Dies: Prison Break and Lost in Space Producer Was 51

Zack Estrin, the well-known writer and producer who shepherded Netflix's Lost in Space reboot, has died. According to reports, Estrin suffered a cardiac event while jogging on the beach. “Zack Estrin was our everything,” Estrin’s family said in a statement to Variety. “The best husband, father, son and...
Dahmer Becomes Netflix's Biggest Series Debut

The promotional train for Dahmer may have started late, but the lack of publicity for the series has seemingly resulted in more interest. Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story beat Netflix records in its first week on the streaming service. After just five days available, it secured 196.2 million...
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6 Review: The Princess and the Queen

Shifting the action ten years into the future halfway through House of the Dragon Season 1 was risky, but House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6 was the best episode to date. Emma D'arcy, Olivia Cookie, Harry Collett, and Nanna Blondell helped make the big casting changes as seamless as possible, slipping into their respective roles with finesse.
Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Atlantis

There are multiple purposes in play on Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 2, and the writers do an admirable job strumming the narrative tune so that they combine effectively. Ben's leap into childhood hero David Tamara not only jogs his memory about his own identity, his actions while in the astronaut's body remind Addison of his personal integrity and moral compass.
