Taika Waititi’s ‘Time Bandits’ Series at Apple Sets Main Cast, Including Lisa Kudrow and Charlene Yi
The “Time Bandits” TV series at Apple from Taika Waititi has found its main cast, Variety has learned. Joining the series are: Lisa Kudrow (“Friends,” “The Comeback” as Penelope; Kal-El Tuck (“Unseeing Evil,” “Band in the Sand”) as Kevin; Charlyne Yi (“Knocked up,” “Paper Heart”) as Judy; Tadhg Murphy (“Conversations with Friends,” “Black Sails”) as Alto; Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (“You Don’t know Me,” “Tomb Raider”) as Widgit; Rune Temte (“The Last Kingdom,” “Captain Marvel”) as Bittelig; Kiera Thompson (“Martyrs Lane,” “Salisbury Poisonings”) as Saffron; and Rachel House (“Heartbreak High,” “Thor Ragnarok”) as Fianna. The official description of the 10-episode series describes...
Noah Centineo Is a Spy in First Look at New Netflix Series ‘The Recruit’ (Photos)
Netflix’s “The Recruit,” an upcoming spy series starring “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” alum Noah Centineo, has debuted its first look images. The eight-episode show, about a young CIA lawyer named Owen Hendricks (Centineo) hoping to make a mark in his field, premieres Dec. 16.
‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Lands December Premiere Date on Prime Video
The John Krasinski-starring series will span eight episodes for its next installment
Joseph Baena’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Daniella Karagach to Miss Monday’s Show After COVID Diagnosis
A member of the dance troupe will fill in
Relatives of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Call Ryan Murphy Netflix Series ‘Retraumatizing’
"Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it," Victim's sister writes about "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
‘Stranger Things’ Star Caleb McLaughlin Says He’s Endured Racist Behavior From Fans: ‘It’s Hard to Talk About’
“Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin said while on a panel at Heroes Comic Con in Belgium this weekend that he’s endured racist encounters with fans since the series premiered in 2016. A video circulating around Twitter shows the 20-year-old actor, who portrays Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix tentpole...
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Promise ‘Deadpool 3’ Won’t Reverse ‘Logan’ Death: ‘Not Touching That’ (Video)
"I had a lot of questions, I'm sure you had a lot of questions," Jackman said
‘Black Panther 2’ Villain Namor Is a Mutant, Was Considered for First Film’s Post-Credits Scene
At long last, the mutants are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters this November, the sequel will introduce audiences to the first big-screen MCU character who is a mutant – you know, like from the “X-Men.” Actor Tenoch Huerta, who plays the villain Namor in “Wakanda Forever,” confirmed to Empire that his character is indeed a mutant.
Zack Estrin, TV Producer, Screenwriter and Showrunner for Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space,’ Dies at 51
Zack Estrin, a screenwriter and producer best known for serving as showrunner and executive producer for Netflix’s “Lost in Space” reboot, died Friday, a representative for the family said Sunday. He was 51. “Zack Estrin was our everything,” the screenwriter’s family said in a statement. “The best...
‘Grendel’ Live-Action Series Not Moving Forward at Netflix (Exclusive)
The streamer will continue its overall deal with Dark Horse Entertainment, sources say
Leslie Grace Posts ‘Batgirl’ Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Stunts and Combat Training (Video)
"You didn't deserve me at all," the song echoed during the compilation of clips a month after production on the film was abruptly halted
‘Dahmer’ Soundtrack: All the Songs in Netflix’s True Crime Series
From Babyface to Tony! Toni! Ton!
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
Teresa Giudice Reacts to Her Disappointing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 2 Elimination (Video)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was sad to go home, but called the experience wish fulfillment
List of Upcoming Marvel Movies: Release Dates, Cast and More for Phase 5 and Beyond
Your one-stop shop for what's next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Naveen Andrews Breaks Down His ‘Dark’ and ‘Mercurial’ Character in ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Season 2: ‘He Needs Therapy’
The new series regular also explained his ties to the show as the child of immigrants
‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Defends Show Against ‘Conservative Art’ Label
"Two things can be true at once and in this case are," the producer and former cops reporter said
All 17 EGOT Winners, From Audrey Hepburn to Jennifer Hudson (Photos)
Only a few entertainers have earned competitive Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards
