Stereogum
Watch Run The Jewels’ Ecstatic Kimmel Performance With Greg Nice & DJ Premier
Every once in a while, Jimmy Kimmel Live moves its whole operation from Los Angeles to Brooklyn for a week of shows. We’re in one of those weeks right now. Kimmel kicked off a Brooklyn week last night with Amy Schumer, Charlamagne Tha God, and musical guests Run The Jewels. Brooklyn is home to El-P, one half of Run The Jewels, and the group brought a real triumphant homecoming feel to their performance.
Stereogum
Hear Jeff Tweedy And Norah Jones Perform Five Songs On Her New Podcast
Norah Jones has a new podcast called Norah Jones Is Playing Along, which will feature her chatting and performing with some of her favorite musicians. “I love playing music with people and this seemed like a fun way for me to do it, especially with musicians who I don’t normally cross paths with,” Jones said in a statement. “I’m open to all kinds of music and look forward to pushing myself out of my comfort zone as well as reconnecting with past collaborators in a new way.” She continued:
Burna Boy Offers A Look Into Epic Lifestyle In “It’s Plenty” Music Video
Burna Boy paints a lively self-portrait as a global music star in the video for “It’s Plenty.” From concerts to private jets, the 31-year-old artist takes fans on a journey through his lavish lifestyle. Clips are featured of the Nigerian musician‘s world tour and his celebration at the Notting Hill Carnival in the United Kingdom. It also includes visuals of a smiling Burna Boy at the barbershop, enthusiastically handing ice cream to fans. More from VIBE.comBurna Boy And Stonebwoy Announced As Afrochella 2022 HeadlinersCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoBurna Boy, Wizkid, And...
Stereogum
Kanye West Previews New Music He Made With James Blake
These days, Kanye West has mostly been in the news for reasons related to his severed relationship with the Gap and for the confusing statements that he’s made about it, but the man is apparently still making music, and he’s still doing it with prominent collaborators. Right now, Kanye is in London for Fashion Week. While over there, he jumped on the decks during a DJ set and played a previews of new songs that he recorded with James Blake.
Stereogum
Louis Cole – “Dead Inside Shuffle”
Next month, LA indie-jazz/funk enthusiast Louis Cole will release his new album Quality Over Opinion. So far, he’s released a handful of songs from the record, including “Let It Happen,” “Not Needed Anymore,” and “I’m Tight.” Now, Cole is back with another album cut called “Dead Inside Shuffle.” With lyrics like “Dead inside but life’s still moving” laid across a horn-accented, jaunty beat, “Dead Inside Shuffle” sounds reminiscent of Pharrell’s “Happy,” only not at all wedding-reception generic.
Stereogum
Band To Watch: Knifeplay
From the first moment Americans started to get even the slightest governmental relief during the pandemic, right-wing psychopaths warned us about people like TJ Strohmer. The Knifeplay frontman lost his job “throwing pizzas” and realized he was actually better off on newly, and unexpectedly, generous unemployment benefits. “I ended up making more money not working,” he jokes. Strohmer used his time on the dole to complete a B-sides addendum to Knifeplay’s 2019 debut Pearlty and write the majority of the songs that ended up on their stunning sophomore LP Animal Drowning. In fact, its first single “Promise” pays tribute to an icon of charismatically exploiting capitalism’s loopholes and hypocrisies to avoid the 9-5 grind.
Stereogum
Foyer Red – “Pollen City”
We’ve been tracking the progress of Brooklyn art-rock collective Foyer Red for a minute now, writing up a smattering of early singles such as last fall’s “Blood” (appearing on 2021’s Zigzag Wombat EP), last May’s “Flipper,” and the bass-driven jaunt “Pickles,” which dropped in July. Across the last couple of years, Foyer Red has evolved from a trio to a five-piece; the full lineup is currently singer, lyricist, and clarinetist Elana Riordan, guitarist, keyboardist, and background vocalist Kristina Moore, guitarist and vocalist Mitch Myers, bassist Eric Jaso, and drummer Marco Ocampo (both Jaso and Ocampo also play in Hypoluxo). Anyway, today Foyer Red are back with another new song — a satisfyingly disjointed jam called “Pollen City.”
Stereogum
Beck – “Old Man” (Neil Young Cover)
Beck covered a Neil Young classic. That’s nice, right? One weary singer-songwriter icon saluting another? Beck comes from an alt-rock generation where everyone idolized Neil Young, and Beck himself is no exception. A few years ago, he and Jenny Lewis covered Young’s “Harvest Moon” at Red Rocks. Today, Beck has shared his own stripped-back acoustic take on 1972’s “Old Man,” which might be Young’s best-known song. But there’s a twist here, and that twist involves the National Football League.
Stereogum
Lucy Dacus – “Home Again” & “It’s Too Late” (Carole King Covers)
In addition to touring last year’s Home Video (one of Stereogum’s Best Albums Of 2021), cover-song queen Lucy Dacus has spent the last few months putting her own spin on classics like Cher’s “Believe” and the National’s “Bloodbuzz Ohio.” Now, Dacus has released two Carole King covers as part of Third Man Records’ Carole King Home Again vault package, the vinyl for which came out earlier this year. Dacus’ contributions are covers of “Home Again” and “It’s Too Late.”
Stereogum
Teebs – “Did It Again” (Feat. Panda Bear) & “NES”
Mtendere Mandowa, the Los Angeles producer more commonly known as Teebs, came back in 2019 with his first album in five years, Annica, which featured collaborations with Panda Bear, Sudan Archives, Pink Siifu, and more. Today, he’s back with a pair of new tracks, “Did It Again,” which finds him once again teaming up with Panda Bear, and “NES.” Check out both below.
Stereogum
Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Share Four More Tracks From New Collaborative Album Pigments
In August, pop experimentalist Dawn Richard announced a full-length collaboration with Spencer Zahn. Their LP is called Pigments, and they’ve already shared the first four tracks, billed as the album’s first “movement.” Those were called “Coral,” “Sandstone” (one of our favorite tracks of the week), “Indigo,” and “Vantablack.” Now, Zahn (who plays in Richard’s touring band) and Richard are sharing the second movement from Pigments. Those song titles are “Sienna,” “Cerulean,” “Opal,” and “Saffron.” There’s also an official video for “Saffron” starring dancers from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA). It’s also directed by Richard.
Stereogum
Watch Kid Cudi Perform A Hypnotic “Willing To Trust” & Attempt To Explain Entergalactic On Fallon
In a couple of days, the influential hum-rap cult hero and prominent Kanye West frienemy Kid Cudi will release an ambitious new project called Entergalactic. Entergalactic is a new album, and it’s also a Netflix animated series. The two pieces are supposed to be complementary, with the series’ storyline featuring setpieces based on the album’s songs. Cudi has been talking that project up since 2019, but it’s not necessarily an easy thing to explain. Last night, Cudi was a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. He explained the whole deal with Entergalactic, and he also performed a song.
Stereogum
Webbed Wing – “I’m Feelin Alive”
Around this time last year, Webbed Wing — the Philadelphia project headed up by Taylor Madison, formerly of Superheaven — released their second album, What’s So Fucking Funny?, which was produced by Will Yip and came out via his Memory Music label. Today, ahead of a tour that kicks off next week, the band is back with the supremely catchy new single “I’m Feelin Alive.” “I don’t wanna die/ I’m seeing it all for the first time,” Madison sings in the hook. “But how do I keep these feelings awake?/ And the other ones asleep?/ I don’t know.”
Stereogum
Watch Rina Sawayama Wail Out A Cover Of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever”
Rina Sawayama and Billie Eilish don’t necessarily have a ton in common with one another, but they’re both young pop stars who delight in smashing genres together and occasionally indulging in rock ‘n’ roll bombast. Sawayama just came out with her new LP Hold The Girl, and her promotional tour recently brought her to the BBC Live Lounge. Per Live Lounge tradition, Sawayama did a live-in-studio version of one of her own songs, and she also covered somebody else. In this case, that somebody else was Billie Eilish.
Stereogum
Shygirl – “Shlut”
This week, UK rapper (and Stereogum Artist To Watch) Shygirl will release her long-awaited debut album Nymph. We’ve heard a handful of singles already, including “Firefly,” “Come For Me,” “Coochie (a bedtime story),” and “Nike.” Well, now there’s one more album cut to hear before Nymph drops on Friday. Shygirl’s latest is a steamy, flute-accented song called “Shlut,” which also has a music video directed by Diana Kunst.
Stereogum
Ed Sheeran Makes Surprise Ibiza Appearance Singing Britney Spears And Backstreet Boys Songs
Imagine something. You’re at Ibiza on vacation. You’re at a club, and you’re dancing your face off. Maybe you took a pill! Maybe you’re high as fuck! It’s the middle of the day, but that doesn’t matter. It’s Ibiza! All of a sudden, the dance music stops, and somebody jump on the soundsystem to say something, but you don’t catch it. You look over at the stage, and there’s Ed Sheeran bouncing around while singing “I Want It That Way.” Are you hallucinating? I’d love to say no, but it honestly depends on the day. Yesterday, you would not be hallucinating.
Stereogum
Mount Kimbie – “F1 Racer” (Feat. Kučka), “Locked In” (Feat. Maxo Kream & Pa Salieu),” & “Zone 1 (24 Hours)”
A few weeks back, Mount Kimbie returned with four new songs, each pair helmed individually by Kai Campos and Dom Maker, the two halves of the production duo. Today, Mount Kimbie are announcing a new double album, where each side is produced by a different member. Die Cuts is Dom Maker’s contribution, and City Planning is the work of Kai Campos. Die Cuts is the more collaborative of the two sides, with featured guest spots from James Blake, slowthai, Danny Brown, and more.
Stereogum
Caitlin Rose – “Nobody’s Sweetheart”
Last month, Caitlin Rose announced her first new album in almost a decade, CAZIMI, with the lead single “Black Obsidian.” Today, the Nashville musician is back with another song from it, “Nobody’s Sweetheart.”. “For a long time I was doing a little series on Instagram where...
Stereogum
Bonny Light Horseman – “Someone To Weep For Me”
We’re nine days away from Bonny Light Horseman’s second album, Rolling Golden Holy, and today the indie-folk supergroup is promoting that release with a fifth(!) advance single to go along with “California,” “Summer Dream,” “Exile,” and “Sweetbread.” This one is called “Someone To Weep For Me.” It’s a lightly soulful folk-rock rambler with a lead vocal by Fruit Bats’ Eric D. Johnson and lovely harmonies from Anaïs Mitchell. There’s a lot of graceful momentum in this one — a lot of beauty too. Listen below.
