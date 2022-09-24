Imagine something. You’re at Ibiza on vacation. You’re at a club, and you’re dancing your face off. Maybe you took a pill! Maybe you’re high as fuck! It’s the middle of the day, but that doesn’t matter. It’s Ibiza! All of a sudden, the dance music stops, and somebody jump on the soundsystem to say something, but you don’t catch it. You look over at the stage, and there’s Ed Sheeran bouncing around while singing “I Want It That Way.” Are you hallucinating? I’d love to say no, but it honestly depends on the day. Yesterday, you would not be hallucinating.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO