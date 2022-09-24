Read full article on original website
Essence
King Combs Can’t Stop, Won’t Ever Stop Making New York City Proud
His Rolling Loud performance follows his appearance in Vegas for iHeartRadio Music Festival. Long before “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” became the unofficial song of the summer (and now moving into the fall), Christian Combs was bred into the entertainment industry with music running through his veins. With his father being Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is responsible for the foundation of notable industry heavy-hitters from Biggie Smalls and Faith Evans to Mary J. Blige, and his brother Quincy Brown being the successful actor featured in featured projects from Brotherly Love to FOX’s Star, it’s no surprise that the young man we see today known as King Combs is taking over the charts – and we can agree it’s long overdue.
harlemworldmagazine.com
It’s A Marley, And More At SummerStage In Marcus Garvey Park In Harlem, You Going?
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City’s beloved outdoor performing arts festival, begins their final few performances for the season this week. Upcoming free shows in Marcus Garvey Park include on September 27th, 2022, Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Livestream: “Medea”. The final free performance...
brooklynvegan.com
12 ft puppet Little Amal is walking in NYC (pics, video)
Parading down the middle of West 63rd Street last Saturday afternoon, we were following a giant puppet — a whole crowd of us, trekking along behind Little Amal. The 12-foot-tall Syrian refugee child, a creation of the renowned Handspring Puppet Company, was en route to Lincoln Center to greet more of her public, who would throng the wide plaza there to catch a glimpse of her with their own eyes, and capture proof of the encounter on their phones.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Dim Sum Garden in NYC
The place is bright with few booths that I admit are not that comfortable…The way it works is that you will mark with a pen your selection and the dishes will come as they are ready. One of the original dishes is their sampler that is beautifully presented in a wooden tray that separates 9 big dim sum, vegetarian and non vegetarian, 2 of them being dessert. The dim sum are quite large, so worth the $21.99 for this and I love the fact that the menu describes each of them. For instance, for roasted duck dumpling, it says: “Roasted duck dumplings was first created by the Cantonese Chef that wanted to combine Peking duck (roasted duck) with dim sum. It was made from diced roasted duck skin and meat, mixed with chopped carrot, celery and other mixed vegetable for more decent texture”.
constructiondive.com
Turner wins $900M New Jersey film studio project
Turner Construction will build a 1.5-million-square-foot, 17-building film and television studio campus in Bayonne, New Jersey, for developer Togus Urban Renewal, according to a company press release. 1888 Studios, named after the year Thomas Edison invented the motion picture camera, is reportedly the country’s largest ground-up film studio with a...
6sqft
The best ways to celebrate Halloween 2022 in NYC
Photo of 2019 Village Halloween Parade by Steven Pisano on Flickr. It’s time to figure out your costume because Halloween is almost upon us. In New York City there is no shortage of fun events celebrating the spooky holiday, with plenty of opportunities to dress up, get candy, dine, and enjoy the season. Ahead, we found some of the city’s best Halloween offerings this year, from the legendary Village Halloween Parade to more low-key pumpkin picking at Historic Richmond Town’s Decker Farm on Staten Island.
NY1
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
queenoftheclick.com
The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!
The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza (4th Avenue and 95th Street) made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
Eater
The Biggest Restaurant Makeover in New York City
My first time walking into HAGS, a queer fine dining destination in the East Village, I thought I would be flooded with memories. I thought it would be obvious what it had been, the bones of its previous life pushing through the skin of its walls. But among the bar’s drapery, the soft booths, the lime green accents and the heart-shaped pink lights that adorn each table, it felt like a singular space, something new and weird and decidedly queer. I was surprised to find I wasn’t thinking of all the dinners I’d had in this room, which had defined dining in the early aughts in New York City not just for me, but for basically the whole country. The transformation was sort of an amazing feat.
Massive Lightning Bolt Appears to Strike One World Trade Center During Thunderstorm: PHOTO
Recently, a lightning storm hit New York City creating a striking image as a lightning bolt appears to hit the top of the One World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan. A pic of the jaw-dropping moment depicting the lightning strike is shared on the Fox News Instagram page in a September 26 post.
Huge Cash Jackpot For One Lucky New York Resident
What exactly are the odds that you will be a millionaire? I mean if you are a world class professional athlete, being a millionaire is standard these days. But what about the everyday, average New Yorker? What chance do you have to strike it rich? If you have some dreams, the opportunity is here.
abc7ny.com
Did you see it? Rocket launch lights up sky across area
NEW YORK -- Did you see it? A rocket launch lit up the night sky across the area. SpaceX says a Falcon 9 rocket with 52 Starlink satellites was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida around 7:30 p.m. Clear skies provided a great view for many in...
New York City rally Sunday for subways, buses to run at least every 6 minutes
There are additional calls to improve mass transit after the COVID-19 pandemic, and advocates rallied in Brooklyn Sunday to urge Governor Kathy Hochul to make subways and buses run at least every six minutes.
Take in colorful fall foliage with a visit to these nearby New York towns
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Leaf peepers, behold! Summer days are behind us, so it’s time to look ahead to the bright, beautiful colors of fall, and reports say New York can still expect “spectacular’' colors, though it may be a shorter foliage season. Just a short...
NYS Music
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Considers Moving Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden, “the world’s most famous arena,” is in talks of being moved by NYC Mayor Eric Adams amidst the ongoing Penn Station Redevelopment talks. Adams has been working on the Penn Station project for a while, and the MTA has recently approved a $57 million contract for the renovation’s architectural and engineering designs. The plan would bring “light” to the nation’s largest transit hub. MTA CEO Janna Lieber said the money would be used for vertical circulation. “That’s stairs, escalators, and elevators to get people on and off the platforms,” he said.
fox5ny.com
Reported rapes rise in NYC
Reported rapes are up in New York this year to date by nearly 11%, according to recent NYPD crime statistics. Other sex crimes have risen more than 15% this week to date.
Witness: Street vendor struck by stray bullet in Harlem
NEW YORK -- Two people were shot near the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Tuesday.Police say at least one of those victims was an innocent bystander.As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, the double shooting happened on Harlem's busiest block on West 125th Street.The Adam Clayton Powell Jr. state office building is steps away to the east, and the Apollo Theater is just steps away to the west. In between is the mobile phone store where the incident happened.A group of young men reportedly approached a 20-year-old man, shot him and ran away.One of the bullets hit a 47-year-old woman who runs...
queenseagle.com
Anti-LGBTQ+ agitators protest Jackson Heights block party
A block party celebrating Queens’ LGBTQ+ community was interrupted Saturday by a group of anti-LGBTQ+ agitators in Jackson Heights. But despite several tense moments between the agitators, block party participants and a number of elected officials in attendance, organizers of the event say the protesters did little but bring the party’s participants closer together.
NYC Council member to introduce bill that would make discrimination based on tattoos illegal
A first-of-its-kind bill will be introduced to New York City Council this week that would prohibit discriminating against people based on their tattoos.
