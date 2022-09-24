The place is bright with few booths that I admit are not that comfortable…The way it works is that you will mark with a pen your selection and the dishes will come as they are ready. One of the original dishes is their sampler that is beautifully presented in a wooden tray that separates 9 big dim sum, vegetarian and non vegetarian, 2 of them being dessert. The dim sum are quite large, so worth the $21.99 for this and I love the fact that the menu describes each of them. For instance, for roasted duck dumpling, it says: “Roasted duck dumplings was first created by the Cantonese Chef that wanted to combine Peking duck (roasted duck) with dim sum. It was made from diced roasted duck skin and meat, mixed with chopped carrot, celery and other mixed vegetable for more decent texture”.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO