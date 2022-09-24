MONTREAL -- The Canadiens will open the 2022-23 preseason with a game against the Devils at the Bell Centre on Monday night. A few new Habs will be donning bleu-blanc-rouge for the first time in the outing, including 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and newly-signed forward Kirby Dach, both of whom weren't in the lineup on Sunday for the team's Red vs White intrasquad scrimmage presented by IGA. Jake Allen is expected to get the start in net for the home team.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO