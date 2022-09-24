Read full article on original website
Peter Mahovlich recalls gesture of sportsmanship at 1972 Summit Series
Forward gave Soviet goalie Tretiak stick tap on pads following Canada's tournament-clinching goal. Over 28 days in September in 1972, during 480 minutes of Summit Series hockey that changed the game forever, it is maybe three seconds. Team Canada players are mobbing Game 8 hero Paul Henderson on the rink...
Petry fined $5,000 for actions in Penguins game
NEW YORK - Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for roughing Detroit Red Wings forward Jonatan Berggren during NHL Preseason Game No. 22 in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 09.27.22
Below is the Penguins lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and will be streamed locally on www.pittsburghpenguins.com. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'. GOALIES. 1...
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 26.09.22
On Monday, Andrew Mangiapane was a full participant in practice after being held out of group skates for the first four days of training camp. The winger, who signed a three-year extension with the club in the off-season, was sidelined with a minor lower body injury, prompting the club to take a cautious approach to his first team skate of the year.
STONE COLD FINISH
VANCOUVER - Talk about kicking things off on the right note. Getting the earlier start of the Flames' split-squad games against the Canucks, the BC-bound roster came out with plenty of fire in Rogers Arena and left with a 3-2 overtime victory over their divisional foes. Michael Stone scored the...
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers
The Islanders kick off the 2022 preseason at Madison Square Garden. The New York Islanders begin their preseason slate on Monday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The game is the Islanders' first with Lane Lambert as head coach and his first chance to evaluate his...
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 67 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by five players and added F Cal O'Reilly on a professional try-out (PTO), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have released forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard from their amateur try-out contracts...
Preseason: Sharks vs. Kings
Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. Find the Sharks lineup here. Live stats for the game can be found here. SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players have been returned to their junior clubs:
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens will open the 2022-23 preseason with a game against the Devils at the Bell Centre on Monday night. A few new Habs will be donning bleu-blanc-rouge for the first time in the outing, including 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and newly-signed forward Kirby Dach, both of whom weren't in the lineup on Sunday for the team's Red vs White intrasquad scrimmage presented by IGA. Jake Allen is expected to get the start in net for the home team.
3 Game Essentials | Flames at Kraken
Mix of 2021-22 scorers and top draft choices from this summer make preseason debuts against division foe Calgary Tuesday, plus forward depth personified. Coach Dave Hakstol split his squad during early training camp because it's difficult to fit nearly 60 players on one sheet of ice for the fast-moving drills, repetition and individual instruction that all NHL coaching staffs seek. That's why two primary groups have been skating and training at Kraken Community Iceplex over the last week.
Jones Counting Down the Days to NHL Return, Ducks Opening Night
Throughout the corridors of Great Park Ice and Honda Center, there is a boisterous, urgent energy surrounding the Ducks with mere weeks between the club and its season opening action, Oct. 12 against Seattle. Sure, every team would say the same with building anticipation for games that actually matter, but...
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ KRAKEN
Go inside the glass and get a close-up view of the action. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. The Flames have assigned forward Lucas Ciona to his junior team, the Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL). The 19-year-old was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft and has spent...
NHL Top Players: Nos. 30-21
NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 30-21 were revealed Sunday in the seventh of a nine-part series. Here is the list:. 30. Kyle Connor, F, Winnipeg Jets. Since the...
What we learned in the early days of Blue Jackets training camp
At the very least, Brad Larsen knows he has options. The Blue Jackets head coach entered OhioHealth Training Camp last week with no shortage of players who can make the opening night 23-man roster. Of the 68 players in camp (40 forwards, 21 defensemen and seven goalies), 33 of them...
Tatar: 'For Slovakia, It Was A Huge Moment' | FEATURE
The 2022 Draft was a huge moment for Slovakia when Simon Nemec was one of three Slovakians selected in the first round. Tomas Tatar had never seen anything like it. An entire Slovakian contingent traveling to an NHL Draft. Not just hopeful players, but television crews made the long journey too.
Caps Continue Preseason in Philly
Washington takes to the road on Wednesday night for the first of three straight preseason road tilts, against the Flyers in Philadelphia. The Caps opened up their exhibition six-pack on Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena. Following Sunday's game with the...
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
The Sabres will ice a veteran roster for their first home game of the preseason against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Craig Anderson will start in goal. The lineup will feature four of the Sabres' five leading scorers from last season (Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner, Rasmus Dahlin, and Kyle Okposo).
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 28
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Sports Complex ahead of their preseason matchup against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Wednesday, September 28. Morning skate. LW C RW. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 32 - Rem...
Sabres reveal roster for tonight's preseason road game against Columbus
Game will stream live on Sabres.com at 7 p.m. The Buffalo Sabres will be back in action tonight when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets in a preseason game at Nationwide Arena. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. The Blue Jackets' stream of the game will be carried live on...
Peeke signs three-year, $8.25 million contract with Blue Jackets
Defenseman gets $2.75 million annually, played all 82 games last season. Andrew Peeke signed a three-year, $8.25 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $2.75 million and runs through the 2025-26 season. The defenseman is in the final season of a...
