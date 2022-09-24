Read full article on original website
‘True Detective’ Season 4 at HBO Adds Five to Cast, Including Fiona Shaw and Christopher Eccleston
“True Detective” Season 4 is building out its main cast with the addition of five actors, Variety has learned. John Hawkes (“Deadwood,” “Winter’s Bone”), Christopher Eccleston (“Doctor Who,” “The Leftovers”), Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve,” “Harry Potter” franchise), Finn Bennett (“Domina,” “The Nevers”), and Anna Lambe (“Three Pines,” “Trickster”) have all joined the new season alongside previously announced leads Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. Officially titled “True Detective: Night Country,” the official description for the new season reads as follows: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without...
Collider
HBO's 'The Last of Us': Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes of The Last of Us Will There Be?. When/Where Will The Last of Us Be Available to Watch?. For its time, The Last of Us was the greatest game ever made. Almost every facet of the work is finetuned to near perfection. It pushed the Playstation 3 to its limits with top-of-the-line animation and graphical fidelity that was brought to life by actors and motion capture artists only rivaled by L.A. Noir. A decade later, and The Last of Us has endured as an IP with only one sequel—which outdoes the first in every way. It’s one of the most beloved stories in gaming despite its grim characters and banal but beautiful setting. The cinematic direction by Neil Druckman, and the cinematic presentation of the violent skirmishes in-game, make the series perfectly adaptable to film or television. In fact, Sony announced a film adaptation back in 2014, with Druckman signed on as the writer and Sam Rami producing. It never saw the light of day—more on that here.
‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Premiere Date, Trailer Shared By Netflix
Jen and Judy are back for a third and final season of Netflix‘s drama series Dead to Me. Starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, the brand new installment of the series returns on November 17. Netflix announced the return date as part of its Tudum promotion on Saturday, along with a teaser trailer for the new season. You can watch the clip above. At the end of Season 2, Jen and Judy got into a major car accident after being struck by drunk-driving Ben (James Marsden) while running away from the risk of being found out for the murder of his brother Steve...
You Season 4 Gets A 2023 Release Date & A Teaser Trailer Featuring A Brand New Joe
If you can’t get enough of the absolute psychotic chaos of You on Netflix, then you’re not alone. Before the show’s third season even dropped on Netflix in October, the streamer announced You Season 4 with a teaser trailer that gave away absolutely zero information — thank you for nothing, Netflix! However, after watching Penn Badgley’s creepy Joe in Season 3 of the show, along with the charmingly unhinged Love, played by Victoria Pedretti, we have some ideas about where the show goes from here.
Watch: 'The Last of Us' teaser trailer introduces HBO adaptation
"The Last of Us," a new series based on the Naughty Dog video game and starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is coming to HBO.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Has Fans Demanding HBO Pay For Therapy
House of the Dragon Episode 6 just basically re-introduced the entire show to Game of Thrones fans. A ten-year time jump made life and circumstances look very different for the Targaryen family – while viewers had to get used to the new circumstance of a new group of actors taking over some key roles in the show.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
digitalspy.com
The Big Bang Theory bosses discuss original character cut from pilot after audience "hated her"
The Big Bang Theory creators Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre have looked back on their hit show, revealing why one particular character didn't make the cut. For the series' 15th anniversary, Prady and Lorre opened up on rewriting the character of Penny, whose final version was played by Kaley Cuoco.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Final Trailer Released
They finish the fight together. AMC released the final trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, premiering October 2nd on AMC and AMC+. In the trailer for the eight-part series conclusion, the survivors fight for a future in the Commonwealth, the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). As Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) lead the last stand against Lance Hornsby's (Josh Hamilton) army outside Commonwealth's walls, Carol (Melissa McBride) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) are among those still inside the community in chaos and revolt over the exposed crimes of the corrupt Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson). In the end, the final threat is a horde of variant walkers not seen since the earliest episodes of the walker apocalypse.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Final Season: Guide to the Last Episodes
There are only eight episodes left of The Walking Dead, AMC's zombie drama ending after 11 seasons. The network broke the eleventh and final season into three parts for a total of 24 episodes: Part 1 (August 2021), Part 2 (February 2022), and Part 3 (October 2022). Beginning Sunday, October 2, The Walking Dead Season 11 returns with the start of the eight-part series conclusion that stars Norman Reedus as Daryl, Melissa McBride as Carol, Lauren Cohan as Maggie, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan. (Read ComicBook's review of the first two of the final eight episodes.)
Lisa Kudrow to Star in Taika Waititi's Time Bandits Adaptation at Apple TV+
Lisa Kudrow has a bunch of new friends! The Emmy winner has signed on to star in Time Bandits, the forthcoming Apple TV+ comedy from Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs, Our Flag Means Death). A reimagining of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 cult fantasy film, the TV adaptation is described as a “comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an eleven-year-old history nerd” (played by relative newcomer Kal-El Tuck). The cast also includes Charlyne Yi (House) as Judy, Tadhg Murphy (Vikings) as Alto, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (Armchair Detectives) as Widgit, Rune Temte (Fortitude) as...
wegotthiscovered.com
We finally know the title of ‘American Horror Story’ Season 11, and it’s closer to home than you think
Horror fans are gearing up for the return of the long-running anthology TV series American Horror Story with its eleventh season. Despite its release in under one month’s time, details have been unusually scarce up until recently. We know American Horror Story season eleven will premiere on Oct. 19,...
startattle.com
American Gigolo (Season 1 Episode 4) “Nothing is Real But the Girl”, trailer, release date
Julian returns to Isabelle’s fold to charm a complicated new client. Meanwhile, Michelle’s past catches up to her as she attempts to save her missing son. Starring Jon Bernthal and Gretchen Mol. Startattle.com – American Gigolo | Showtime. Network: Showtime. Episode title: “Nothing is Real But the...
CNET
HBO's 'The Last of Us': Watch the First Full Trailer
We just got a one-and-a-half-minute trailer for The Last of Us, the HBO series based on the acclaimed video game. Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge, Nick Offerman and more appear in the clip, which reveals more of the upcoming series' postapocalyptic setting. It also offers a gruesome look at the infected.
CCH Pounder Joins Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’
CCH Pounder has joined the cast of the upcoming HBO Max limited series “Full Circle,” Variety has learned. Pounder is the latest addition to the ensemble cast, joining previously announced stars Zazie Beetz, Dennis Quaid, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Jharrel Jerome, and Sheyi Cole. Per the official description of the six-episode series, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Pounder is best known for playing Claudette Wyms in the groundbreaking FX cop drama “The Shield.” She earned an Emmy nomination for her work in the show in 2005....
Popculture
Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date
Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
Collider
'Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire' Renewed for Second Season Ahead of Premiere
It seems Vampires are coming back in fashion! Today, it has been announced that AMC Networks has renewed Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for a second season! This announcement comes just days before the series premiere on AMC and AMC+ on October 2. The series is based on...
TVGuide.com
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Recap: A New Villain Emerges in King's Landing After Another Big Time Jump
Ten years have passed in Westeros since the last House of the Dragon episode. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower have aged — and are now played by Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, respectively — and things could not be more tense between the two women who were once besties. Rhaenyra is still heir to the Iron Throne and has the utmost support from her father King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), but Alicent is more determined than ever to make her son Aegon II Targaryen (Ty Tennant) the next ruler.
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
