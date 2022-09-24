Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Smile Releases One Freaky Final Trailer
The horror movie Smile has released its final trailer before it hits theaters this week. This latest trailer for Smile comes with the added boast of having some sterling critical reviews – including one from ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, who called the film "Deliciously Creepy" in his review. Smile stars Sosie Bacon (Narcos: Mexico, Mare of Easttown), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Kyle Gallner (Scream 2022), Caitlin Stasey (APB, Bridge and Tunnel), Robin Weigert (American Horror Story, Deadwood), Judy Reyes (Scrubs), Rob Morgan (Stranger Things), and Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar) and is the debut of writer/director Parker Finn. You can get the official synopsis, below:
TVGuide.com
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2: Release Date, New Cast, Crossovers, and More
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was a big risk for Paramount+. Not only is adding any new series to the legendary franchise a difficult decision — though with five current Star Trek shows in production, Paramount+ doesn't seem to think so — but Strange New Worlds had the idea to mimic the formula of the original series, leaving it even further open to criticism from longtime fans. But Star Trek: Strange New Worlds pulled it off, becoming one of the best series in the franchise, and certainly making a claim to being the best of the new batch.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ spinoff creator reveals prequel’s surprising origins
Later this year Netflix users will be treated to The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel from the streaming service’s current series based on The Witcher books. It is four episodes, takes place thousands of years before Geralt, and came to be in a bit of an unusual way. In a...
‘Shazam: Fury Of The Gods’: Release Date, Cast, & More We Know
The adventures of Shazam continue in the upcoming sequel film. The DC Comics character, who is the superhero alter ego of a troubled teenage orphan from Philadelphia named Billy Batson, made his live-action film debut in 2019’s Shazam! Zachary Levi, 41, played Shazam and he’s reprising the role in the highly-anticipated sequel, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods. The first trailer for the sequel set in the DC Extended Universe was released on July 23, 2022 at San Diego Comic-Con and teases Shazam’s showdown with the Daughters of Atlas.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Disney Fully Updated 2023 and 2024 Movie Release Schedule
Disney just dropped a bunch of new release date schedule changes for its 2023 and 2024 movie slate, including live-action Disney films, Marvel and Star Wars films, and Disney Animation and Pixar releases. Disney (like so many other studios) has had to make so many changes to its planned releases over the last couple of years that it is truly hard to remember what we are supposed to be getting, when.
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
‘Andor’ Cast: Why Maarva Actor Fiona Shaw Looks So Familiar
Fiona Shaw portrays Cassian's adopted mother, Maarva, in 'Andor.' Where might viewers have seen the actor before the 'Star Wars' series?
Collider
‘Prey for the Devil’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Stories of exorcism are a dime a dozen. But how do you eliminate a demon possessing multiple people, spreading like an epidemic? The answers lie in Prey for the Devil, where a nun, played by Jacqueline Byers, learns to purge demons, or rather a single demon (more on that in a moment). The supernatural horror film is directed by Daniel Stamm. The German filmmaker is best known for directing The Last Exorcism and 13 Sins, as well as some episodes of television series like Fear the Walking Dead and the Scream TV series. Robert Zappia (Halloween H20: 20 Years Later) has written the screenplay for the film, from a story he developed with Earl Richey Jones and Todd R. Jones, both of whom also serve as producers. The plot follows Sister Ann, who is set to perform an exorcism and finds out that the demonic force has a connection to her past.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A terrifying deep sea encounter has people thinking the alien from ‘NOPE’ is real
Every time fiction tries to create terrifying monsters, the real world has to have the last word. There’s no place on Earth scarier than the deepest depths of the ocean, and a giant phantom jellyfish that’s been making the rounds online resembles the human-eating flying alien in Jordan Peele’s NOPE a little too much.
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel
As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
digitalspy.com
Netflix's Addams Family spinoff reveals Wednesday release date
Netflix's upcoming Addams Family spinoff Wednesday will premiere on November 23, it's been confirmed. The news was announced on Netflix's official Twitter account, where they also revealed a new poster of Scream star Jenna Ortega in the titular role. The eight-episode series will follow a teenaged Wednesday during her years...
Enola Holmes 2 release date: When is the sequel arriving? Check out the new trailer
There are less than two months to go until Millie Bobby Brown returns as corset-wearing, fourth-wall-breaking heroine, Enola Holmes – and now fans have been treated to a first trailer for the sequel as well as to the official release date for the movie. Released as part of Netflix's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Extraction 2 has twice the action of the first film – and a new intense one-shot sequence
Extraction 2 will feature double the amount of action sequences of it predecessor, according to a new behind-the-scenes look at the Netflix flick. Released as part of Netflix's Tudum 2022 festivities, the featurette takes viewers inside the making of the Chris Hemsworth-starring action film. And, based on what director Sam Hargrave teases, it sounds like Extraction 2 will really amp up the action from the Netflix movie that preceded it.
‘Cloverfield’ Sequel in the Works, Babak Anvari to Direct
Paramount Pictures has a new Cloverfield movie in active development, with Babak Anvari attached to direct the next installment of the popular franchise. Joe Barton was earlier brought on board by J.J. Abrams and Paramount Pictures to pen the screenplay for the sequel. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions banner is producing the franchise sequel along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteve Levitan on Life After 'Modern Family' and Why 'Reboot' Is TV TherapyParamount Film Chief Plans to Ramp Up Theatrical Release Output'Star Trek' Movie Loses Director Matt Shakman (Exclusive) British-Iranian director Anvari followed up his debut feature Under the...
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
‘Willow’ TV Show: Everything To Know About Potential Release Date & More
George Lucas‘ 1988 film Willow is getting its own television series on Disney+ and it’s sure to be a hit! The popular dark fantasy movie, which was released years after Lucas’ original Star Wars films were released, has a devoted following of fans and the new show promises to be an exciting continuation of the original, with some of its stars even returning. The first official trailer of the show, which can be seen below, was released in June 2022. Find out more about the show, including the release date, the cast and crew, and more below.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Stands Tough With Kale
Dragon Ball Super has introduced all sorts of powerful new fighters through its run so far, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans just how cool Kale is by standing tough with the Universe 6 Saiyan fighter! One of the first ways the Dragon Ball Super anime set itself apart from the movies that had come before was the introduction of a full multiverse that introduced not only another universe with comparable fighters, but a universe that also had Saiyans of its own. But we didn't get to see the full extent of this idea until the universes all clashed with one another in the Tournament of Power.
Marvel’s Blade reboot loses director a month before filming
Bassam Tariq is no longer directing the vampire movie
Comments / 1