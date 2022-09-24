ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Starting Left Guard vs. Browns

Through three weeks, the Atlanta Falcons field a top-five rushing attack in the NFL and are coming off a dominating performance on the ground in a 27-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Star running back Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 141 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries (8.2 yards per...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Update Quarterback’s Injury Status

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he is “doing everything” he can to play in this week’s Thursday Night Football game against the Bengals after questions regarding his availability loomed. Following a scary scene against the Bills on Sunday, when Tagovailoa stumbled while getting up after a second-quarter...
MIAMI, FL
Clayton News Daily

Browns DE Myles Garrett hurt shoulder, biceps in crash

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps injuries in a single-car accident on Monday, but he was home from the hospital, the team announced Tuesday. Garrett and a passenger were taken by ambulance for medical attention with non-life-threatening injuries following the accident. According to the Browns, Garrett...
CLEVELAND, OH
Clayton News Daily

Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Falcons Line Up After First Win?

After taking down the Seattle Seahawks for their first win of the season, Arthur Smith’s team stayed put in Sports Illustrated’s most recent NFL Power Rankings. Now in a three-way tie with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers in the NFC South at 1-2, the Atlanta Falcons will host the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday at 1:00pm.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Clayton News Daily

Cooper Rush’s Wife Reacts to Win at Giants, QB’s Former Team

Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush led the team to its second victory of the season, this time during Monday Night Football against the Giants. Coincidentally, the Giants picked up Rush two years ago. However, he was dropped from the practice squad just weeks later. The Cowboys, where Rush played from 2017 to that point, then signed the quarterback again to their practice squad. He’s remained in Dallas since then.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Clayton News Daily

Week 4 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings

Welcome to this week's tight end rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable TEs from this Week 4 list. Schultz made the trip to Philly last week, but his knee wasn’t healed enough to play. In the first run of the projections, I gave him minimal snaps, but he may end up playing this week.
NFL
Clayton News Daily

Patrick Mahomes Explains What Happened With OC Eric Bieniemy

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy shared a heated moment as the two walked off the field to the team’s locker room on Sunday as Kansas City held a 14–10 halftime lead against the Colts. The Chiefs ended the first half with a six-yard run from...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Clayton News Daily

Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers and Team Defenses

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Clayton News Daily

Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
NFL
Clayton News Daily

Week 4: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
NFL
Clayton News Daily

Dak Prescott Says He’s Unlikely to Play in Week 4

The Cowboys’ offense will likely be the Cooper Rush show once again on Sunday, after the team’s backup quarterback led it to a 23–16 win over the NFC East rival Giants on Monday Night Football. Starter Dak Prescott recently underwent surgery on his right thumb, sidelining him early in the 2022 season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Dead Money#The Boys#American Football
Clayton News Daily

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball Offers Update on His Knee Ahead of Surgery

View the original article to see embedded media. Bulls guard Lonzo Ball hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 14 after knee pain revealed a small tear in his meniscus. And on Tuesday, he told reporters that he will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in Los Angeles on Wednesday and his return to the court doesn’t seem close.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy