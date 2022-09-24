Read full article on original website
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Starting Left Guard vs. Browns
Through three weeks, the Atlanta Falcons field a top-five rushing attack in the NFL and are coming off a dominating performance on the ground in a 27-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Star running back Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 141 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries (8.2 yards per...
Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Update Quarterback’s Injury Status
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he is “doing everything” he can to play in this week’s Thursday Night Football game against the Bengals after questions regarding his availability loomed. Following a scary scene against the Bills on Sunday, when Tagovailoa stumbled while getting up after a second-quarter...
Browns DE Myles Garrett hurt shoulder, biceps in crash
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps injuries in a single-car accident on Monday, but he was home from the hospital, the team announced Tuesday. Garrett and a passenger were taken by ambulance for medical attention with non-life-threatening injuries following the accident. According to the Browns, Garrett...
Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Falcons Line Up After First Win?
After taking down the Seattle Seahawks for their first win of the season, Arthur Smith’s team stayed put in Sports Illustrated’s most recent NFL Power Rankings. Now in a three-way tie with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers in the NFC South at 1-2, the Atlanta Falcons will host the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday at 1:00pm.
Cooper Rush’s Wife Reacts to Win at Giants, QB’s Former Team
Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush led the team to its second victory of the season, this time during Monday Night Football against the Giants. Coincidentally, the Giants picked up Rush two years ago. However, he was dropped from the practice squad just weeks later. The Cowboys, where Rush played from 2017 to that point, then signed the quarterback again to their practice squad. He’s remained in Dallas since then.
Week 4 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
Welcome to this week's tight end rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable TEs from this Week 4 list. Schultz made the trip to Philly last week, but his knee wasn’t healed enough to play. In the first run of the projections, I gave him minimal snaps, but he may end up playing this week.
Patrick Mahomes Explains What Happened With OC Eric Bieniemy
Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy shared a heated moment as the two walked off the field to the team’s locker room on Sunday as Kansas City held a 14–10 halftime lead against the Colts. The Chiefs ended the first half with a six-yard run from...
Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers and Team Defenses
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Bill Belichick: QB Mac Jones has made a lot of progress. Patriots taking it 'day-by-day'
FOXBORO – On Wednesday, Bill Belichick said that Mac Jones has made “a lot of progress in the last 48 hours” with his ankle injury. The Patriots coach wouldn’t rule out the possibility of his starting quarterback playing this weekend in Green Bay, but didn’t give much else to the local media in his afternoon press conference.
Week 4: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Dak Prescott Says He’s Unlikely to Play in Week 4
The Cowboys’ offense will likely be the Cooper Rush show once again on Sunday, after the team’s backup quarterback led it to a 23–16 win over the NFC East rival Giants on Monday Night Football. Starter Dak Prescott recently underwent surgery on his right thumb, sidelining him early in the 2022 season.
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball Offers Update on His Knee Ahead of Surgery
View the original article to see embedded media. Bulls guard Lonzo Ball hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 14 after knee pain revealed a small tear in his meniscus. And on Tuesday, he told reporters that he will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in Los Angeles on Wednesday and his return to the court doesn’t seem close.
