Walkerton, IN

FOX59

Former Starke County deputies charged in missing evidence case

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A grand jury has indicted two former Starke County Sheriff’s Department detectives in connection to a case involving missing evidence. According to the Indiana State Police, Adam Gray, 50, of Knox and Don Ferguson, 54, of South Bend have turned themselves in at the Starke County Jail. Gray is being charged […]
STARKE COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Bremen Man Arrested Following Marshall County Accident

A Bremen man was arrested Saturday, September 24 following an accident in the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident involving two vehicles at approximately 10:40 p.m. ET. One of the drivers, identified as 45-year-old Roberto Nava Rea, was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Police say field sobriety tests were completed and a certified blood draw was done at the Plymouth hospital. The results showed that Rea’s blood alcohol content was three times over the legal limit, according to the report.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart McDonald’s robbery

Elkhart Police are investigating a McDonald’s robbery. It happened Sunday, September 25, at 9:30 p.m., when police were called to the 3400 block of S. Main Street on s report of a robbery. An employee says that a man came to the drive thru, pointed a gun, and demanded...
ELKHART, IN
Walkerton, IN
Walkerton, IN
abc57.com

Cold case murder from 2002 solved with DNA, suspect charged

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged in the 2002 murder of Robert Reed after an officer taking a look at the cold case noticed something others had missed in the crime scene photos, according to court records. On May 22, 2002, Elkhart Police responded to the 600...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Granger man accused of methamphetamine possession, resisting law enforcement

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A Granger man was arrested on numerous charges, including possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement, on Saturday, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. Andrew Blasko, 40, was booked on the following charges:. Possession of a syringe. Resisting law enforcement w/vehicle. Possession of...
GRANGER, IN
abc57.com

Man arrested for cocaine possession, driving while intoxicated

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man was arrested for cocaine possession and driving while intoxicated during an investigation into a crash on Saturday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 10:40 p.m., deputies were called to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 for a crash involving...
BREMEN, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Police investigating armed robbery at 1st Source Bank

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery took place at a bank on the city’s far east side Tuesday afternoon. Police were called around 1 p.m. to the 1st Source Bank in the 4700 block of Lincoln Way East. The suspect, who...
MISHAWAKA, IN
John Glenn
abc57.com

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Police searching for bank robbery suspect, lockdown lifted at PHM schools

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Mishawaka Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the First Source Bank on Lincolnway East around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the suspect was armed with a handgun. While police searched for the suspect, Bittersweet, Penn, Schmucker, Moran and Elsie Rogers schools were placed on a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Man found with handgun at Goshen Taco Bell

A man was found with a handgun at a Goshen Taco Bell. It happened on Friday, September 23 at 4:47 p.m., when officers were called to the Taco Bell on 701 W Pike Street, on reports of a man slumped over in a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:47 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 3400 block West CR 200S, Warsaw. Gabriel D. Whetstone reported the theft of a firearm. Value: $1,705.66. 9:08 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 8200 block East US 30, Pierceton. Representatives for Regency Estates reported...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Three Elkhart police officers honored

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Three Elkhart city police officers stood front and center before the Police Merit Commission on Monday after being lauded for saving lives and one sergeant’s meticulous work on a 2002 cold case. Chief Kris Seymore awarded commendations to Sgt. Greg Harder, Cpl. Brian Davis, and...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Stray Bullet Scare for Young Family

(La Porte County, IN) - A Rolling Prairie family had a close call with an apparent stray bullet while driving home. According to La Porte County Police, a 31-year-old man and his wife and child were in the 400 North and 850 East area at about 1 p.m. on Sunday when they heard a loud bang. When they got home, police said a bullet hole was in the driver’s side door near the window.
ROLLING PRAIRIE, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian killed in single-car crash on SR 933 identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The man struck and killed by a vehicle on State Road 933 Sunday morning has now been identified as 42-year-old Tosh Alan Mason. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office said at 5:48 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to an accident involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian on State Road 933 between Paxson Drive and Darden Road.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Woman, 60, found dead inside home on W. Indiana Ave. in Elkhart

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a home on Indiana Avenue. It was just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sep. 25, when an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at the home in the 500 block of West Indiana after getting call about an individual believed to be dead inside the home.
ELKHART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident

One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

More information released about triple shooing at Pottawattomi Drive & Main Street in Elkhart

The Elkhart Police Department continues to investigate after three people were shot in front of a 7-Eleven store at Pottawattomi Drive and North Main Street. Police received received a 911 call at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, about a shooting with injuries, and, on arrival, officers located a 17-year-old boy in front of the convenience store suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper leg. Officers rendered first aid until medics arrived and transported the juvenile to the hospital for treatment. His injury is believed to be non life-threatening.
ELKHART, IN

