A Bremen man was arrested Saturday, September 24 following an accident in the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident involving two vehicles at approximately 10:40 p.m. ET. One of the drivers, identified as 45-year-old Roberto Nava Rea, was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Police say field sobriety tests were completed and a certified blood draw was done at the Plymouth hospital. The results showed that Rea’s blood alcohol content was three times over the legal limit, according to the report.

MARSHALL COUNTY, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO