Read full article on original website
Related
3 Women Hospitalised After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Porter Township (Porter Township, MI)
Cass County officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township, on Friday at 2:30 p.m. According to the investigators, 45-year-old Crystal [..]
wfft.com
One injured after car, school bus collide on Homestead Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is injured after a car and school bus collided near Aboite Elementary School this morning. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 7:02 a.m. in the 4800 block of Homestead Road. The Sheriff's Office says a person in the car...
abc57.com
House fire reported along Lincolnway East in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3200 block of Lincolnway East Monday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County Dispatch. A call came in reporting the fire at 4:36 p.m. No one was injured and the fire is now under control, according to dispatch.
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Man Dies in Porter County Crash
(Porter County, IN) - A La Porte man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week in Porter County. Authorities say 57-year-old Tony Passafume was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Indiana 2 just east of Valparaiso. Porter County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
hometownnewsnow.com
Stray Bullet Scare for Young Family
(La Porte County, IN) - A Rolling Prairie family had a close call with an apparent stray bullet while driving home. According to La Porte County Police, a 31-year-old man and his wife and child were in the 400 North and 850 East area at about 1 p.m. on Sunday when they heard a loud bang. When they got home, police said a bullet hole was in the driver’s side door near the window.
hometownnewsnow.com
Close Call with Pedestrian in Chase
(La Porte, IN) - A man on foot was nearly hit by a sports car chased at high speeds by police in La Porte over the weekend. 24-year-old Tommy Sosinski said he was walking beside Pine Lake when catching his attention was a high-speed pursuit southbound on Pine Lake Avenue.
WNDU
After 19 years U.S. 31 now links to I-94 in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Better late than never. The end is finally in sight for a road project that has been 19 years in the making. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in town today for ribbon cutting ceremonies on the US-31 bypass north of Napier. “The new construction will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart
This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
max983.net
Bremen Man Arrested Following Marshall County Accident
A Bremen man was arrested Saturday, September 24 following an accident in the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident involving two vehicles at approximately 10:40 p.m. ET. One of the drivers, identified as 45-year-old Roberto Nava Rea, was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Police say field sobriety tests were completed and a certified blood draw was done at the Plymouth hospital. The results showed that Rea’s blood alcohol content was three times over the legal limit, according to the report.
WNDU
Intersection of First St. & Spring St. in Mishawaka closed to all traffic
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection of First Street and Spring Street in Mishawaka was closed to all traffic on Monday for street improvements. Barricades and signs will be in place during the shutdown. All drivers are advised to use alternative routes during this closure, which will last until next...
WNDU
Missing LaPorte County teen found safe
MILL CREEK, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed with 16 News Now that 17-year-old Lauren Schmidt has been found safe. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for Schmidt around 10 p.m. Monday and was canceled around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. ORIGINAL STORY:. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
One injured in Cass county crash early Sunday morning
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Officials responded to a single-vehicle injury crash on Rudy Road in Wayne Township at 1:27 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Initial investigations showed that a 25-year-old Dowagiac man was heading south on Rudy Road in a pickup truck when he lost...
95.3 MNC
Woman, 60, found dead inside home on W. Indiana Ave. in Elkhart
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a home on Indiana Avenue. It was just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sep. 25, when an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at the home in the 500 block of West Indiana after getting call about an individual believed to be dead inside the home.
Body found floating in Lake Michigan
A body was found floating in Lake Michigan on Monday. Officers were called to the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in the Village of Michiana at around 12:04 p.m.
abc57.com
Bethany Christian Schools faculty member hit and killed by vehicle at the school
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a crash at Bethany Christian Schools on Monday morning, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 8:19 a.m., police were called to the school in the 2900 block of S. Main Street for a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle. Officers at the...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
WNDU
Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a vehicle in the school’s parking lot Monday morning. Police were called just before 8:20 a.m. to Bethany Christian Schools, located at 2904 S. Main Street, on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
WANE-TV
Homeowner battling Cedar Creek erosion, but is the battle only his?
LEO, Ind. (WANE) — Former Allen County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Ryan has lived in Leo on Cedar Creek for nearly 50 years. He and his family felt the effects of the Great Flood of 1982 and have explored the history of the 32-mile creek that flows into the St. Joseph River, Fort Wayne’s source of drinking water.
Comments / 1