Trent Alexander-Arnold behind Kieran Trippier in race to be England right-back
Gareth Southgate spoke to Trent Alexander-Arnold before leaving him out of England’s Nations League match against Germany and believes his “all-round game” currently lags behind right-back rival Kieran Trippier. The 23-year-old has starred in his hometown side Liverpool’s successes in recent years but has struggled to translate...
Jude Bellingham labelled ‘world’s best’ by England team-mate Declan Rice
Declan Rice has hailed Jude Bellingham as the best teenager in world football – and backed him to dominate the England midfield for the next 15 years. Bellingham, 19, was a standout performer for England during their two Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany.
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Richarlison racially abused with banana as Brazil beat Tunisia in Paris friendly
Tottenham forward Richarlison had a banana thrown at him as he was racially abused during Brazil’s friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. The incident occurred as the former Everton striker ran towards the corner flag to celebrate scoring his side’s second goal in their 5-1 win at the Parc des Princes.
Steve Clarke calls on Scotland to continue progress after Nations League success
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke hailed his side for taking the next step in their ongoing progress – and vowed they would not stop. Clarke’s side secured top spot in UEFA Nations League Group B1 with a 0-0 draw against Ukraine in Krakow.
Liverpool report: Dortmund to agree to Jude Bellingham January swap deal
Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham – now reports in Germany claim Borussia Dortmund are entertaining a proposed swap deal. Liverpool are set to make a deal with Borussia Dortmund for starlet Jude Bellingham – and include a makeweight in the opposite direction. That's the claim arising from...
Northern Ireland slump to third defeat of Nations League campaign in Greece
Northern Ireland slumped to their third defeat of a poor Nations League campaign as they were beaten 3-1 by Greece in Athens, only spared a relegation play-off as Kosovo thrashed Cyprus 5-1. Shayne Lavery quickly cancelled out Dimitrios Pelkas’ 14th-minute goal, but a scrappy, dis-jointed performance could muster no answer...
Young Lions prove their Euro 2023 credentials with impressive Germany win
England Under-21s proved their Euro 2023 credentials with an excellent 3-1 win over Germany at Bramall Lane. Folarin Balogun’s seventh Under-21 goal, Conor Gallagher’s strike and Cole Palmer’s late third earned the Young Lions victory.
I’ve got something to offer – Robbie Brady delighted to be back in green
Robbie Brady is confident he has more to offer the Republic of Ireland after marking his first start in 18 months with a face-saving Nations League winner against Armenia. Brady returned from the Euro 2016 finals as an emerging star after heading Ireland to victory over Italy to send them into the knockout stage and then stunning hosts France with an early penalty in the last 16.
Richarlison: Racist abuse will continue ‘every day and everywhere’ if unpunished
Tottenham forward Richarlison believes racism will continue happening “every day and everywhere” unless punishment is handed out following his own experience of abuse during Brazil’s friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. A banana was thrown at the former Everton player in the 19th minute after...
Ian Baraclough optimistic despite frustrating defeat to Greece
Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough insisted his side are still making progress but there was no denying Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat to Greece in Athens was a step backwards. After the joy of Josh Magennis’ stoppage-time winner against Kosovo on Saturday there was the familiar feeling of a Nations League defeat at the Georgios Kamaras Stadium as second-half goals from Giorgos Masouras and Petros Mantalos sunk Northern Ireland.
Rio Ferdinand demands more action on racism in wake of Richarlison incident
Rio Ferdinand has called on football’s authorities to do more to combat racism, noting that Richarlison having a banana thrown at him prompted a similar level of “vitriol” to his showboating at Nottingham Forest last month. A banana was thrown in the forward’s direction after he scored...
Robbie Brady the hero as Ireland beat Armenia to secure Nations League B status
Robbie Brady got the Republic of Ireland out of jail as they secured their Nations League B status with a madcap 3-2 win over nine-man Armenia. The 30-year-old, making his first start for his country since March last year, converted a stoppage-time penalty to snatch victory after Ireland very nearly threw the game away.
Tottenham report: Spurs could face Manchester United fight for Jan Oblak
Tottenham have identified Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak as the ideal long-term successor to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, according to reports, but Manchester United could provide competition for his signature. The Spurs captain turns 36 in December and his contract expires in 2024, so the north London club have started making...
Manchester United report: Red Devils behind rivals in Jude Bellingham race
Manchester United are lagging behind Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City in the fierce race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, say reports. The England international is a wanted man, having risen to prominence in the Bundesliga since leaving Birmingham City in July 2020. Today's best deals on new...
Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi club confirm summer talks with Manchester United star
Saudi champions Al-Hilal have confirmed they "negotiated with" Cristiano Ronaldo about a potential move from Manchester United (opens in new tab) this summer. Doubt was cast over Ronaldo's Old Trafford future after he told United in July that he wanted to leave in search of Champions League football (opens in new tab).
Chelsea report: Blues to enter three-way fight for Inter defender Milan Skriniar
Chelsea are ready to enter a bidding war with PSG and Real Madrid to try and secure the January signing of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, say reports. The Slovakia international was heavily linked with a move away from San Siro this summer as he entered the final year of his deal.
Chelsea report: Blues play catch-up in Jude Bellingham race behind two frontrunners
Chelsea are determined to sign the England international, but Liverpool and Real Madrid have made more progress. Chelsea have reportedly begun efforts to convince Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to join them next summer, but Real Madrid and Liverpool remain the frontrunners. The 19-year-old looks set to be at the...
How we can use gaming to support positive ageing (and support our relationships with our pets, too)
Margaret, 63, loves playing online Scrabble everyday with her sister who lives interstate. The online game allows a playful way to keep in constant contact when geographically distant. Tom, 70, discovered the joy of Wordle and sharing his daily outcomes with friends. Penelope, 67, gets online to play Roblox games with her grandchildren who are living interstate. These are just a few examples of the many ways older adults are gaming across Australia. During the pandemic lockdowns, games were not only spaces for everyday creativity and informal literacy, but a way to socialise and keep fit – both mentally and physically....
The TGA is considering paracetamol restrictions due to poisonings – but what does that mean for consumers?
Paracetamol is Australia’s most widely used pain medicine, with 65 million packs sold across the country in 2021. It is available everywhere from toilet vending machines, convenience stores, supermarkets, and pharmacies. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is now undertaking a public consultation into access to paracetamol in the community due to concerns about poisonings, especially among young people. What is paracetamol and what is it used for? Paracetamol (commonly marketed as Panadol, Panamax or Dymadon) is a medicine used to treat pain and reduce fever. Outside of pharmacies, paracetamol is available in packs of up to 20 tablets (or capsules), while pharmacies...
