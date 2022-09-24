ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

fourfourtwo.com

Trent Alexander-Arnold behind Kieran Trippier in race to be England right-back

Gareth Southgate spoke to Trent Alexander-Arnold before leaving him out of England’s Nations League match against Germany and believes his “all-round game” currently lags behind right-back rival Kieran Trippier. The 23-year-old has starred in his hometown side Liverpool’s successes in recent years but has struggled to translate...
fourfourtwo.com

Richarlison racially abused with banana as Brazil beat Tunisia in Paris friendly

Tottenham forward Richarlison had a banana thrown at him as he was racially abused during Brazil’s friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. The incident occurred as the former Everton striker ran towards the corner flag to celebrate scoring his side’s second goal in their 5-1 win at the Parc des Princes.
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Dortmund to agree to Jude Bellingham January swap deal

Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham – now reports in Germany claim Borussia Dortmund are entertaining a proposed swap deal. Liverpool are set to make a deal with Borussia Dortmund for starlet Jude Bellingham – and include a makeweight in the opposite direction. That's the claim arising from...
fourfourtwo.com

Northern Ireland slump to third defeat of Nations League campaign in Greece

Northern Ireland slumped to their third defeat of a poor Nations League campaign as they were beaten 3-1 by Greece in Athens, only spared a relegation play-off as Kosovo thrashed Cyprus 5-1. Shayne Lavery quickly cancelled out Dimitrios Pelkas’ 14th-minute goal, but a scrappy, dis-jointed performance could muster no answer...
fourfourtwo.com

I’ve got something to offer – Robbie Brady delighted to be back in green

Robbie Brady is confident he has more to offer the Republic of Ireland after marking his first start in 18 months with a face-saving Nations League winner against Armenia. Brady returned from the Euro 2016 finals as an emerging star after heading Ireland to victory over Italy to send them into the knockout stage and then stunning hosts France with an early penalty in the last 16.
fourfourtwo.com

Ian Baraclough optimistic despite frustrating defeat to Greece

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough insisted his side are still making progress but there was no denying Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat to Greece in Athens was a step backwards. After the joy of Josh Magennis’ stoppage-time winner against Kosovo on Saturday there was the familiar feeling of a Nations League defeat at the Georgios Kamaras Stadium as second-half goals from Giorgos Masouras and Petros Mantalos sunk Northern Ireland.
fourfourtwo.com

Rio Ferdinand demands more action on racism in wake of Richarlison incident

Rio Ferdinand has called on football’s authorities to do more to combat racism, noting that Richarlison having a banana thrown at him prompted a similar level of “vitriol” to his showboating at Nottingham Forest last month. A banana was thrown in the forward’s direction after he scored...
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Robbie Brady the hero as Ireland beat Armenia to secure Nations League B status

Robbie Brady got the Republic of Ireland out of jail as they secured their Nations League B status with a madcap 3-2 win over nine-man Armenia. The 30-year-old, making his first start for his country since March last year, converted a stoppage-time penalty to snatch victory after Ireland very nearly threw the game away.
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham report: Spurs could face Manchester United fight for Jan Oblak

Tottenham have identified Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak as the ideal long-term successor to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, according to reports, but Manchester United could provide competition for his signature. The Spurs captain turns 36 in December and his contract expires in 2024, so the north London club have started making...
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Red Devils behind rivals in Jude Bellingham race

Manchester United are lagging behind Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City in the fierce race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, say reports. The England international is a wanted man, having risen to prominence in the Bundesliga since leaving Birmingham City in July 2020. Today's best deals on new...
TheConversationAU

How we can use gaming to support positive ageing (and support our relationships with our pets, too)

Margaret, 63, loves playing online Scrabble everyday with her sister who lives interstate. The online game allows a playful way to keep in constant contact when geographically distant. Tom, 70, discovered the joy of Wordle and sharing his daily outcomes with friends. Penelope, 67, gets online to play Roblox games with her grandchildren who are living interstate. These are just a few examples of the many ways older adults are gaming across Australia. During the pandemic lockdowns, games were not only spaces for everyday creativity and informal literacy, but a way to socialise and keep fit – both mentally and physically....
TheConversationAU

The TGA is considering paracetamol restrictions due to poisonings – but what does that mean for consumers?

Paracetamol is Australia’s most widely used pain medicine, with 65 million packs sold across the country in 2021. It is available everywhere from toilet vending machines, convenience stores, supermarkets, and pharmacies. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is now undertaking a public consultation into access to paracetamol in the community due to concerns about poisonings, especially among young people. What is paracetamol and what is it used for? Paracetamol (commonly marketed as Panadol, Panamax or Dymadon) is a medicine used to treat pain and reduce fever. Outside of pharmacies, paracetamol is available in packs of up to 20 tablets (or capsules), while pharmacies...
HEALTH

