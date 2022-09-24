Read full article on original website
Dolphins injury update: QB Tua Tagovailoa returns vs. Bills
Every Miami Dolphins fan was holding their breath during halftime after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to the locker room to be checked for a concussion. Luckily, Tagovailoa returned to action in the second half with his offense getting possession first. According to CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins, Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and was allowed to re-enter.
Bills Reportedly Signing Former All-Pro Defensive Back
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly signed former All-Pro defensive back Xavier Rhodes, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Rhodes will help provide some much-needed veteran depth on an injury-ridden Buffalo secondary. He'll also reunite with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, his former head coach with the Minnesota Vikings in 2013.
Bills add former All-Pro cornerback to practice squad
After being hosted on a free agent visit by the Buffalo Bills, cornerback Xavier Rhodes unofficially announced his signing with the team. Buffalo made the move official on Wednesday signing the cornerback to their practice squad. Rhodes joins a cornerback room that is currently dealing with multiple injuries. Starting cornerback...
Bills Player Reportedly Broke His Hand During Sunday's Loss
One of the Buffalo Bills' defensive starters reportedly broke his hand in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Rookie Christian Benford exited the game with a hand injury and was deemed questionable to return. On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Benford fractured his hand. A sixth-round draft pick...
Titans NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 4
The Tennessee Titans are moving in the right direction in the NFL power rankings of experts after notching their first win of the 2022 campaign in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. As we usually do in our weekly NFL power rankings round-up for the Titans, we start with...
Ken Dorsey Lost His Mind in the Booth After Bills Loss to Dolphins
Bills OC Ken Dorsey absolutely lost it after the final sequence of the Bills-Dolphins game.
Why Didn’t Buffalo Sign Daryl Williams?
Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Unbeaten Dolphins kick off Week 4 as underdogs vs Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa and the unbeaten Miami Dolphins are underdogs in Week 4
Jets Make Decision On Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Steelers
The New York Jets should have a different quarterback under center this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moments ago, head coach Robert Saleh announced that Zach Wilson is medically cleared to play. Wilson suffered a knee injury during the preseason, forcing him to miss the first three games of the...
Trevor Lawrence is Jaguars' first AFC Offensive Player of the Week in 12 years
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence snapped an unflattering streak for the franchise Wednesday when he was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. Lawrence, 22, completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 262 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 115.5...
Jets QB Zach Wilson's status vs Steelers up to doctors
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told the media on Monday it would be up to the doctors if starting quarterback Zach Wilson would be available this week to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is according to Jets reporter Rich Cimini. Wilson has missed all of the regular...
Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde suffers season-ending neck injury
BUFFALO, NY. (CNN) -- The Buffalo Bills will have to mount their Super Bowl challenge without Micah Hyde, one of their top defensive players, who suffered a season-ending neck injury playing against the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Hyde's agent, Jack Bechta, confirmed the news on Twitter, adding that "fortunately, we...
