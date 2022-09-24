ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins injury update: QB Tua Tagovailoa returns vs. Bills

Every Miami Dolphins fan was holding their breath during halftime after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to the locker room to be checked for a concussion. Luckily, Tagovailoa returned to action in the second half with his offense getting possession first. According to CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins, Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and was allowed to re-enter.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Signing Former All-Pro Defensive Back

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly signed former All-Pro defensive back Xavier Rhodes, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Rhodes will help provide some much-needed veteran depth on an injury-ridden Buffalo secondary. He'll also reunite with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, his former head coach with the Minnesota Vikings in 2013.
CHICAGO, IL
Syracuse.com

Bills add former All-Pro cornerback to practice squad

After being hosted on a free agent visit by the Buffalo Bills, cornerback Xavier Rhodes unofficially announced his signing with the team. Buffalo made the move official on Wednesday signing the cornerback to their practice squad. Rhodes joins a cornerback room that is currently dealing with multiple injuries. Starting cornerback...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Bills Player Reportedly Broke His Hand During Sunday's Loss

One of the Buffalo Bills' defensive starters reportedly broke his hand in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Rookie Christian Benford exited the game with a hand injury and was deemed questionable to return. On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Benford fractured his hand. A sixth-round draft pick...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
Yardbarker

Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

Jets Make Decision On Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Steelers

The New York Jets should have a different quarterback under center this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moments ago, head coach Robert Saleh announced that Zach Wilson is medically cleared to play. Wilson suffered a knee injury during the preseason, forcing him to miss the first three games of the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#The Boys#Nfl Network#American Football
CBS News

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde suffers season-ending neck injury

BUFFALO, NY. (CNN) -- The Buffalo Bills will have to mount their Super Bowl challenge without Micah Hyde, one of their top defensive players, who suffered a season-ending neck injury playing against the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Hyde's agent, Jack Bechta, confirmed the news on Twitter, adding that "fortunately, we...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy