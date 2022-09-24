Read full article on original website
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
msn.com
Another Warner Bros. Animated Series Is Being Removed Forever And Never Getting Released Again
Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be continuing its controversial tactic of erasing its own content in order to qualify for tax incentives, with the well-regarded Final Space animated series being completely buried by the company. According to the above statement by Final Space creator and star Olan Rogers, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to allow the streaming rights to expire and when it is removed from Netflix, not release it in any form again. The company has also ceased production of physical media like DVDs for the first two seasons of Final Space, and DVDs for the third season apparently were never made in the first place.
msn.com
The Duke Behind Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Is Facing Unexpected Legal Consequences
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was one of the most significant events in United Kingdom history (via The Los Angeles Times). The massive event spanned 11 days where several traditional celebrations led up to the historic funeral. The audience surrounding the funeral was astounding. Although the funeral was a private event, it didn't prevent royal fans from gathering to pay their respects to the queen throughout the extended mourning period.
U.K.・
Burna Boy Offers A Look Into Epic Lifestyle In “It’s Plenty” Music Video
Burna Boy paints a lively self-portrait as a global music star in the video for “It’s Plenty.” From concerts to private jets, the 31-year-old artist takes fans on a journey through his lavish lifestyle. Clips are featured of the Nigerian musician‘s world tour and his celebration at the Notting Hill Carnival in the United Kingdom. It also includes visuals of a smiling Burna Boy at the barbershop, enthusiastically handing ice cream to fans. More from VIBE.comBurna Boy And Stonebwoy Announced As Afrochella 2022 HeadlinersCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoBurna Boy, Wizkid, And...
27 Movie Monologues That Are So Expertly Acted, They May Just Be The Best Of All Time
"Denzel Washington giving the 'Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow' monologue in Macbeth (2021) somehow made 500-year-old material feel fresh."
A Scrapped Matthew McConaughey Movie, and When a Studio Investigates Its Own Project
It began with an anonymous note and ended with the scuttling of a $35 million feature. Skydance was about two months away from starting production on Dallas Sting, an inspirational true-life tale that was to star Matthew McConaughey, when the film was scrapped Sept. 14. It was to focus on a high school-age girls soccer team that in 1984 defeated some of the best women’s teams in the world, and their coach, Bill Kinder. McConaughey’s representative at WME received an anonymous complaint about Kinder, forwarding it to producers at Skydance and Berlanti Productions. In an interview with the Daily Mail on...
msn.com
Royal Family Ends Mourning Period With New Profile Pictures, Cheeky Threats
The mourning period for Queen Elizabeth is officially dunzo, and the royals are back to doing what they do best: honoring their dead relatives with brooches and coats, being passive aggressive to one another, grasping for relevance, etc. King Charles (née Prince) and Camilla, Queen Consort have taken on the...
msn.com
King Charles Sees "Tremendous Flicker of Hope" in Mending His Tense Relationship with the Sussexes
Looks like reconciliation could be in the works when it comes to King Charles's strained relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A source tells The Telegraph that Charles saw "tremendous flickers of hope" while interacting with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they were in England following the Queen's death, which could finally put the royals' longstanding feud to bed.
