Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Sorribes Tormo beats 2nd-seeded Trevisan at Parma Open
PARMA, Italy (AP) — Sara Sorribes Tormo beat second-seeded Martina Trevisan 7-5, 6-0 in the opening round of the Parma Ladies Open on Tuesday — marking the third consecutive first-round loss for this year's French Open semifinalist. Third-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu advanced when Viktoriya Tomova retired with Begu leading...
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed FORCED OUT of Dunhill Links after hotel issue
LIV Golf's Patrick Reed has been forced to withdraw from this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews on the DP World Tour after sustaining a back injury from a soft mattress in a French hotel last week, according to Irish Golfer. Reed, an honorary lifetime DP World Tour...
GOLF・
Comments / 0