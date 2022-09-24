ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Most Americans Felt Safer During Last Year of Trump's Presidency: Poll

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

The majority of Americans have said they felt safer in 2020 when former President Donald Trump was in office compared to now under President Joe Biden, a new poll has found.

The survey, conducted by the Trafalgar Group, found that nearly 68 percent of Americans don't feel as safe in the United States as they did two years ago, while 27 percent said they do feel as safe. In addition, 5 percent of people said they weren't sure.

The poll was broken down along party lines, with the vast majority of Republicans (86.8 percent) reporting that they don't feel as safe, with Democrats showing that they are nearly split on the matter.

Most Democrats—47.8 percent— said they feel as safe in 2022 as they did in 2020. However, an almost equal number, 44.9 percent, said they do not. Just over 7 percent of Democratic voters were undecided on the matter. Among independents, 64.1 percent said they don't feel as safe, and 30.9 percent said they felt just as safe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05yAjw_0i8uJcWp00
A Newark police car patrols on the corner of Clinton Pl. on June 30, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. The majority of Americans felt safer in 2020 when Former President Donald Trump was in office compared to now under President Joe Biden, a poll has found. Stephanie Keith

The poll surveyed 1,079 people between September 17 and September 20 and has a margin of error of 2.9 percent. The pollster says that 39.3 percent of those contacted for the survey were Democrats, 35.6 percent were Republicans, and 25.1 percent were "non-partisan/other."

Newsweek has reached out to the White House for comment.

According to the nonprofit law and public policy institute Brennan Center for Justice, during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, violent crime rates rose.

"Amid a series of interlocking crises, violent crime and some types of property crime rose across the country in 2020 in communities of all types," the center states on its website. "It is too soon to talk with precision about national crime trends in 2021, as the FBI has yet to publish national data. However, preliminary information suggests that increases in murder rates may have begun to slow."

The center said that as gun violence surged in 2020, the murder rate in the U.S. rose by nearly 30 percent and assaults rose by more than 10 percent.

It also added that despite "politicized claims that this rise was the result of criminal justice reform in liberal-leaning jurisdictions," the murders increased equally in cities controlled by Democrats and Republicans.

"This data makes it difficult to pin recent trends on local policy shifts and reveals the basic inaccuracy of attempts to politicize a problem as complex as crime," the Brennan Center states.

In a report released in August, the Major Cities Chiefs Association found that a number of major U.S. cities and counties have seen an uptick in homicides. In a press release, the association said that since 2019, its member cities "have experienced a 50% increase in homicides and a roughly 36% increase in aggravated assaults."

"These shocking numbers demonstrate how the sustained increase in violent crime has disproportionately impacted major urban areas," the report added.

After facing attacks from Republicans claiming that Democrats are soft on crime, House Democrats passed a criminal justice package on Thursday to bolster the budgets of small local police departments around the country.

"This is smart investment, smart policy," Virginia Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger said before Thursday's vote. "And at this moment, we should have the common commitment to keeping America's communities safe."

While the legislation likely won't gain momentum in a deadlocked Senate, the timing of the package could be critical for Democrats stuck fighting off GOP accusations of wanting to "defund" the police with less than 50 days until the 2022 midterm elections.

Comments / 37

Eric
3d ago

no kidding. but democrats love violence and stand ready to protect their families with hugs and kisses for the ones breaking in

Reply
6
whocarez
3d ago

because he wasn't an anti-american pro-criminal anti-police failure like what is destroying America now

Reply(1)
9
DOUBBLE BUBBLE
3d ago

Well duh, all this skyrocketing crime is due to democrats and their soft on crime policies.

Reply
8
Related
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate

The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling

A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Democrats#Americans#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Trafalgar Group#Democratic#The White House#Brennan Center
HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Thinks He Knows The Real Reason For Trump’s ‘Suspicious’ Golf Trip

Jimmy Fallon took a swing at solving the mystery of former President Donald Trump’s unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area on Monday. Trump reportedly walked around his Virginia golf resort with a large group of people, but they weren’t playing golf. According to Newsweek, that group included Trump National Golf Club manager Joe Roediger, the course’s grounds director Brad Enie and Trump Organization executive vice president for development Lawrence Glick. Trump later revealed in a post on Truth Social that the golf course visit was a “working” trip.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Reportedly Booed by Crowd, Clashes With Debate Moderator

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was reportedly booed after she clashed with the moderator of a debate against her Democratic challenger on Saturday night. The debate began with moderator Edie Sonn, of the Colorado Behavioral Health Council, introducing the three panelists who would be asking questions of Boebert, a Republican, and Adam Frisch, a businessman hoping to unseat her in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
COLORADO STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
981M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy