For the second week in a row, you will not find a COVID-19-related death or hospitalization in Door and Kewaunee counties. Door County’s situation update on Monday showed 45 new cases of COVID-19 and two probable cases. The lack of hospitalizations and deaths are a big reason why Door and Kewaunee counties slipped down to the low COVID-19 community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control. To help combat the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the new vaccine formulation will be available at the upcoming clinics throughout Door County. As of last Friday, the seven-day average for new COVID cases is 1,021, 43 less than the week before. The seven-day average for new deaths from COVID also tumbled from six to two.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO