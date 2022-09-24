ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

doorcountydailynews.com

Door County Board approves Phase II museum project, rezoning for Daycare facility

The Door County Board of Supervisors handled business quickly on Tuesday as a resolution to proceed on Phase II of the Door County Archives, and Historical Museum Facility was approved. Door County Administrator Ken Pabich says the next step in the process is to take down the existing building and then plan for the expansion and layout of the space based on architectural design and recommendations.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Sturgeon Bay, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

United Way campaign off to rocking start

It was a full house at the annual kick-off event for the United Way of Door County's annual fundraising campaign.,. 96.7 WBDK and 105.1 the GOAT were sponsors along with Door County Medical Center, Nicolet National Bank, and many others that are supporters of the United Way of Door County. Pink Houses entertained the crowd with their versions of everything from Bruno Mars to, of course, John Mellencamp.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Demolition of former Menominee K-Mart expected soon

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – New life is coming to a Menominee property which has been vacant for years. Officials say Asbestos and other Brownfield abatement has been complete on the former K-Mart property. Since then, it has been unanimously approved by Menominee City Council and went through a public...
MENOMINEE, MI
doorcountydailynews.com

Spartans golf to host NE Wisconsin schools

The Luxemburg-Casco golf team will stay around town for their meet on Monday. The Spartans will host Bonduel, Oconto, Oconto Falls, Seymour, and Shawano Community at Northbrook Country Club in Luxemburg. Tee time is set for 3 p.m.
LUXEMBURG, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s

(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Know Before You Throw

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new app is taking some of the guesswork out of recycling. Brown county Resource Recovery, along with its Tri-County Recycling partners, Outagamie and Winnebago counties, teamed up with an app to make recycling and waste disposal easier. The app BetterBin allow users to...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Persistent staffing shortages’: Manitowoc Co. restaurant closes after 40+ years in business

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After being in business for over 40 years, a popular family restaurant in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good. The Galley Family Restaurant has permanently closed due to persistent staffing shortages and scheduling uncertainties. Officials say these issues have left the business unable to effectively provide the level of service customers deserve.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Betty Jo "BJ" Cassidy

Door County lost a faithful friend on September 19, 2022 when the good Lord called Betty Jo “BJ” Cassidy home. BJ died while doing what she loved – being with her family. She was born March 22, 1947 in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Jack and...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

No local COVID deaths, hospitalizations for second week

For the second week in a row, you will not find a COVID-19-related death or hospitalization in Door and Kewaunee counties. Door County’s situation update on Monday showed 45 new cases of COVID-19 and two probable cases. The lack of hospitalizations and deaths are a big reason why Door and Kewaunee counties slipped down to the low COVID-19 community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control. To help combat the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the new vaccine formulation will be available at the upcoming clinics throughout Door County. As of last Friday, the seven-day average for new COVID cases is 1,021, 43 less than the week before. The seven-day average for new deaths from COVID also tumbled from six to two.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Cooler temperatures bring up importance of chimney safety

Cooler temperatures are here in Door County, and there are things you should do before you use your fireplace or wood furnace for the first time in several months. The National Weather Service is predicting overnight lows to be in the mid-40s to low 50s, possibly inspiring you to throw a couple of logs on the fire. Gibraltar Fire Chief Andy Bertges suggests you take preventative steps before you spark a flame.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

DWD Praises Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for Work Done with Fast Forward Grant

The Department of Workforce Development is praising Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for the work they did with the Fast Forward Grant. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO, Sachin Shivaram, to tour the facility and a new training center made possible through a Wisconsin Fast Forward grant of nearly $194,000.
MANITOWOC, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Linda Carol Wilke

Linda Carol Wilke, 68 of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Bridge Care Nursing Home in Kewaunee. Linda was born Christmas Eve in 1953, the daughter of the late Henry George and Jeannette Alice (Grimberg) Wilke. Linda was a familiar face at the Sunshine House in Sturgeon...
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Kewaunee County to host back to school vaccination clinic

If your children need to get vaccinated for school, the Kewaunee County Public Health Department has you covered. The department will host free Back to School vaccination clinics on Thursday, September 29th, and Thursday, October 13th. DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis), Polio, Hepatitis B, MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), Varicella, and Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) are the vaccines that are available for school requirements. Your kids can also get vaccinated for influenza, HPV (human papillomavirus), and meningitis. The clinic is available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds Expo Hall.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI

