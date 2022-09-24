Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
‘Stop down one last time’: Farmers’ Market On Broadway hosts final event of 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Farmers’ Market On Broadway is wrapping up its 2022 season on Wednesday, September 28 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. After hosting 19 straight weeks with over 90 vendors lining the streets, On Broadway, Inc. is bringing the tradition to a close for the year.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Wisconsin is pulling for him’: Little Doug to receive new heart pump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About one week ago, Local 5’s Barrett Tryon found out Little Doug was back in the hospital after his heart pump became infected. Firefighters from Green Bay went down to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee to surprise Little Doug and comfort him. A...
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County Board approves Phase II museum project, rezoning for Daycare facility
The Door County Board of Supervisors handled business quickly on Tuesday as a resolution to proceed on Phase II of the Door County Archives, and Historical Museum Facility was approved. Door County Administrator Ken Pabich says the next step in the process is to take down the existing building and then plan for the expansion and layout of the space based on architectural design and recommendations.
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc school board sets new policy on controversial topics
These below-average temperatures won't last all week. Some stations are back over $4/gallon. What's behind the jump... The police chief talks about the constant stress officers carry.
WEAU-TV 13
Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have access to higher Internet speeds
VILLAGE OF FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have additional access to a much need resource. Spectrum is expanding service to communities that include the Town of Seymour and the Village of Fall Creek. “It’s going to be a big time matter. If you...
doorcountydailynews.com
United Way campaign off to rocking start
It was a full house at the annual kick-off event for the United Way of Door County's annual fundraising campaign.,. 96.7 WBDK and 105.1 the GOAT were sponsors along with Door County Medical Center, Nicolet National Bank, and many others that are supporters of the United Way of Door County. Pink Houses entertained the crowd with their versions of everything from Bruno Mars to, of course, John Mellencamp.
UPMATTERS
Demolition of former Menominee K-Mart expected soon
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – New life is coming to a Menominee property which has been vacant for years. Officials say Asbestos and other Brownfield abatement has been complete on the former K-Mart property. Since then, it has been unanimously approved by Menominee City Council and went through a public...
seehafernews.com
Benefit Planned for this Weekend in Two Rivers for a Local Woman with Stage 4 Cancer
The public is invited to join the family and friends of Linda Kruck this weekend as they will be hosting a benefit for the local woman who is battling cancer. Linda is battling stage 4 small cell lung cancer, and all proceeds from the event on Saturday (September 24th) will go directly toward her medical bills and equipment.
doorcountydailynews.com
Spartans golf to host NE Wisconsin schools
The Luxemburg-Casco golf team will stay around town for their meet on Monday. The Spartans will host Bonduel, Oconto, Oconto Falls, Seymour, and Shawano Community at Northbrook Country Club in Luxemburg. Tee time is set for 3 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
wtaq.com
Know Before You Throw
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new app is taking some of the guesswork out of recycling. Brown county Resource Recovery, along with its Tri-County Recycling partners, Outagamie and Winnebago counties, teamed up with an app to make recycling and waste disposal easier. The app BetterBin allow users to...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Persistent staffing shortages’: Manitowoc Co. restaurant closes after 40+ years in business
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After being in business for over 40 years, a popular family restaurant in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good. The Galley Family Restaurant has permanently closed due to persistent staffing shortages and scheduling uncertainties. Officials say these issues have left the business unable to effectively provide the level of service customers deserve.
doorcountydailynews.com
Betty Jo "BJ" Cassidy
Door County lost a faithful friend on September 19, 2022 when the good Lord called Betty Jo “BJ” Cassidy home. BJ died while doing what she loved – being with her family. She was born March 22, 1947 in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Jack and...
doorcountydailynews.com
No local COVID deaths, hospitalizations for second week
For the second week in a row, you will not find a COVID-19-related death or hospitalization in Door and Kewaunee counties. Door County’s situation update on Monday showed 45 new cases of COVID-19 and two probable cases. The lack of hospitalizations and deaths are a big reason why Door and Kewaunee counties slipped down to the low COVID-19 community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control. To help combat the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the new vaccine formulation will be available at the upcoming clinics throughout Door County. As of last Friday, the seven-day average for new COVID cases is 1,021, 43 less than the week before. The seven-day average for new deaths from COVID also tumbled from six to two.
doorcountydailynews.com
Cooler temperatures bring up importance of chimney safety
Cooler temperatures are here in Door County, and there are things you should do before you use your fireplace or wood furnace for the first time in several months. The National Weather Service is predicting overnight lows to be in the mid-40s to low 50s, possibly inspiring you to throw a couple of logs on the fire. Gibraltar Fire Chief Andy Bertges suggests you take preventative steps before you spark a flame.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Health Department Looks to Help During Recovery Month
On top of being Mental Health Awareness Month September is Recovery Month. The Manitowoc County Health Department is doing its part in helping people get the help they need in their battle against drug and alcohol addiction. Jenny Gleichner, a Public Health Nurse with the Health Department explains. “We are...
seehafernews.com
DWD Praises Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for Work Done with Fast Forward Grant
The Department of Workforce Development is praising Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for the work they did with the Fast Forward Grant. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO, Sachin Shivaram, to tour the facility and a new training center made possible through a Wisconsin Fast Forward grant of nearly $194,000.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District Leads Country with Manufacturing Job Opportunities
To say manufacturing is a big industry in Wisconsin would be a big understatement. In Manitowoc alone, major companies have been expanding here because of the workforce, including AMMO Inc, which just held a ribbon cutting this week for their 160,000 square foot facility. Chris Grawien , the District Policy...
doorcountydailynews.com
Linda Carol Wilke
Linda Carol Wilke, 68 of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Bridge Care Nursing Home in Kewaunee. Linda was born Christmas Eve in 1953, the daughter of the late Henry George and Jeannette Alice (Grimberg) Wilke. Linda was a familiar face at the Sunshine House in Sturgeon...
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee County to host back to school vaccination clinic
If your children need to get vaccinated for school, the Kewaunee County Public Health Department has you covered. The department will host free Back to School vaccination clinics on Thursday, September 29th, and Thursday, October 13th. DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis), Polio, Hepatitis B, MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), Varicella, and Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) are the vaccines that are available for school requirements. Your kids can also get vaccinated for influenza, HPV (human papillomavirus), and meningitis. The clinic is available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds Expo Hall.
