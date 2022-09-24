Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilization” in the Ukraine war has triggered mass protests throughout the country and launched an exodus of Russian citizens fearing the draft. Many who previously supported Putin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine are now having second thoughts. But with the price of airline tickets skyrocketing and flights to the few destinations still available to Russians fully booked, hundreds of thousands have fled across land borders into Georgia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia, where visas aren’t required for Russian citizens. Traffic jams are stretching for many kilometres and it’s taking as long as 48 hours to...

