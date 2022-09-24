ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Man stabbed to death in north Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man on Monday night. About 9 p.m., police responding to a report of an injured person in the area near North 27th and West Luke avenues found Bruce Daniels, 33, with stab wounds, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Daniels died at the scene, according to the department. ...
PHOENIX, AZ

