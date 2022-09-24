Read full article on original website
San Diego Union-Tribune
Defense witness says she saw different sailor running from scene of suspected ship arson
Navy investigator testified the service stopped investigating second suspect when the sailor was discharged from Navy
Man stabbed to death in north Phoenix
Phoenix police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man on Monday night. About 9 p.m., police responding to a report of an injured person in the area near North 27th and West Luke avenues found Bruce Daniels, 33, with stab wounds, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Daniels died at the scene, according to the department. ...
Phoenix police looking for woman who was seen in a fight with her boyfriend
Phoenix police is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was seen in a fight with her boyfriend. Police are attempting to find her to make sure she wasn't harmed. The department urged anyone who knows the whereabouts of 43-year-old Vanessa Marie Evans to contact the department at 602-262-6141. ...
