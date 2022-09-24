ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

thecharlotteweekly.com

Metro Diner serving up Reuben for anniversary

CHARLOTTE – Celebrating its 30th anniversary with a rotation of beloved dishes that put the restaurant on the map, Metro Diner is now serving up a classic Reuben stacked with deli-sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread. This sandwich is available...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Carolina Balloon Festival Returns To Charlotte Area After 2 Years

Make sure to take a few minutes to look to the sky the weekend of October 14th-16th. You may just see some hot air balloons. That’s because the Carolina Balloon Festival is returning for the first time in two years. The festival takes place near the Satesville Regional Airport (260 Hangar Drive, Statesville, NC 28677). The weekend festivities include live music on the main stage, tethered balloon rides, an Artisan Village, Kids Zone, NC wine & craft beer garden, festival food, and more. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the picturesque views of the balloon launches which take place in the early morning and late afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Free drag show and comedy showcase at NoDa Company Canteen at Camp North End

NoDa Company Canteen, in the Boileryard of Camp North End, 1824 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, is a new destination for visitors to Camp North End. It’s an indoor and outdoor bar, with the tropical-themed outdoor patio providing a great vantage point for people-watching and enjoying the entertainment at Camp North End.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Kannapolis police searching for kid who's great at coloring

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Creative kids unite! The Kannapolis Police Department is holding a children's coloring contest. Children who live in Kannapolis and are between the ages of 4 and 10 are asked to print the designated coloring page online here and color it using any type of coloring material they'd like.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Lights, Camera, Birkdale — free outdoor movie Oct 15

Birkdale Village, 8712 Lindholm Drive, Huntersville, will be presenting Light, Camera, Birkdale, on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at 7 p.m. This is a free outdoor movie series. Check out this big list of outdoor movies coming up around Charlotte!. The movie this time will be Hocus Pocus. It will be...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

What Does M&M Stand For?

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Most people aren’t sure of what M&M stands for. But now people are learning that the two M’s actually stand for the names of the two men who created the candy– Mars and Murrie. Lots of people thought the M’s represented the mmmm sound that describes how delicious the chocolate candy is.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Charlotte FC Block Party Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Charlotte FC is presenting Charlotte FC Block Party Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Wednesday, September 28th, 2022, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at the future site of their training facility and headquarters, 8600 McAlpine Park Drive, Charlotte, NC. September 15th to October 15th, 2022, is Hispanic Heritage Month. Learn about...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

York County dogs rescued from dogfighting

WBTV's Lowell Rose talked to experts including our Chief meteorologist about threat of flooding in our area. Pink Cupcake Walk and Taste of Charlotte postponed a week. According to organizers, Taste of Charlotte will now be held from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 and the Pink Cupcake Walk will take place on Oct. 8, all at Truist Field.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Breakaway Charlotte is this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Breakaway Music Festival is coming to the zMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, beginning September 30th and going through October 1st. The weekend will be full of exciting music. The musical performances to look forward to include: Kygo, Illenium, Tiësto, Quinn XCII, John...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
STATESVILLE, NC

