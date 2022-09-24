ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

247Sports

Former UW Quarterback Hugh Millen 'really really bullish' on Kalen DeBoer

Former Washington quarterback Hugh Millen, a long-time Seattle sports media personality, has come out with some strong talk regarding first-year Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer. "It's the second-most intriguing question of my life, age 58, is how to coach having played for four Hall of Fame coaches at the NFL...
SEATTLE, WA
realdawghuskies.com

Washington Builds Recruiting Momentum, Sends More Offers After Thumping Stanford

Football and recruiting is all about momentum and the Washington Huskies have it right now both on the football field and on the recruiting trail. A week after capitalizing on nationally televised victory over the Michigan State Spartans, Washington secured the commitments of two 2024 players. Now, on the heels of its 4-0 start Washington is seizing the momentum and have sent out two fresh offers over the weekend.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

UCLA football offering ticket promotions ahead of Washington game amid sagging attendance at Rose Bowl

Amid sagging attendance figures at the Rose Bowl stadium, UCLA is offering ticket promotions for Friday night's Week 5 clash between the Bruins (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) and No. 15 Washington (4-0, 1-0). UCLA is coming off a 45-17 rout of Colorado in its first road game of the season, while Washington's trip to Southern California will mark the Huskies' first contest away from Seattle this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cohaitungchi.com

10 Best Hikes near North Bend that aren’t Mt Si

The North Bend area has an abundance of wonderful hiking trails within an hours drive of the greater Seattle area. As a born and raised Seattleite, I’m sharing my favorite hikes near North Bend. This list does NOT include some of the famous (and extremely crowded) hikes in the area such as Mt Si, Little Si, Mailbox Peak and Rattlesnake Ledge. Each of these well known and busy trails have spectacular views and are worth doing, if you can find parking and deal with crowds (read my tips for finding less crowded hikes here). I’m passionate about helping people find new trails and new discoveries so let’s get to some of the other fantastic trails near North Bend.
NORTH BEND, WA
Nathan Hale
KUOW

Retired Seattle cop arrested after five-hour standoff in Mount Vernon, Wash.

A retired Seattle police officer surrendered in Mount Vernon on Tuesday morning after a five-hour standoff with police at a single-family residence there. Eugene Louis Schubeck III, the retired Seattle officer involved in the standoff, is infamous in Seattle police circles. In 2009, Schubeck was acting as a hostage negotiator when he shot the man he was speaking with in the jaw.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Is At $110k Median Income

This maybe why so many around the country think everyone in Seattle is rich. Census data shows that Seattle’s median household income is $110,000. Seattle ranked third for income among the 50 most-populous U.S. cities, behind San Jose and San Francisco, California. On the bottom, Cleveland’s median income was at $36,600 with Detroit and Memphis joining in as the bottom three.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Nearly 40% of U.S. adults have strong feelings about Seattle

Is Seattle considered a desirable place to live? With our beautiful natural scenery, outdoorsy lifestyle and temperate climate, I've always thought so. But these days, not everyone seems to conjure up such positive associations with the city. In fact, a new national survey suggests Seattle may have become one of...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle is ... thirsty? Yep, I said it.

The word "thirsty" generally means "feeling thirst" or being "deficient in moisture," like "parched." As in "Seattle is very thirsty right now," which is headline I wrote about how the Seattle-Tacoma area just experienced the driest summer on record. But it can also mean other things. The New York Times...
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Washington

While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
SEATTLE, WA
territorysupply.com

10 Enchantingly Romantic Getaways Near Seattle, Washington

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Trade the chaotic streets of Seattle for the serenity of a romantic getaway in one of the country’s most beautiful regions. Outside of Seattle lies...
SEATTLE, WA
hackaday.com

Animated LED Arrows Point The Way

Visitors at the Garden D’Lights in Bellevue, Washington had a problem. While touring the holiday lights show, they kept straying off the path. The event organizers tried some simple LED arrows, but they were just more points of light among a sea filled with them. This is when [Eric Gunnerson] was asked to help out. He’s apparently had some experience with LED animations, even cooking up a simple descriptor language for writing animations driven by an ESP32. To make the intended path obvious, he turned to a PVC board with 50 embedded WS2812 pixels –RGB controllable LEDs. The control box was a USB power adapter and an ESP8266, very carefully waterproofed and connected to the string of pixels. The backer board is painted black, to complete the hardware. Stick around after the inevitable break, to get a look at the final.
BELLEVUE, WA

