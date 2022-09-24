Read full article on original website
Related
Huskies Connect with a Second DeBoer, Making for a Proud Dad
Coach's daughter, Alexis, commits to UW softball program.
247Sports
Former UW Quarterback Hugh Millen 'really really bullish' on Kalen DeBoer
Former Washington quarterback Hugh Millen, a long-time Seattle sports media personality, has come out with some strong talk regarding first-year Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer. "It's the second-most intriguing question of my life, age 58, is how to coach having played for four Hall of Fame coaches at the NFL...
realdawghuskies.com
Washington Builds Recruiting Momentum, Sends More Offers After Thumping Stanford
Football and recruiting is all about momentum and the Washington Huskies have it right now both on the football field and on the recruiting trail. A week after capitalizing on nationally televised victory over the Michigan State Spartans, Washington secured the commitments of two 2024 players. Now, on the heels of its 4-0 start Washington is seizing the momentum and have sent out two fresh offers over the weekend.
Scottre Humphrey, Rainier Beach 3-star running back, adds new offer, hoping for more
Rainier Beach High School (Washington) star Scottre Humphrey is one of the top running backs in the state of Washington. And until recently the physical 5-foot-11, 210-pound ball-carrier held a lone offer from Portland State. Last week, however, Humphrey added to his offer sheet with a new ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UW's Ulofoshio Likely Won't Return to Play Before November
Husky cornerback Mishael Powell has been ruled out for a second consecutive week.
Huskies Bump Up 3 Spots in AP Poll for Highest Ranking in 3 Seasons
The UW is one of four Pac-12 teams in the Top 25.
247Sports
UCLA football offering ticket promotions ahead of Washington game amid sagging attendance at Rose Bowl
Amid sagging attendance figures at the Rose Bowl stadium, UCLA is offering ticket promotions for Friday night's Week 5 clash between the Bruins (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) and No. 15 Washington (4-0, 1-0). UCLA is coming off a 45-17 rout of Colorado in its first road game of the season, while Washington's trip to Southern California will mark the Huskies' first contest away from Seattle this year.
cohaitungchi.com
10 Best Hikes near North Bend that aren’t Mt Si
The North Bend area has an abundance of wonderful hiking trails within an hours drive of the greater Seattle area. As a born and raised Seattleite, I’m sharing my favorite hikes near North Bend. This list does NOT include some of the famous (and extremely crowded) hikes in the area such as Mt Si, Little Si, Mailbox Peak and Rattlesnake Ledge. Each of these well known and busy trails have spectacular views and are worth doing, if you can find parking and deal with crowds (read my tips for finding less crowded hikes here). I’m passionate about helping people find new trails and new discoveries so let’s get to some of the other fantastic trails near North Bend.
RELATED PEOPLE
KUOW
Retired Seattle cop arrested after five-hour standoff in Mount Vernon, Wash.
A retired Seattle police officer surrendered in Mount Vernon on Tuesday morning after a five-hour standoff with police at a single-family residence there. Eugene Louis Schubeck III, the retired Seattle officer involved in the standoff, is infamous in Seattle police circles. In 2009, Schubeck was acting as a hostage negotiator when he shot the man he was speaking with in the jaw.
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Is At $110k Median Income
This maybe why so many around the country think everyone in Seattle is rich. Census data shows that Seattle’s median household income is $110,000. Seattle ranked third for income among the 50 most-populous U.S. cities, behind San Jose and San Francisco, California. On the bottom, Cleveland’s median income was at $36,600 with Detroit and Memphis joining in as the bottom three.
Chronicle
Western Washington in for More Heat, Smoke Before Cooldown and Chance of Rain
Fire and smoke season is not quite over yet in Western Washington. Another red flag warning for fire danger is in effect for the Cascades on Monday because of the dry, warm winds blowing into Western Washington from the east and a little atmospheric instability, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
Yakima Herald Republic
Nearly 40% of U.S. adults have strong feelings about Seattle
Is Seattle considered a desirable place to live? With our beautiful natural scenery, outdoorsy lifestyle and temperate climate, I've always thought so. But these days, not everyone seems to conjure up such positive associations with the city. In fact, a new national survey suggests Seattle may have become one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Westbound I-90 bridge to Seattle now closed all weekend due to ‘extreme traffic conditions’
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation has now closed all lanes of the westbound Interstate 90 bridge from Mercer Island to Seattle in hope of relieving some of the congestion experienced by travelers on both I-90 and Interstate 405. WSDOT says the decision for the...
KUOW
Seattle is ... thirsty? Yep, I said it.
The word "thirsty" generally means "feeling thirst" or being "deficient in moisture," like "parched." As in "Seattle is very thirsty right now," which is headline I wrote about how the Seattle-Tacoma area just experienced the driest summer on record. But it can also mean other things. The New York Times...
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
Chronicle
Washington Is Stuck With a Travel Nurse Dilemma, Pitting Care Against Costs
When Kevin Saavedra landed at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center in February, it became the sixth hospital he's worked at in less than three years. He drives from place to place, his two Rottweilers in tow, and has a growing list of states he'd be eager to return to. Saavedra is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is The Best Dive Bar In Washington
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.
territorysupply.com
10 Enchantingly Romantic Getaways Near Seattle, Washington
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Trade the chaotic streets of Seattle for the serenity of a romantic getaway in one of the country’s most beautiful regions. Outside of Seattle lies...
hackaday.com
Animated LED Arrows Point The Way
Visitors at the Garden D’Lights in Bellevue, Washington had a problem. While touring the holiday lights show, they kept straying off the path. The event organizers tried some simple LED arrows, but they were just more points of light among a sea filled with them. This is when [Eric Gunnerson] was asked to help out. He’s apparently had some experience with LED animations, even cooking up a simple descriptor language for writing animations driven by an ESP32. To make the intended path obvious, he turned to a PVC board with 50 embedded WS2812 pixels –RGB controllable LEDs. The control box was a USB power adapter and an ESP8266, very carefully waterproofed and connected to the string of pixels. The backer board is painted black, to complete the hardware. Stick around after the inevitable break, to get a look at the final.
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
Comments / 0