STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE COBBLER
Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler made from scratch with fresh strawberries and bits of cream cheese. Sweet strawberry dessert that is delicious all year long!. We love cobbler. What’s not to like about a delicious dessert made with fruit that is super easy to make from scratch? Cobblers are made with a simple crust that tastes a little more like a cookie than pie. Add some fruit and bake. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream and everyone will love it! Make sure to try our Chocolate Cherry Cobbler, Snickerdoodle Apple Cobbler or our Easy Peach Cobbler made with a cake mix!
Simple Bread Pudding With Melted Ice Cream Sauce
Active Time 20 minutes Total Time 1 hour 5 minutes, plus cooling time. Bread pudding is a delicious and satisfying way to use up. , but it’s also an easy, crowd-pleasing dessert that’s worth making for a special occasion. I keep things simple here with brioche and a custard that’s gently spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg. Challah would also be a great option. The best bread for bread pudding is soft and tender—avoid using hearty sourdough or dense rye breads.
No-Churn Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe
If you are looking for a really easy way to make ice cream in the comfort of your own home, then look no further than this no-churn chocolate ice cream. There are so many things to love about this ice cream recipe, including the fact that it takes just a few easy steps. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this should be no problem to make.
Homemade dinner rolls
To me, there's almost nothing more tempting than a platter full of fresh homemade dinner rolls. I just absolutely love fresh bread! The fragrant scent of these rolls baking is always so gratifying, and when they're done baking, the taste is absolutely satisfying!
Apple Dumplings With Bourbon-Caramel Sauce
You've made apple pie, you're sick of apple cakes, but you still want to make a delicious apple dessert that uses the best of the fall apples. Our solution? Apple Dumplings. This easy baked apple dessert starts with store-bought pie dough, and with a bit of pinching makes juicy old-fashioned apple dumplings with a new school twist: Bourbon-Caramel Sauce. The bourbon adds hints of vanilla to the sweet and slightly bitter caramel sauce. These dumplings are best served hot out of the oven with a cold scoop of vanilla ice cream, but even eaten on their own, they're a gooey, warm bundle of fall that isn't just another pie.
The Comforting Dish That Ree Drummond Calls Her 'Life'
Ree Drummond has made many a delish dish in her time. According to Parade, the chef better known as The Pioneer Woman's cooking is inspired by her mother and mother-in-law. What started as a fun way to release stress via writing a food blog turned into a way to embrace her new status as an "accidental country girl," which she adopted when she started dating her now-husband Ladd (via The New Yorker). That venture led her to host an incredibly successful Food Network show, author cookbooks, and accomplish much more within the food world.
How to Make Sweetened Condensed Milk
With only a few ingredients, you can make delicious homemade sweetened condensed milk. It takes a little time, but after just a taste, you’ll know it’s worth it. To make sweetened condensed milk, milk is heated long enough for much of the water to evaporate. That water content is replaced with sugar, so what’s left is a concentrated milk with ultra-rich texture and sweet flavor. Use it in any recipe that calls for the luxurious ingredient. (See below for some ideas.)
I'm a dietitian who spends $50 a week at Trader Joe's. Here are 13 things I love to buy.
As an expert on nutrition who shops on a budget, I buy lentils, tortellini, tomato soup, shaved steak, salsa, and chardonnay from the store.
Martha Stewart’s One-Pot Dinner Is the Perfect Dish for a Mess-Free & Cozy Fall Evening
Fall is finally here! It’s time to break out the sweaters, pumpkin-spice lattes, and spooky movies to binge! But with any perfect season, you need the perfect cozy dishes — and Martha Stewart’s stew is exactly what we’re looking for. On Sept 24, Stewart uploaded a...
Hot Deals at Hershey’s Candy!
Today only, Amazon is offering some hot deals on Hershey’s candy! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this KIT KAT Milk Chocolate Snack Size Wafer Candy Bars, 66 pieces for just $8.24 right now!. Get this Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar by Lily’s Sweets, 12 pack for just...
Choco-Buttermilk Cake with Frosting
This choco-buttermilk cake with chocolate frosting is so rich, soft, creamy and very delicious! It is so easy to make, it will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Surprise your family or friends with this creamy cake and serve with a cup of coffee or ice tea for great enjoyment! Here is the recipe:
Light and Crispy Almond Flour Waffles
If you’re counting carbs, yet find yourself yearning for weekend waffles, almond flour is just the ticket. One ounce of almond flour contains approximately 5.6 grams of carbs compared to the roughly 21 grams found in all-purpose wheat flour. Although it’s made from nuts, finely ground almond flour is light enough that with a few classic waffle tricks of the trade, like gently folding whipped egg whites into the batter, you can achieve the coveted airy texture of traditional waffles with relative ease. Because there’s zero wheat used to make the batter, that means these waffles are also gluten-free.
Quick Pineapple Pie
Pineapple pie is an easy recipe with a creamy, refreshing, and delicious taste. You can prepare it for the weekend and enjoy a slice of this amazing pineapple pie along with a nice glass of Pina colada cocktail and feel the sun! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Peanut butter milkshakes are easy-to-swallow choice for seniors
For seniors with chewing, swallowing or appetite problems, milkshakes can be an excellent vehicle to encourage food consumption. This peanut butter milkshake is a great option for most seniors and can be easily adapted to their taste preferences and nutrient needs. While still a sweet delight, this milkshake uses a...
Manhattan Chocolate Banana Butter Cake
A dream dessert for all chocolate lovers, this Manhattan chocolate banana butter cake with dark chocolate ganache is so rich, super moist, silky and creamy. An ideal dessert for each occasion, especially parties – because everybody loves chocolate! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 1/ cups...
How to Freeze Carrots to Use Later in Soups, Stews, and Even Cake
While some markets sell individual carrots, this hearty, healthy root vegetable is more commonly sold in bags or bunches — go for bunches with greens attached, a good sign of freshness and flavor. Buying in bulk can save you money and, if kept in a cool, dark place, carrots...
Chocolate Pots de Crème
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Pots de crème is a French dessert that dates back to the 17th century and translates to "pots of cream" in French. Pots de crème refers to both the lidded vessel the custard is baked in and the custard itself. Originally, the custard was baked in ornate porcelain cups, but these days, the custard is usually baked in small ramekins. This decadent dessert is served chilled, spooned right out of the container it was baked in. Whipped cream is also commonly served on top.
Apple Pie Skillet Cake
If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
Turtle Magic Bars
A twist on a classic, these Turtle Magic Bars are a fun and flavorful treat with chocolate, caramel and pecans. These bars are always a hit!. This dessert is inspired by turtle candy. If you aren't familiar, "turtles" are chocolate candies with pecans, chocolate and caramel and they look like little turtles - hence the name. These Turtle Magic Bars have all of those favorite flavors! Chocolate, caramel and pecans top off a buttery shortbread crust and sweetened condensed milk help sweeten this up and hold it all together. This Turtle Magic Bar recipe definitely needs to be added to your dessert rotation!
