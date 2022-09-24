Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

Every week we ask our writers to weigh in on what they think will happen with the next Ohio State football game. They don’t always get it right but do pretty well when it comes to putting aside all the biases and preconceived notions that can come from being on the Buckeye side of things.

This week, OSU hosts Wisconsin for both teams’ first Big Ten conference game of the year. The Badgers always seem to play Ohio State close and bring the physicality that will test the toughness and grit of this year’s squad again.

So what do Phil, Mark, and Josh think about what this Donnybrook in the ‘Shoe at night will look like? Here is what each of them says individually about the blackout affair.

Phil Harrison, Publisher/Editor and Featured Writer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 06: Corey Smith #84 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is tackled by the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Prediction

I don’t buy this game being a blowout like many have forecast, including Vegas. Wisconsin will try to turn this into an ugly contest with a lot of ball control and defense. It’ll work a little bit, but there are just too many weapons for the Badgers to finish the deal. Add that to the injuries in the secondary, and C.J. Stroud and the receivers will be able to make enough big plays (healthy or not) to win a hard-fought affair in the ‘Shoe.

Score

Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 21

Mark Russell, Featured Writer

The Prediction

I get it, running the ball is Wisconsin’s bread and butter and they’ve done it consistently better than anyone in the past 20-plus years. Allen may get loose for a couple of bigger runs, but the defense will do its part to contain the running game.

While the Badgers will limit the time of possession for the Buckeye offense, C.J. Stroud and company will have no trouble continuing to find the endzone. Ohio State takes care of business and black out the Badgers to move to 4-0.

Score

Ohio State 42, Wisconsin 20

Josh Keatley, Featured Writer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 06: Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball in the first quarter of the Big Ten Championship against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Prediction

This Wisconsin team has great linebackers, a great offensive line, and a good stable of running backs, but the defense is not built to stop the Ohio State offense and the Badgers offense is not built to keep up. Ohio State will extend its win streak against the Badgers to nine this season with ease.

Score

Ohio State 42, Wisconsin 21

