Military

Newsweek

Putin's Allies Are Starting to Turn on Ukraine War

As Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in late February sparked widespread criticism and sanctions, several countries maintained ties with Russia, or at least did not outright condemn the attack. But as the war has stretched on for more than seven months and recent Ukrainian counteroffensives have increased hope...
Vladimir Putin
Newsweek

Russia Loses More Ground in Donetsk After Missing Putin's Hard Deadline

Ukrainian troops have retaken control of a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, chipping away further at Russian-held territory after President Vladimir Putin's army failed to meet his deadline to take more ground in the region, Ukraine said Friday. Oleksiy Gromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the...
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Top Cheerleaders Panic Over Russian Army ‘Mutiny’

Russia’s “partial mobilization” cast another shadow on the already dire situation its Armed Forces are facing in Ukraine. The situation is so grotesque that even Russian President Vladimir Putin’s biggest cheerleaders find themselves trashing the way the mobilization is being conducted.Top pro-Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov and head of RT Margarita Simonyan spent much of the broadcast of the state TV show Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov complaining about the issues with the mobilization. Solovyov said, “There are panicked calls on my phone, on Margarita’s phone, which shows that a number of people involved have forgotten how to do their jobs.”Simonyan...
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Fox News

The pact with Putin's been broken

It’s not that the fear has gone, according to Maria Kuznetsova of OVD-info, a Russian human rights group that tracks arrests and detentions. But the unwritten deal with the devil has been breached. That explains why after months of inscrutable behavior by the Russian masses, visibly angry people took to the streets on Wednesday in dozens of cities across the country, chanting, essentially, "down with war."
Newsweek

Top Putin Ally Keeping Forces Away From Russia's Mobilization

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is not planning to mobilize his forces despite a partial mobilization in Russia. Lukashenko told reporters on Friday that Belarus' opponents were speculating that the country could announce a similar draft, but this is false, according to Belarusian state-owned news agency BelTA. It was not immediately clear who the Belarusian president was referring to in saying that opponents had been spreading mobilization rumors. Newsweek reached out to Belarus' Foreign Ministry for clarification.
Newsweek

Ukraine's Zelensky Lays Out Five Conditions for Peace With Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday outlined to world leaders his five non-negotiable conditions to achieve peace with Russia, nearly seven months into the war that has seen thousands killed. Speaking in a pre-recorded video message broadcast to the UN General Assembly in New York, Zelensky called for Russia to...
The Hill

Attacks mount in Russia after Putin troop mobilization

A number of attacks on Russian authorities have been reported since President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a partial call-up of troops to join his struggling seven-month war in Ukraine. In a statement on Monday, Russian authorities said that a 25-year-old male individual opened fire at a military registration and...
Newsweek

Ukraine Destroys Iranian-Made 'Kamikaze' Drone Used by Russia: Video

Ukraine's military has shared a video that it says shows the destruction of an Iranian-made "kamikaze" drone used by Russia. The Iranian "Shahed-136" drones have been increasingly used by Russia as part of a recent effort to ramp up air attacks in Ukraine. The Air Force Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces shared a video to Facebook on Friday that it says shows one of the drones exploding midair in the Dnipropetrovsk region, about 60 miles northeast of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 214 of the invasion

More than 730 people were detained across Russia at the latest protests against the country’s mobilisation decree, a rights group said, three days after president Vladimir Putin ordered the country’s first military draft since the second world war. The independent OVD-Info protest monitoring group said it was aware of detentions in 32 cities, from St Petersburg to Siberia. Unsanctioned rallies are illegal under Russian law, which also forbids any activity considered to defame the armed forces.
