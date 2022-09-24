Read full article on original website
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Putin's Allies Are Starting to Turn on Ukraine War
As Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in late February sparked widespread criticism and sanctions, several countries maintained ties with Russia, or at least did not outright condemn the attack. But as the war has stretched on for more than seven months and recent Ukrainian counteroffensives have increased hope...
Fact Check: Does Video Show Chinese Military Convoys at Russian Border?
Video of Chinese tanks "near the Russian border" claimed to be part of strike against "Evil NATO," while others speculated it was a sign of imminent invasion.
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Russia Loses More Ground in Donetsk After Missing Putin's Hard Deadline
Ukrainian troops have retaken control of a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, chipping away further at Russian-held territory after President Vladimir Putin's army failed to meet his deadline to take more ground in the region, Ukraine said Friday. Oleksiy Gromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the...
Putin’s Top Cheerleaders Panic Over Russian Army ‘Mutiny’
Russia’s “partial mobilization” cast another shadow on the already dire situation its Armed Forces are facing in Ukraine. The situation is so grotesque that even Russian President Vladimir Putin’s biggest cheerleaders find themselves trashing the way the mobilization is being conducted.Top pro-Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov and head of RT Margarita Simonyan spent much of the broadcast of the state TV show Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov complaining about the issues with the mobilization. Solovyov said, “There are panicked calls on my phone, on Margarita’s phone, which shows that a number of people involved have forgotten how to do their jobs.”Simonyan...
Video Shows Old Russian Tanks Taken Out of Storage to Be Used in Ukraine
Russia has taken out more of its Soviet-era tanks from storage to be deployed in the Ukraine war as the conflict reaches its seventh month, a video circulating on social media appears to show. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, shared a clip on his Twitter page...
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Fox News
The pact with Putin's been broken
It’s not that the fear has gone, according to Maria Kuznetsova of OVD-info, a Russian human rights group that tracks arrests and detentions. But the unwritten deal with the devil has been breached. That explains why after months of inscrutable behavior by the Russian masses, visibly angry people took to the streets on Wednesday in dozens of cities across the country, chanting, essentially, "down with war."
Fox News
Ukrainian forces push into Donetsk, fighting Russia for territory it considers 'essential' to win: UK intel
Ukrainian forces have pushed into Russian-occupied areas in northern Donetsk in a move the U.K. defense ministry on Friday said is "putting pressure on territory Russia considers essential to its war aims." Fighting in northern Donestk has been described as "ongoing," as Ukrainian forces launch a counteroffensive on the town...
Ukrainian Forces Destroy 3 Russian Tank Crews in Forest Ambush: Video
Ukrainian forces attacked three Russian "Tiger" tanks and burned another vehicle in a forest in the critical Donetsk region on Monday, according to a video shared by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ambushed the...
Top Putin Ally Keeping Forces Away From Russia's Mobilization
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is not planning to mobilize his forces despite a partial mobilization in Russia. Lukashenko told reporters on Friday that Belarus' opponents were speculating that the country could announce a similar draft, but this is false, according to Belarusian state-owned news agency BelTA. It was not immediately clear who the Belarusian president was referring to in saying that opponents had been spreading mobilization rumors. Newsweek reached out to Belarus' Foreign Ministry for clarification.
Ukraine's Zelensky Lays Out Five Conditions for Peace With Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday outlined to world leaders his five non-negotiable conditions to achieve peace with Russia, nearly seven months into the war that has seen thousands killed. Speaking in a pre-recorded video message broadcast to the UN General Assembly in New York, Zelensky called for Russia to...
Attacks mount in Russia after Putin troop mobilization
A number of attacks on Russian authorities have been reported since President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a partial call-up of troops to join his struggling seven-month war in Ukraine. In a statement on Monday, Russian authorities said that a 25-year-old male individual opened fire at a military registration and...
Ukraine's New U.S.-Made NASAMS Defense System Compared to Russia's S-400
Successful lobbying by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has led to his country receiving National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) from the United States, drawing comparisons to Russia's own S-400 missile system. On August 24, the U.S. Department of Defense announced that six additional NASAMS with extra munitions were part of...
‘A way to get rid of us’: Crimean Tatars decry Russia’s mobilisation
Rights activists in Crimea say Russia’s mobilisation drive in the occupied peninsula is disproportionately targeting Crimean Tatars, an ethnic group that has largely opposed Russian rule since the area was annexed in 2014. “Everywhere, in every town, I am hearing that the majority of those mobilised are Crimean Tatars,...
Mobilized Russians Asking How to 'Surrender' Through Hotline: Official
A Ukrainian official says Russia has used up all conscripts in two separatist provinces and that newly mobilized troops are already waving the white flag.
Ukraine Destroys Iranian-Made 'Kamikaze' Drone Used by Russia: Video
Ukraine's military has shared a video that it says shows the destruction of an Iranian-made "kamikaze" drone used by Russia. The Iranian "Shahed-136" drones have been increasingly used by Russia as part of a recent effort to ramp up air attacks in Ukraine. The Air Force Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces shared a video to Facebook on Friday that it says shows one of the drones exploding midair in the Dnipropetrovsk region, about 60 miles northeast of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 214 of the invasion
More than 730 people were detained across Russia at the latest protests against the country’s mobilisation decree, a rights group said, three days after president Vladimir Putin ordered the country’s first military draft since the second world war. The independent OVD-Info protest monitoring group said it was aware of detentions in 32 cities, from St Petersburg to Siberia. Unsanctioned rallies are illegal under Russian law, which also forbids any activity considered to defame the armed forces.
