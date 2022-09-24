The end of the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Toronto's condo market significantly, with data showing that units are now more expensive than they were in the past few years. Bullpen Research & Consulting Inc and TorontoRentals.com report that this August, on average, landlords and owners were asking for $2,963 per month to lease a condo in the city. This marks a 43% increase from the $2,100 per month residents were paying in 2021.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO