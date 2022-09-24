ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity

All Of Canada's Travel Restrictions Are Ending & Here's Everything You Should Know

For the first time in over two years, travellers will face no COVID-19 travel restrictions in Canada. On Monday, September 26, the federal government confirmed rumours that travel rules in Canada would be scrapped starting on Saturday. Speaking during a press conference, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced, "We are removing...
TRAVEL
Narcity

CBSA Union Says There Could Be 'Significant Delays' At The Border When Restrictions Are Lifted

The union representing Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers has revealed that there could be "significant delays" when Canada's travel restrictions are lifted. During a House of Commons committee meeting on September 27, officials joined to talk about the potential impacts of ArriveCAN on certain sectors following the announcement that travel rules are changing.
IMMIGRATION
FOXBusiness

Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion

A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Narcity

Average Rent For A Toronto Condo Is Around $3K A Month & It's 43% More Than It Was In 2021

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Toronto's condo market significantly, with data showing that units are now more expensive than they were in the past few years. Bullpen Research & Consulting Inc and TorontoRentals.com report that this August, on average, landlords and owners were asking for $2,963 per month to lease a condo in the city. This marks a 43% increase from the $2,100 per month residents were paying in 2021.
REAL ESTATE
Narcity

Canada Post Jobs Are Available Across Alberta & Some Pay Over $22 An Hour

Canada Post has a ton of jobs up for grabs in Alberta at the moment and most of them pay way more than minimum wage. Canada's postal service has positions available all over the province and you could get a job as a letter carrier, a postal clerk or even a postmaster at your own location.
JOBS

