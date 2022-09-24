Atlantic Cape offering aviation and career development college credit course for Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City teens

Read full article on original website
Two students of the late, great and yes legendary Malcom Perkins have advised that the Ninja Academy in Ventnor City, New Jersey closed this past Sunday, September 25, 2022 after 46 years in operation. Grand Master Malcolm S. Perkins, Esquire passed away on October 6, 2014, yet his legacy and...
Just as last year when thunderstorms threatened, Thursday’s afternoon downpours stopped and the sun shone on the Run For The Fallen, paying tribute to those members of the United States military who died during wars over the past two decades. Driving rain and gusty winds slowed but didn’t deter...
Several people in the eastern portion of Atlantic County reported feeling the ground shake Tuesday afternoon. The event happened just after 1 PM based on posts on social media posts. Officially, no earthquakes were reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. In fact, the nearest earthquake today was earlier this morning...
Jeeps will be displayed on the Boardwalk on Saturday, and runners will take over on Sunday for two traditional events: the Fall New Jersey Jeep Invasion and the OCNJ Half Marathon. About 500Jeepswill roll down the boardwalk on Saturday, Oct. 1 and remain on display in lines that stretch from...
ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man is charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of a man whose body was found in a room at Ocean Casino Resort last week. Andrew Osborne, 34, was arrested in Philadelphia as a result of an investigation into the stabbing Friday afternoon, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
One municipality in Cape May County is beginning to take action following a deadly, unsanctioned car rally this past weekend. Officials in Middle Township say they are already participating in a multi-agency investigation and are, "exploring possible ordinances like those enacted by Ocean City, Md., following similar gatherings." Mayor Tim...
Atlantic City Arts Foundation’s 8th Annual Chalk About AC kicks off at 9 am on Saturday, October 8th at ten community partner locations across Atlantic City. When Chalk About AC launched in 2015, participants were sent across the 48 blocks of Atlantic City to create art, engage the community, and share positive messages for and about our city. This year we are bringing that city-wide energy back, partnering with 10 local businesses to offer chalk pick-up sites throughout the city and encourage teams to chalk in every ward.
WANT TO BREAK INTO THE CANNABIS INDUSTRY? Attend the Real Cannabis Entrepreneur LIVE Conference 2022!!! Oct 21-22nd (Newark, NJ) 20+ ELITE cannabis entrepreneurs teach their closely guarded secrets & step-by-step DIY blueprints on how to launch your cannabiz TODAY. WHY ATTEND?. 👉 20+ Speakers. 👉 800+ Attendees. 👉...
NEW JERSEY - If you're craving some steak, New Jersey is your state. You can find some of the best steakhouses in the state. The meat is delicious, and you can't go wrong with a trip to a steakhouse in New Jersey. Whether you're on a budget or have a large appetite, there are plenty of choices for a great meal.
It's back to having a single location for Water Dog restaurant. The popular smoked meats and poke bowl restaurant announced on its Instagram page Saturday that they have closed its location in Bally's Atlantic City. The Original Water Dog Smokehouse, on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor, opened in 2019 and immediately...
Local Italian-American organizations urged the Toms River Regional school district this week to reverse a decision to eliminate Columbus Day as a school holiday, saying the move is an insult to their heritage. The district’s school calendar, approved over the summer, made Columbus Day a regular school day. Students in...
Families suffering through the pain of losing a baby or a child gathered at Washington Lake Park in Gloucester County Saturday for a walk, to support one another.
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Weekend street racing at the Jersey Shore turned deadly and the community is demanding answers. The mayor of Wildwood is speaking out about the chaos in his town over the weekend.Officers identified the man under arrest as Gerald White of Pittsburgh.Investigators pinpoint this as being moments after the deadly collisions along Atlantic Avenue that killed Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle and Timothy Ogden of Clayton. An additional two people were hurt. Arrest papers allege White was with a group of some 500 that flooded the island Saturday.Videos show and eyewitnesses say the evening was marred by drag racing and...
Philadelphia, PA - There are many options if you're looking for a great place to eat steak in South Jersey. You can go to The Capital Grille in Cherry Hill or Chubby's Steakhouse in Gloucester City. You can also try Dar's Steaks in Haddon Township or Steak 38 Cafe in Cherry Hill.
Atlantic City Hall sources have confirmed that Mayor Marty Small will hold a press conference today, Tuesday, September 27 at 10:30 AM to address the upcoming November 8, 2022, General Election ballot question in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The voters of Atlantic City will decide if they would like to...
The old Blackwood National Bank in Gloucester Township is undergoing renovation inside and out and will be transformed into a creative community space. This building is kind of a local artifact, and has been around since 1911!. It hasn't been a bank for quite some time, but a few different...
According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, the driver of a 2003 Infiniti crashed into a 2014 Honda Civic and then two pedestrians.
An iconic structure at a former power plant between Atlantic and Cape May Counties is scheduled to be imploded later this week. As the long-term demolition project continues at the old B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, officials have announced that a 208-foot-tall cooling tower on the property is scheduled to be imploded this Thursday morning, September 29th, at 9:30.
The Anchorage Tavern is the oldest operated business establishment in Somers Point, New Jersey, (open) since 1874. That’s just an amazing record of endurance and longevity. Our Family has been pretty regular and satisfied customers of theirs for many years. It’s a great restaurant, demonstrating a consistent excellence in product and service.
