islandernews.com
Happening in October: Pink Floyd show at Miami’s Arsht Center
The Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts is bringing the U.K. to the U.S. with a world-renowned Pink Floyd tribute band, playing all of their greatest hits at a show part of the venue’s Live at Knight series. Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd is set to take place on...
miamionthecheap.com
Perez Art Museum Miami presents free floating film series
Pérez Art Museum Miami’s (PAMM) will present the Floating Films Series in collaboration with Ballyhoo Media on the evenings of October 6, November 3 and December 22, 2022. Films will be screened from the water and guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Events are free with RSVP. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Does not include access to galleries or museum.
cottagesgardens.com
Lil Wayne Drops His Modern Miami Mansion onto the Market
Lil Wayne is set to drop a new album this year, but for now, he’s dropping his Miami Beach property onto the market. The rapper bought this sleek modern back in 2018 for almost $17 million and just listed it for $29.5 million. The home, which has 110 feet of water frontage, sits within Miami Beach’s ultra-private gated community Allison Island. It wouldn’t be a surprise if images of the stunning home replay in your head.
islandernews.com
Rainy Tuesday Key Biscayne dining options Dining
With the impact on Hurricane Ian on the island - heavy rains and flooding - residents should be careful while venturing out to dine or pick up foods We suggest calling the restaurant ahead of time as hours of operations might change at our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this Tuesday September 27.
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne Car Week to feature the classics and the new futuristic
Combining vintage beauty with tomorrow's innovation is the best way organizers describe the second edition of Key Biscayne Car Week, set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Monaco Square and Village Green. The event kicks off with two-time Formula 1 world champion and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi driving the...
Marie Blachère French Bakery and Cafe is Coming to Miami
The bakery will offer made-to-order eats in a “Miami minute”
islandernews.com
On the healthier side of Key Biscayne dining
Make it a healthy start to your week by enjoying a healthier meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, September 26, 2022. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes Mondays that much more special. Looking for a healthier...
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian’s rain bands bring flooding to low-lying areas in Miami
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian’s rain bands flooded low-lying parts of Miami Tuesday, as the storm moved toward Florida. Downtown Miami saw localized flooding, with several inches of water underneath the Interstate 395 overpass over Biscayne Boulevard Tuesday morning. In Edgewater, some cars had water halfway up their wheels.
Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale
It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
WSVN-TV
Hotels, residential areas begin to experience flooding in Hollywood due to Ian and king tide
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Flooding has already begun in Hollywood as heavy rain brought by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian combined with king tides. On Tuesday, Rich Surdel rushed inside with his luggage to try and avoid the rain. “I’m down probably two to three times every month during...
miamitimesonline.com
DeAnne Connolly Graham dies
Lauded businesswoman DeAnne Connolly Graham, 66, whom we profiled on the cover of The Miami Times business section Sept. 7, has died. At the time of our profile, Connolly Graham told The Miami Times that she had been battling breast cancer since 2015, and although chemotherapy had put her disease in remission for a time, it had recently returned with a vengeance.
Click10.com
Trial continues for Mexican actor Pablo Lyle, charged in Miami road rage death
MIAMI – Tuesday was day two of the manslaughter trial of Pablo Lyle. The Mexican actor is charged in connection to a road rage incident in 2019 in which Lyle punched 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez. Hernandez later died from his injuries. On Tuesday, jurors heard from a first responder...
thenewtropic.com
Meet Cristina Bustamante and Ani Mezerhane, the pair behind Abuela’s Counter
Hey ladies! Introduce yourselves and tell New Tropic readers what it is that you do. We are Ani Mezerhane and Cristy Bustamante of Abuela’s Counter. We both come from large Cuban families filled with traditions and memories of fun gatherings filled with lots of food and love. Nothing makes us feel more connected to our Cuban roots than being in the kitchen and making meals for — and sometimes forcefully teaching our kids how — to prepare traditional Cuban food.
wlrn.org
Marjory Stoneman Douglas wanted her house to be a museum. Why is it taking so long?
Before her death in 1998 at the age of 108, the author and famed environmentalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas told friends she hoped her simple cottage in Coconut Grove would one day become an inspiration to others. Douglas had spent seven decades in the house tucked into the back of a...
WATCH: Florida man tries riding out Hurricane Ian in boat
A Florida man got ready to ride out Hurricane Ian in his boat Tuesday as seen in a video he posted on Twitter.
wflx.com
Cancellations, closures caused by Hurricane Ian
Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Okeechobee County public schools will be closed Wednesday. All classes at the University of South Florida have been canceled through Thursday, while classes at Florida State University...
communitynewspapers.com
Homestead Police Department to Host National Night Out to Connect with the Community
WHERE: Harris Field Pavilion, 1034 NE 8th St, Homestead, FL 33030. The Homestead Police Department will join more than 16,000 communities across the country when it hosts National Night Out on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 5pm to 9pm at the Harris Field Pavilion located at 1034 NE 8th St, Homestead, Florida. This free event aims to connect Homestead residents with law-enforcement that work hard to keep the community safe every day. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event will also feature food, music, and kids’ activities like bounce houses, as well as several community resources.
Click10.com
Zoo Miami to close ahead of Hurricane Ian
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Zoo Miami will temporarily close this week as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. The zoo will close to the public Tuesday and Wednesday, spokesperson Ron Magill said Monday. Although South Florida was out of the cone, Magill said the zoo was preparing for significant rain and...
islandernews.com
State of Emergency: With Ian’s outer bands hitting Key Biscayne, here is the latest update from the island
Even before the eye of Hurricane Ian had not yet entered the Gulf of Mexico, Village Manager Steve Williamson at noon Tuesday declared a State of Emergency in the Village, addressing concerns with the storm's nearly 500-mile width. Ian entered the Gulf as a strong Category 3, with winds of...
