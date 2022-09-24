ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Fans React to Craig Kimbrel's Latest Loss

The 2022 season has not gone the way the Dodgers and closer/former closer Craig Kimbrel envisioned. There’s your understatement of the day. Following last night’s walk-off by the Padres, the veteran now has lost 7 games in 13 decisions. He’s also racked up 5 blown saves and a 4.07 ERA over 59 outings.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Starts to Layout What Postseason Rotation Could Look Like

With 16 days remaining till Game 1 of the NLDS for your Los Angeles Dodgers, a lot of questions still remain. Will Tony Gonsolin or Dustin May be ready? Who will be on the postseason roster? Who will be in the closer role? One thing that remains clear to Dodgers Skipper Dave Roberts is that, barring any winner-take-all scenario, Julio and Kersh will be used more conventionally. LA Times beat writer, Jack Harris, shares what Doc said.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Closes In On Personal Hitting Goal

With the Dodgers’ win over the Cardinals on Sunday, the team has reached 106 wins for the second straight season to tie for the franchise record and march towards setting a new one. LA has also clinched home field advantage through the NLCS thanks to their All-Star studded and Cy Young/NL MVP hopefuls ringing throughout the roster.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Justin Turner Nominated for Bob Feller Act of Valor Award

Bob Feller was one of the best pitchers in baseball history, posting a 266-162 record with a 3.25 ERA for Cleveland in his 18-season career. We have to say “18-season career” instead of “18-year career,” because it took 21 years for Feller to play his 18 seasons. That’s because in late 1941, after the bombing at Pearl Harbor pulled the United States into World War II, Feller became the first American professional athlete to voluntarily enlist in the military when he joined the Navy to fight in the war.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

