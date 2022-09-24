Read full article on original website
Dodgers Fans React to Craig Kimbrel’s Latest Loss
The 2022 season has not gone the way the Dodgers and closer/former closer Craig Kimbrel envisioned. There’s your understatement of the day. Following last night’s walk-off by the Padres, the veteran now has lost 7 games in 13 decisions. He’s also racked up 5 blown saves and a 4.07 ERA over 59 outings.
MLB・
Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge Linked to LA by Industry Experts
Predicting the free-agent market is always tricky, especially more than a month before free agency even begins. Sometimes a big free agent signs early and sets the market; other time, the big names wait and wait and wait, depressing the market for everyone else. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will be...
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Doesn’t Sound Optimistic for the Postseason
Blake Treinen has missed most of the season with a shoulder injury — or maybe two different shoulder injuries? — pitching in just five games after being the Dodgers’ best and most dependable reliever in 2021. L.A. manager Dave Roberts said over the weekend that if Treinen...
Dodgers Schedule: Legendary Broadcaster Jaime Jarrin to be Honored for 64th and Final Season
“The Spanish Voice of the Dodgers”, Jaime Jarrin, will officially be ending his tenure and is set to be honored on October 1. Last week, Jarrin along with Manny Mota, Rick Monday, Steve Yeagar, Fernando Valenzuela, and Pepe Yñiguez were honored along with 72 other employees for over 25 years of service within the organization.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Has Made Subtle Changes That Have Gone a Long Way
It’s about time for the Dodgers to make their deep postseason run with Cody Bellinger waiting to makes his name known once again in October. Getting to this point has been anything but easy for the outfielder who suffered a cold streak of eight games in a row without a hit in early September.
Dodgers Playoff Roster: Will Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor Step Up?
The outfield has been a question mark for the Dodgers all season long. The struggles of Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor on top of the emergence of Trayce Thompson and the midseason acquisition of Joey Gallo have left the Dodgers with a ton of options come postseason time. Who will...
Dodgers News: Andre Jackson’s Focus on ‘Staying Present,’ Breathing Pays Big Dividends
Dodgers pitcher Andre Jackson hasn’t had the season he had envisioned. After pitching pretty well in 10 games for Los Angeles in 2021, Jackson came into 2022 on the 40-man roster and expecting to get some playing time in the big leagues. Instead, he spent most of the season...
Dodgers Remain Odds On Favorites to Win the 2022 World Series
Betting on baseball can be a risky proposition, because anything can happen in any given game. With the expansion of the postseason, which is bigger than ever this year, the odds of the best team winning the World Series get worse and worse, because every additional round adds a layer of randomness to the process.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Understand the Importance of Home-Field Advantage for L.A.
As you might have heard a time or two, Freddie Freeman played for a different team before he came to the Dodgers. Freeman was drafted by the Braves and spent the first 12 years of his big-league career in Atlanta. During his time with the Braves, Freeman played against the...
Dodgers vs Padres: L.A. Loses in Extras in Game Neither Team Seemed to Want
The Dodgers lost to the Padres, 4-3, in 10 innings on Tuesday night. The first three San Diego runs were the result of defensive miscues by Justin Turner, and the winning run scored on a bases loaded walk to a guy who hadn’t walked since July. Craig Kimbrel takes...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Expects Dustin May Back for NLDS
On Saturday, the Dodgers announced that Dustin May will be going on the 15-day injured list due to lower back tightness. This move will prevent May from pitching in the regular season again and bring his postseason status into question. Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts spoke with the OC registers Bill...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Reveals Best Case Scenario for Tony Gonsolin
On Sunday morning as the Dodgers were getting to prepare for their season series finale against the Cardinals, Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts was speaking to the media. In his session with the media, Roberts was addressing his postseason pitching plans. What angle will he take and what will he do with those coming back from injury?
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Starts to Layout What Postseason Rotation Could Look Like
With 16 days remaining till Game 1 of the NLDS for your Los Angeles Dodgers, a lot of questions still remain. Will Tony Gonsolin or Dustin May be ready? Who will be on the postseason roster? Who will be in the closer role? One thing that remains clear to Dodgers Skipper Dave Roberts is that, barring any winner-take-all scenario, Julio and Kersh will be used more conventionally. LA Times beat writer, Jack Harris, shares what Doc said.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Closes In On Personal Hitting Goal
With the Dodgers’ win over the Cardinals on Sunday, the team has reached 106 wins for the second straight season to tie for the franchise record and march towards setting a new one. LA has also clinched home field advantage through the NLCS thanks to their All-Star studded and Cy Young/NL MVP hopefuls ringing throughout the roster.
Dodgers: Albert Pujols Thankful LA Helped Revitalize His Love of the Game
Former Dodgers fan favorite Albert Pujols is one of the most decorated ball players in the game and definitely in this past generation. And on Friday, he became the fourth player ever to hit 700 home runs in the Major Leagues. Pujols entered the league back in 2001 with the...
Dodgers: Justin Turner Nominated for Bob Feller Act of Valor Award
Bob Feller was one of the best pitchers in baseball history, posting a 266-162 record with a 3.25 ERA for Cleveland in his 18-season career. We have to say “18-season career” instead of “18-year career,” because it took 21 years for Feller to play his 18 seasons. That’s because in late 1941, after the bombing at Pearl Harbor pulled the United States into World War II, Feller became the first American professional athlete to voluntarily enlist in the military when he joined the Navy to fight in the war.
Dodgers Still on Top in MLB Power Rankings, Because of Course
Over at The Athletic, they’ve put out their weekly power rankings and once again the Dodgers are at the top of the heap. Winning 106 games with over a week left in the season will do that, I guess. The rankings are voted on by all the MLB writers...
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Feels NL East Team is Favorite to Sign Trea Turner
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner figures to be one of the biggest names on the free-agent market this coming offseason, with several contenders in need of a shortstop. USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale ran down the numbers last week and came away with one team he considers the favorite to sign Turner.
