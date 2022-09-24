ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Herald

Dak Prescott Says He’s Unlikely to Play in Week 4

The Cowboys’ offense will likely be the Cooper Rush show once again on Sunday, after the team’s backup quarterback led it to a 23–16 win over the NFC East rival Giants on Monday Night Football. Starter Dak Prescott recently underwent surgery on his right thumb, sidelining him early in the 2022 season.
