Lamar Jackson’s Success Is Both a Gift and a Curse for the Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson's strong start to the season should be a positive for the Baltimore Ravens, but the QB's contractual situation complicates things. The post Lamar Jackson’s Success Is Both a Gift and a Curse for the Baltimore Ravens appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bill Belichick: QB Mac Jones has made a lot of progress. Patriots taking it 'day-by-day'
FOXBORO – On Wednesday, Bill Belichick said that Mac Jones has made “a lot of progress in the last 48 hours” with his ankle injury. The Patriots coach wouldn’t rule out the possibility of his starting quarterback playing this weekend in Green Bay, but didn’t give much else to the local media in his afternoon press conference.
Dak Prescott Says He’s Unlikely to Play in Week 4
The Cowboys’ offense will likely be the Cooper Rush show once again on Sunday, after the team’s backup quarterback led it to a 23–16 win over the NFC East rival Giants on Monday Night Football. Starter Dak Prescott recently underwent surgery on his right thumb, sidelining him early in the 2022 season.
Week 4 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
Welcome to this week's wide receiver rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable WRs from this Week 4 list.
