Cowboys News: Micah's 2nd missed practice, seeing through Giants' 2-0 record

By Todd Brock
 4 days ago
Could the common cold be the opponent that finally gets the best of Micah Parsons? The linebacker sat out his second straight day, but the Cowboys maintain that he’ll be back in good health by the time Monday night’s kickoff rolls around. We have the latest injury report. We’ll also look into why the Giants’ 2-0 record may not be what it seems, and we’ll get into what Dan Quinn wants to see from his defense to make it even better. We’ve got a preview of the meeting with the New York rivals, Michael Gallup is doing Michael Gallup things in advance of his return to action, and Mike McCarthy and Cooper Rush both weigh in on the quarterback “dilemma” that Jerry Jones wished for this week.

Elsewhere, Jones is still offering explanations as to why Amari Cooper was traded away, Sean Payton may have just effectively ruled out ever coaching the Cowboys, and Dak Prescott gets a digital wardrobe change in his latest commercial. All that, plus we head to College Station for a look at Texas A&M’s top draft prospects. It’s all up next in News and Notes.

Ranking NFL's worst 2-0 teams since 1981 and where the 2022 Giants land :: ESPN+

The Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016, but a deeper dive into the team’s back-to-back wins show that they rank only 18th in the latest DVOA ratings. And actually, Football Outsiders has calculated that they’re one of the weakest 2-0 teams measured in the last 40 years.

Updated Injury Report: Cowboys LB Parsons misses 2nd straight day :: Cowboys Wire

The linebacker phenom is nursing a cold for the second straight day, the team says, but they believe he’ll be ready to roll Monday night. Dalton Schultz did not participate in Friday’s practice; Jayron Kearse and Michael Gallup were limited. Quinton Bohanna was also declared as limited with a neck issue. For New York, wide receiver Kadarius Toney’s downgrade from limited to DNP was the only change from Thursday’s report.

Cowboys vs Giants: 6 things to know about Week 3 opponent :: Cowboys Wire

These 2-0 Giants have a new coaching staff and a new attitude compared to the club Dallas last defeated in December. Saquon Barkley is back at the the top of his game, the O-line is much improved, and key defenders (like Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux) could be making their 2022 debuts. Daniel Jones still seems to be a liability, but Big Blue has a knack for beating the Cowboys’ backup quarterbacks.

Defense has carried the Cowboys, and coordinator Dan Quinn believes it can get even better :: Dallas Morning News

The Cowboys defense has been stout, having allowed just two touchdowns total to Tom Brady and Joe Burrow. Add some takeaways to that scoring stinginess, and Dan Quinn’s unit could carry this team deep into something special. “If we can put ourselves in position to make some plays on the ball, I think those are some game-changers,” Quinn said this week. “So we’re going to work our ass off to do that.”

Michael Gallup doesn't need an ACL... or even both hands :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

Cowboys' McCarthy dismisses Jerry's QB dilemma: 'It stops right there' :: Cowboys Wire

The coach tried to put Jones’s perceived QB-controversy comments in perspective on Friday. “He was talking about winning,” McCarthy explained during a radio call-in. “Obviously, it’s all about winning this time of year. We obviously want Cooper to be a big part of that. I think the second part is something that you guys are probably having some fun with.”

Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush 'got a good laugh' over QB controversy comments :: Yardbarker

Everyone had an opinion on Jerry Jones’s remarks about a quarterback dilemma between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush… including Prescott and Rush. The backup told reporters that he “doesn’t dream as big as Jerry” and says he’s simply looking to “get the job done” with Prescott out.

Dr. David Chao warns against reading too much into Prescott's light practice tosses :: Sports Injury Central (Twitter)

Sean Payton rules out coaching Cowboys, if taken at his word :: Cowboys Wire

Maybe he’s just not that into us. Despite all the whispers and rumors and conspiracy theories surrounding the former Saints coach, when asked about the kind of team he’d like to come back to, Payton didn’t hold back in saying what he didn’t want. And he kind-of sort-of described the Cowboys to a T.

Jerry Jones tries to explain why the Cowboys traded Amari Cooper :: Blogging the Boys

The Cowboys owner is still trying to justify the decision to trade away the receiver for (essentially) a fifth-round pick in the spring. Jones chalked it up to money, asking,”Would you rather have a better offensive line? Would you rather have a better pass rush? You can’t have it all.” Jerry and Stephen Jones continue to run the Cowboys more as a family business than an efficient multi-billion dollar corporation.

6 Texas A&M Aggies prospects who should interest Cowboys in 2023 draft :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys love to shop local when it comes to the draft. The Aggies have several prospects who could tempt the front office come spring. Running back Devon Achane checks all the boxes, wideout Ainias Smith has loads of versatility, guard Layden Robinson weighs in at 330 pounds; and defensive backs Jaylon Jones, Demani Richardson, and Antonio Johnson are all names to watch.

DirecTV changes Dak Prescott’s jersey color from blue to purple, at NFL’s request :: ProFootballTalk

That ad featuring the Cowboys passer and the Real Housewives has gotten a makeover. The NFL decided that the uniform Prescott wears in the commercial looked a little too close to his actual Cowboys gear. The new version of the spot has started airing with Prescott in a digitally-altered purple jersey.

Micah Parsons is good, can confirm :: PFF (Twitter)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
