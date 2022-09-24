Read full article on original website
Related
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
KEYT
Ukraine’s president: No talks with Putin if its land annexed
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s president is warning that Russia’s just concluded “sham referendums” and attempts to annex Ukrainian territory rule out any talks with Moscow as long as Vladimir Putin remains president. And Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling for Russia’s “complete isolation” and tough new global sanctions. Speaking to the U.N. Security Council by video link over Russian objections Tuesday, Zelenskyy urged additional military and financial support to defend Ukraine “so the aggressor would lose,” and “clear and legally binding guarantees of collective security” for his country in response to Russia’s latest grab for Ukrainian territory. Ukraine called the emergency council meeting over the referendums.
KEYT
India bans Muslim group for alleged terrorist activities
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government banned a Muslim organization for five years, accusing it of funding terrorist activities, providing armed training to its supporters and radicalizing people for anti-India activities. The ban Wednesday followed the arrests and detentions of nearly 200 members of the Popular Front of India and raids on its offices this month. A counsel for the PFI rejected the accusations and accused investigating agencies of fabricating evidence and targeting the group. The government accused the PFI of ties with the Islamic State group and other banned organizations. It blamed PFI of violent crimes such as chopping of the hand of a college professor and killings of people associated with groups from other religions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
Prosecutors raid headquarters of German far-right party
BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, party says its national headquarters in Berlin have been searched by officials with the city prosecutor’s office. Six other locations in the German capital and the states of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia were also searched. The party said Wednesday that the search took place “without any prior inquiry having been directed to the AfD regarding the facts to be clarified.” Prosecutors said the search is primarily concerned with an investigation against former party chairman Joerg Meuthen and a former treasurer in connection with earlier statements of accounts. Local media reported that the party allegedly made false statements in the accountability reports to the parliament in the years 2016 to 2018.
KEYT
Pope presses Muslim dialogue message with Bahrain visit
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis will travel to Bahrain in November, as the pope presses his message of dialogue with the Muslim world. He will be the first pope to visit Bahrain. The country is home to the Gulf’s first Catholic Church, located in the capital. Manama, as well as its biggest one, Our Lady of Arabia Cathedral, which opened last year in the desert town of Awali. Francis is due to visit both cities during the Nov. 3-6 visit. The Vatican said he will take part in a conference called the “Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and West for Human Coexistence.”
KEYT
Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince is named prime minister
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been appointed prime minister by royal decree. The crown prince, who is heir to the throne held by King Salman, already wields wide powers and is seen as the kingdom’s day-to-day leader. The royal decree appointing him as prime minister was carried by the Saudi Press Agency on Tuesday. It says King Salman will continue to chair the Cabinet meetings that he attends. The 37-year-old crown prince, widely known by the acronym MBS, has taken the lead on Vision 2030, the kingdom’s wide-ranging plan to transform its economy and end its dependency on oil.
KEYT
UN official warns of conflict, more poverty in Afghanistan
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior U.N. official is warning of a possible internal conflict and worsening poverty in Afghanistan if the Taliban don’t respond quickly to the needs of all elements of society. Marcus Potzel, the U.N. deputy representative for Afghanistan, said their crackdown on the rights of girls and women signals indifference to over 50% of Afghanistan’s population and a willingness to risk international isolation. He told the Security Council Tuesday some of the Taliban’s “claimed and acknowledged achievements” are also eroding, pointing to a rise in armed clashes, criminal activity and high profile terrorist attacks especially by the Islamic State extremist group.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
Israel starts medical rehab program for wounded Ukrainians
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister says that two Ukrainians wounded in the war with Russia will receive specialized medical care in a new program in Israel, which has stayed neutral during the conflict. Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that up to 20 patients would get treatment in Israel, which “has extensive experience in rehabilitating injured and amputated people.” He was referring to medical expertise developed over decades of conflict. Depending on their injuries, the patients will be sent to various facilities across Israel. Israel is one of only a few countries that has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine.
KEYT
US Embassy warns Americans to leave Russia
The US Embassy in Moscow issued a security alert overnight that again urged US citizens to leave Russia immediately while there are still options for departing the country. The alert comes in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order for partial mobilization of Russian men to fight in his war in Ukraine.
KEYT
Imperial Japan university unites graduates decades after war
TOKYO (AP) — Inspired by her Taiwanese grandfather, a journalist in Japan has illuminated a little-known university that started out as a grand piece of imperial propaganda celebrating Japan’s subjugation of Asia. In the decades since, it has become a place where former students and their families can share a sense of unity forged at the school. The Japan-run Kenkoku University, which only lasted for eight years, selected elite male students from Japan, China, Korea, then Soviet Union and Mongolia. The students lived and studied together under the banner of “the harmony of five ethnicities” in northern China’s Manchuria, during Japan’s occupation in the early 20th century.
Europe ramps up energy security after suspected sabotage
BRUSSELS (AP) — European companies are ramping up security around pipelines and energy prices are climbing again as the suspected sabotage of two pipelines that deliver natural gas from Russia underscored the vulnerability of Europe’s energy infrastructure and prompted the EU to warn of possible retaliation. Some European officials and energy experts have said Russia is likely to blame for any sabotage — it directly benefits from higher energy prices and economic anxiety across Europe — although others cautioned against pointing fingers until investigators are able to determine what happened. Russia has sharply curtailed natural gas shipments to Europe in retaliation for sanctions that the West put in place after its invasion of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Russian energy giant Gazprom increased the pressure, threatening on Twitter to cease dealing with a Ukrainian company that controls one of the two remaining pipelines that ship Russian gas to Europe. Coming on top of the apparent sabotage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines, “that means a major escalation and readiness to escalate,” said Agata Loskot-Strachota, senior fellow in energy policy at the Center for Eastern Studies in Warsaw.
Comments / 0