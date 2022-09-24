Read full article on original website
Harold McLean
3d ago
Queen Elizabeth 2 Will Always be remembered as a Force for What is Truly Good , She has a place in the Hearts of Billions , May She Rest Well Eternally
Reply(72)
269
Chris Campbell
3d ago
beautiful! thank you Lord for 96 yrs of this precious woman! she was a believer and now with the Lord!! God bless her soul +
Reply(43)
145
Kevin Campbell
3d ago
I remember her from when I was a little kid seeing her on television at least she got to live a long healthy life and enjoyed herself and everyone else got to enjoy her may she now rest in peace
Reply(2)
30
