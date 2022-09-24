ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russians confront new normal as annexation voting continues

By Bloomberg News Bloomberg News (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

Russians are adjusting to the reality of President Vladimir Putin’s sweeping mobilization even as authorities in four occupied Ukrainian regions continue annexation votes derided by Kyiv and its allies as shams.

For millions largely shielded from the reality of the Kremlin’s bloody seven-month war, Putin’s speech on Wednesday — announcing a “partial mobilization” targeting 300,000 additional men — came as a shock.

Some men fearing conscription have been fleeing the country by plane or car, while others have gone to ground to hide from potential draft notices. Others, though, have no choice but to accept the new reality.

Countries bordering Russia, from Finland and the Baltic states to Georgia and Kazakhstan, are reporting increased vehicle traffic. Airline tickets are fully sold out for days at record prices.

“When you see tickets to Istanbul for 1 million rubles ($17,200), it is mind-boggling. I saw it with my own eyes. This is madness,” said Grigory, 33, a manager who works in the financial sector in Moscow.

“It was nearly impossible to find tickets before Sept. 27 at normal price. This date is psychologically important for many because referendums in Donbas end on this day,” he said.

Some countries, including Poland and the Baltic states, have said they won’t offer asylum or humanitarian visas to Russians trying to flee Putin’s latest mobilization — only to those who’ve consistently demonstrated a position against the war.

Grigory’s comment shows that Russians are well aware of the votes under way in Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. The referenda mark a new escalation in the war.

Grigory has chosen to hang on for now and try to fly out in October after his employer offered relocation to Eastern Europe. Before that, he plans to limit trips outside of his home and avoid public transport so as not to get the mobilization notice. He and others interviewed declined to give their full names for security reasons.

The Russian votes, condemned by the U.N., the G-7 and other allies of Ukraine, started Friday and are expected to run through Tuesday. Armed soldiers are reportedly standing guard near occupation officials as they go door to door to collect ballots. Troops from the Chechen Republic are providing security at some polling places in Energodar, according to their leader, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Many fear military escalation shortly after the votes. Putin said in his speech he was ready to use Russia’s entire military arsenal — including nuclear weapons — to protect the “territorial integrity of our country,” with the implication that this could include its newly-seized regions once annexed to Russia.

Leaving Russia is still relatively easy as men, even of draft age, can travel until they receive a mobilization notice in person.

Still, border controls have become more challenging. Men now face questions about their military status at the border.

Thus Fedor, 36, who works in the movie industry in Moscow, said he and dozens of other draft-age men were held for over two hours at the land border with Estonia on Thursday. Border officers took away passports for a time, and asked questions about whether the men had served in the army, and had any military specialization.

Those who had served in the past were held even longer, but all were allowed to go later, Fedor said. Similar interrogation happens in the airports, according to multiple witnesses.

Only 29% of Russians hold passports, according to state pollster VTsIOM. Many have nowhere to go if they were to leave, and don’t have the money to fund a long stay out of the country. So some are traveling within Russia in a bid to outrun potential draft notices.

Sergey, 44, a businessman from Lipetsk in central Russia, said he’s moved for now to his “dacha,” or summer cottage, which has no official address. He’s not taking phone calls from unknown numbers, and plans to basically keep a low profile.

Protests over mobilization were held across Russia on Sept. 21, following Putin’s mobilization order, and some draft offices were set on fire. Demonstrations continued in St. Petersburg and Moscow on Saturday.

To be sure, there are many Russians who’ve either accepted the potential they’ll be mobilized or are prepared to join up voluntarily. Russia has offered salaries for draftees equal to those that contracted military staff gets, which is several times the Russian average.

Some shops that sell military gear say there’s been a spike in demand for warm underwear and other supplies as autumn weather closes in.

“They buy tactical equipment, clothes, shoes, backpacks,” the manager of an army surplus store in Chelyabinsk, in Russia’s Ural region, said by phone.

The first days of mobilization have bordered on chaotic. Some regions ordered all men who might potentially be called up to not leave. Others, like Moscow, had no restrictions. The Tatarstan and Samara regions first imposed and then removed restrictions.

Tatars drafted

Mobilization is also under way in Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, and in other currently occupied territories, where men are given Russian passports upon being drafted.

Some 90% of the men drafted from Crimea have been ethnic Tatars, Turkic-speaking Muslims who’ve lived in Crimea for centuries, according to the NGO Crimea SOS. About 5,000 Tatars had been contacted following Putin’s mobilization call through Thursday, the group said, without saying how it reached the figure.

Russia hasn’t disclosed the ethnicity or other demographic parameters of those mobilized.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday urged Ukrainian men to “hide from the Russian mobilization by any means.”

“I have a simple request to all our people in the temporarily occupied territory: do the main thing — save your lives and help us weaken and destroy the occupiers,” he said.

Zelenskyy said any Ukrainians pulled into Putin’s army should “sabotage any activity of the enemy, hinder any Russian operations, provide us with any important information about the occupiers — their bases, headquarters, warehouses with ammunition.”

———

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
Leader Telegram

European Union vows retaliation if energy network attacked

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union suspects that damage to two underwater natural gas pipelines was sabotage and is warning of retaliation for any attack on Europe’s energy networks, a senior official said Wednesday. “All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on behalf of the bloc's 27 members. “Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.” ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Europe ramps up energy security after suspected sabotage

BRUSSELS (AP) — European companies are ramping up security around pipelines and energy prices are climbing again as the suspected sabotage of two pipelines that deliver natural gas from Russia underscored the vulnerability of Europe’s energy infrastructure and prompted the EU to warn of possible retaliation. Some European officials and energy experts have said Russia is likely to blame for any sabotage — it directly benefits from higher energy prices and economic anxiety across Europe — although others cautioned against pointing fingers until investigators are able to determine what happened. Russia has sharply curtailed natural gas shipments to Europe in retaliation for sanctions that the West put in place after its invasion of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Russian energy giant Gazprom increased the pressure, threatening on Twitter to cease dealing with a Ukrainian company that controls one of the two remaining pipelines that ship Russian gas to Europe. Coming on top of the apparent sabotage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines, “that means a major escalation and readiness to escalate,” said Agata Loskot-Strachota, senior fellow in energy policy at the Center for Eastern Studies in Warsaw.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Leader Telegram

Top Pakistan diplomat urges flood aid, patience with Taliban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan's foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan's ruling Taliban, not against it, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and the economic and humanitarian crises in that country — even as many U.S. officials say the Taliban have proved themselves unworthy of such cooperation. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan’s top diplomat, spoke to The Associated Press in the final days of a trip to the United Nations General Assembly in New York and to Washington that has focused...
CHINA
Leader Telegram

Kurdish officials: Death toll climbs in Iranian drone attack

KOYA, Iraq (AP) — An Iranian drone bombing campaign targeting the bases of an Iranian-Kurdish opposition group in northern Iraq on Wednesday killed at least nine people and wounded 32 others, the Kurdish Regional Government’s Health Ministry said. The strikes took place as demonstrations continued to engulf the Islamic Republic after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who was detained by the Iranian morality police. Iran’s...
MIDDLE EAST
Leader Telegram

LGBTQ advocates, women worry in Italy after Meloni's win

ROME (AP) — Swept away by Italian elections that are expected to see Giorgia Meloni soon form the nation's first far-right-led government since World War II were veterans of successful battles for civil rights, including divorce and abortion, as well as lawmakers still struggling for freedoms like same-sex marriage. Worried that the conservative tide of political sentiment that emerged in Sunday's voting for Parliament might erode hard-won civil rights, Italy's women are mobilizing, organizing rallies in a dozen cities for Wednesday evening to raise their...
POLITICS
Leader Telegram

VP Harris seeks computer chip partners in Japan meetings

TOKYO (AP) — Armed with a new law that boosts U.S. support for computer chip manufacturing, Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration was looking for new investments and partnerships as she sat down with Japanese technology executives on Wednesday. The morning meeting on her last full day in Tokyo reflects the administration’s focus on boosting semiconductor manufacturing and expanding the supply chain for critical materials. The economy's vulnerability to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian People#Central Russia#Russian Army#Ukraine War Politics#Russians#Kremlin#Baltic
Leader Telegram

N Korea test launches missile on eve of Harris trip to Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters a day before a visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched Wednesday but gave no further details. It was the second missile launched by North Korea this week. Harris is to visit the demilitarized zone separating the rival Koreas during her visit to South Korea. The launch also comes as U.S. and South Korean navy ships are conducting drills off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast.
WORLD
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
444
Followers
5K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy