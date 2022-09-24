ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans LT Taylor Lewan reportedly out for 2022 season with knee injury

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0byREo_0i8txiBO00

Bad news hit the Tennessee Titans after Taylor Lewan's podcast confirmed the left tackle will miss the rest of the 2022 season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport effectively endorsed the report by quote-tweeting the podcast's initial tweet.

Lewan, 31, injured his knee in the Titans' Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills and had to be carted off the field. It's unclear what type of injury Lewan suffered, but he did miss 10 games of the 2020 season after he tore his ACL in Week 6.

Lewan was a three-time Pro Bowler from 2016-2018 but has struggled to stay on the field in the past four seasons. He missed the first four games of 2019 with a banned substance suspension, then 10 games in 2020 with the ACL tear and he only played in 13 games this past season with various injuries.

It's a huge blow to the Titans' offensive line that has struggled mightily already this season. The Titans rank 25th in rushing yards despite the presence of Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill is the 14th-most pressured quarterback through two games. Backup tackle Dennis Daley is slated to start in place of Lewan against a Raiders' pass rush that features Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired

The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
960 The Ref

Browns' Garrett injured in one-car accident, status unknown

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett remains in hospital care as doctors assess non-life-threatening injuries he suffered while flipping his Porsche in a one-car accident following practice Monday. As of 11:50 p.m., Garrett was still being evaluated following the accident, which happened on...
CLEVELAND, OH
960 The Ref

Fantasy Football Week 4: Quarterback rankings

While not quite the greatest fantasy football quarterback of all time, I think most, if not all of us, can agree that Tom Brady is the real-life GOAT. He has the individual numbers, the individual accolades and, of course, the championship rings, to stake his claim to that title. But...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
960 The Ref

Giants shook up after 'heartbreaking' leg injury for Sterling Shepard: 'It choked me up a little bit'

Sterling Shepard's 2021 season ended early when he tore his left Achilles tendon in a December game against the Dallas Cowboys. On Monday — again against the Cowboys — Shepard appeared to sustain another significant injury. On the final Giants snap of the game — a Daniel Jones interception that sealed the Cowboys victory — Shepard pulled up on a route and clutched his left knee. He wasn't touched on the play. He fell to the ground in obvious pain and eventually left the field on a cart.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
81K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy