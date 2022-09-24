Read full article on original website
This is why you should never upload your photos to Google Photos
One of the greatest uses of the Internet is the fact that it allows us to store large amounts of information. One of the most obvious is the photos taken with mobile phones and professional cameras. The problem? With the capture capabilities of many cameras we find that a simple user can store images with HDR quality and composed of tens of millions of pixels at the same time. Companies like Google offer space to store such photos on their servers, but are increasingly looking for methodologies to save space, including compression and reconstruction algorithms.
5 websites that you do not know to buy much cheaper original games
The video games on pc They are living a new golden age. After the failures of the new generations of consoles, more and more companies are betting on launching (also) their games on PC. Even Sony, which has always had its exclusives in a totally closed ecosystem, is now launching its PC games. Although it is true that a PC is more expensive than a console, especially to play properly, when it comes to buying games we have much more margin.
PS5: pro footballers buy them by the dozen for decoration, is it serious?
The PS5 has been available for almost two years, and yet it is still just as complicated for players to get their hands on it. Blame it on the shortage of components which limits Sony’s production capacities of course, but also on the scalpers who resell the machine at exorbitant prices and… on professional footballers.
WhatsApp: old versions are threatened by a terrible security flaw, download the update quickly!
WhatsApp teams have announced that they have fixed a critical security flaw in the latest version of the application. Problem, this vulnerability still threatens older versions of the instant messaging service. If you haven’t already, download the latest update quickly!. On September 23, 2022, WhatsApp teams announced that they...
Make yourself heard and control the chats on Twitch: this is how you differentiate yourself from others without paying
Twitch has become, on its own merits, the most popular streaming platform in the world, if we talk about the world of video games, although we can also find cultural activities of all kinds. When interacting with the rest of the people who are watching a streaming, we can get emblems that differentiate us from other usersemblems that, for the most part, we can get completely free of charge.
The perfect friend to be a great streamer, this Razer microphone for less than 40 euros
Audio and video streaming has become commonplace for many. Here we refer to both content creators and content consumers. In case you want to become a streamer, before you must prepare and buy a series of hardware components. Surely this microphone on offer from the brand Razer It will be of great use to you.
Tronsmart Bang Mini, new portable speaker with powerful bass and moderate price
A product that has an official price of 99.99 euros and that now has an introductory offer so you can buy the Tronsmart Bang Mini for only 76.49 euros through Amazon with its “TRONSMART15” coupon. A compact and powerful speaker thanks to SoundPulse. With dimensions of 30.23 x...
Intel again breaks the market with its processors
Although what interests us from the outset is performance and it should be noted that the company co-founded by Gordon Moore has not talked this time about performance improvements through the IPC, but rather has focused on other areas of the processor with such power to boot. a 15% more single-threaded and 41% multi-threaded performance over the previous generation. In a comparison it is understood that it is model by model.
Downloading a pirated game can be very expensive
Piracy is one of the greatest evils in existence, and it is entirely no matter what motive they wield in your presence for their defense. It is an activity that destroys jobs over time and destroys the economy of families and individuals. We only see it justified from the perspective of products that are not for sale. That is why we have decided to give you the notice about a new crack called Erbium to pirate gamessince it can compromise your security.
That’s right Matter, the future of the smart home is here
Actually we have different technologies to connect the different IoT devices and home automation to the Internet, some devices directly incorporate Wi-Fi connectivity at 2.4GHz, which connect directly to our WiFi router to start working. Other devices use ZigBeea wireless technology that allows us a great coverage, but that needs a “bridge” or “bridge” to connect to the Internet, something similar happens with Z wave, another technology widely used by home automation devices. In order to “unify” all devices in the same protocol, a group of manufacturers have launched matter, the protocol that we will use in the future smart home. Today at RedesZone we are going to explain what it consists of and which devices already have this protocol working.
Games that do not exist for Nintendo Switch and that we would like to see one day
The Nintendo Switch catalog is precisely its strong point. The Big N console has come to move titles that seemed almost impossible, as is the case with The Witcher 3 or even Crysis Remastered. However, since we are real greedy people, and we only want to play lying on the couch, here are 5 games (6 more like) that we do not have on Switch, but that we would like to see come to portable at some point.
Speed up your home WiFi network with devolo WiFi 6 repeaters
The manufacturer devolo has recently presented its new Wi-Fi 6 repeaters with WiFi Mesh technology, the new models are the devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 and the devolo Wi-Fi Repeater 5400. Both have the same features in terms of software and that have Wi-Fi 6, the superior model has more antennas in order to provide greater real performance for the WiFi trunk link and also for customers. Today at RedesZone we are going to explain its main characteristics and in what scenarios we can use them.
What are the Updates on Tech Trends?
There’s no doubt that technology is becoming more and more advanced every day. This is especially foundon HellSpin Login. Here are some of the latest tech trends that are sure to change the way we live and work:. 1. Augmented reality. In recent years, there has been a growing...
Just one click! So you can make all the photos on your PC smaller
By reducing the size of the photos, the time needed to share them will be much shorter than if we share them in their original resolution. In addition, taking into account that both social networks and messaging applications are responsible for reducing the size, we are anticipating the process by having control of the conversion. Although we can carry out this process through Paint, the native application available in Windows 10 and Windows 11, when it comes to a large number of photographs, the process can be eternal. The solution to this problem is to use the Light Image Resizer application.
ASRock Mars ADL is a compact computer with Intel processor
The ASRock Mars ADL It is a compact computer (mini-PC) with an Intel processor that measures approximately 19.3 x 15 x 2.54 centimeters approximately and that aims to offer power and versatility at the same time, although it is not a computer made to play unless they run on he titles old and/or undemanding.
GIGABYTE AORUS Z790 All Ready for Raptor Lake-S
Intel just introduced Raptor Lake-S, the thirteenth generation of Intel Core, a generation that represents the consolidation of hybrid architecture and paves the way for Meteor Lake, which promises to be revolutionary again. As we have already told you, Raptor Lake offers us performance and reliability, a proposal that is not negligible. and that will surely convince many users, part of which will have to adapt the rest of its components to make the leap.
Lights and shadows for the Apple Watch SE 2022
Along with the new iPhones, Apple presented three new Apple Watches at the September Keynote: Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE and the new Apple Watch Ultra. In this post we are going to focus on the cheapest Apple and analyze the main lights and shadows with respect to the predecessor generation and if worth updating your device or stay on the previous version.
3 tricks to improve the speed of your SSD: the second interests you
The computer hard drive it has become one of the main bottlenecks of the PC. If we have a slow disk, or a poorly optimized SSD, no matter how powerful the rest of the hardware is, we will not be able to make the PC work fast and well. That is why, if we are noticing that our PC is running slower than it should, despite having an SSD or NVMe, it is still time to optimize its operation so that it can work at full capacity. And, for this, we are going to leave you 4 tricks that you must apply yes or yes on your PC.
Four Methods to Block Windows 11 22H2 Installation and Avoid Its Mistakes
There is no way. Microsoft is unable to deliver a Windows update without problems. Whether it’s due to bugs in the development of the operating system itself or third-parties working to feed the massive Windows ecosystem with apps or drivers, there’s no way to release an update without bugs. In the deployment of Windows 11 22H2, several have been found, such as Group Policies, although the most notorious is the one that affects the performance of NVIDIA graphics chips.
Newskill Introduces Aton Wireless Headphones
The Spanish firm Newskill has just presented the Aton wireless headphones. a new series, mid-range and designed with PC and console gamers in mindwhich has triple connection mode, fabric ear pads, integrated retractable microphone, RGB lighting and full control from the headphones themselves as its main features. The new Aton...
